Good Morning, Buffalo: At the peak of the basilica: Restoration and Father Baker's legacy

Aug. 3, 2022

At the peak of the basilica: Restoration and Father Baker's legacy

The Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica is getting a sweeping restoration, and Yordan Kovatchki – director of facilities at OLV – gave photographer Derek Gee and I a tour of some stunning, hidden places near the peak of that great landmark that illustrate the imperative of the work that's being done.

But the tour had a different kind of meaning to me: My father was one of the "Baker boys" who grew up in Father Baker's orphanage, a child living there when the basilica went up. The place had a lasting impact on his life, and it was impossible not to feel his presence as we moved toward the peak.

– Sean Kirst

Niagara Falls' iconic Turtle building up for landmark status: The Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Commission is considering whether to start the process to designate the former Native American Center for the Living Arts as a historic landmark. Read more

Tonawanda mayor annoyed by Canal Fest street damage: Mayor John White last week complained to the organizers of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas that a company that set up and operated rides for the festival damaged a section of Niagara Street by using road stakes to hold down some attractions. White said the city's contract with the Canal Fest organization bars this practice. He sent a bill to organizers for $1,360 for the city's cost to repair the damage, a bill organizers say they will pay. Read more

Newfane sanctuary owner charged with grand larceny of neighboring farm’s cows: Tracy Murphy, president and founder of animal rescue and rehabilitation center Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was charged with grand larceny, a felony. Read more

‘Branch on wheels’ gives new meaning to mobile banking: Bank on Buffalo has created a "bank on wheels," a 34-foot-long mobile branch that will serve certain locations on a weekly basis. The bank sees it as a way to bring banking services to underserved areas. Read more

Elderwood to pay almost $1 million to settle Medicare, Medicaid fraud claims: Elderwood Senior Care agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a suit that alleges the health care company filed fraudulent claims for Medicare and Medicaid payments over a six-year period. Read more

Judge grants hearing for man who wants to withdraw guilty pleas to two murders: An Erie County judge on Tuesday granted a hearing to determine whether a man who pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend and mother will be able to withdraw his pleas. Prosecutors sought the hearing after arguments in June. Read more

Williamsville trustees cut staffer’s job over mayor’s objections: Trustees last week voted to eliminate the job of director of community development. Keaton DePriest said he had no advance warning trustees wanted to get rid of his $67,000-a-year position. Mayor Deb Rogers questioned the timing and wondered who would pick up DePriest's duties. But Trustee Christine Hunt, supported by three other trustees, said other village employees could fulfill those responsibilities. Read more

Can monkeypox spread through respiratory symptoms? New CDC guidance keeps local health officials wary: Prolonged skin-to-skin contact with infected areas between men who have sex with men remains the chief source of monkeypox spread. But health officials nationally are trying to determine how common the virus spreads by coughs, sneezes and other respiratory symptoms. Read more

Erik Brady: The St. John Fisher story that has – almost – nothing to do with the Bills: “Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm – and, in the canon of saints, St. John Fisher and St. Thomas More are joined at the hip,” writes Brady. Read more

Alan Pergament: Former WIVB anchor Mel Orlins joins morning newscast in Charleston, S.C.: The move to the ABC affiliate is a big step down in market size since Buffalo is No. 52 in the nation and Charleston is No. 91, Pergament says. Read more

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shines at start of camp: McKenzie has had a dedicated fanbase for a while, but with his role expected to expand and with a prominent start to training camp, the cheers are a little louder. Read more

Money in the bank: UB’s Blue Collar U wins $1 million TBT prize: Blue Collar U, a team of University at Buffalo alumni, won the championship game of The Basketball Tournament, earning a $1 million prize. Read more

• “August may be summer's last hurrah, but it is a month filled with plenty of festivals and big outdoor events that we look forward to each year,” writes News contributor Melissa Burrows. Here’s what you need to know about 14 local events that are being held this month.

• Speaking of local summer rituals, if you're making plans to attend the 182nd edition of the Erie County Fair, being held Aug. 10-21, let us help. We've compiled information on how to buy admission tickets in advance, parking, special days, concerts and events, plus midway rides.

• When you picture an image of a gondola floating down a romantic waterway as a gondolier serenades passengers, what city springs to mind? Maybe Venice, Italy? How about downtown Buffalo? Spectrum News 1’s Kelly Khatib reports on the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks.

• Many local film buffs and baseball fans have fond memories of the summer of 1983. It was 39 years ago this week that “The Natural” began filming in Buffalo. War Memorial Stadium became the home field of Roy Hobbs – played by Robert Redford. This feature on the OtakuKart pop culture website showcases the movie's locations that included the Ellicott Square Building and the Central Terminal.

• A local writer with a national reputation for covering action sports such as snowboarding and skateboarding has co-authored a new book that tells a “sports meets science” story, Buffalo Spree contributor Bill Hoppe writes. Matt Higgins profiles a professional snowmobile racer who lost a left leg following a race accident but has returned to the sport he loves using a prosthetic leg he built from scratch.

