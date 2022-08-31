Good Morning, Buffalo: At the new West Side Bazaar, room for more American dreams

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 31, 2022

At the new West Side Bazaar, room for more American dreams

The West Side Bazaar was too small the day it opened.

The search for a new home considered every parcel on Grant Street, but none could hold the visions of a project that went beyond food court and crafts bazaar to a true community center, with room for services and businesses beyond dumplings and jewelry.

In the end, it was an immigrant who got the job done. Mustafa Yousef, commercial real estate agent, son of Bazaar macramé and clothing vendor Nadine Yousef, brought 1432 Niagara St. to the attention of Westminster Economic Development Initiative, said Carolynn Welch, WEDI executive director.

“Which was really cool,” Welch said. “It was like full circle.”

WEDI, the nonprofit that operates the West Side Bazaar as a small business incubator, managed to get the former factory for less than $400,000, before the pandemic. Now places across the street start at $1 million or so.

Funded by government and charitable efforts, the $11.5 million project that broke ground Tuesday will have the space to hold many more American dreams.

– Andrew Z. Galarneau

What was that? New technology can tell if it’s gunfire: A few months ago, the Buffalo Common Council pulled funding from Mayor Byron Brown's proposed budget for ShotSpotter, an audio detection system for gunfire. Now, plans are in the works for a pilot program of the technology in the Masten District. Read more

As communities struggle with outdoor pools, West Seneca agrees to reopen its town pool next year: The town pool will get a second chance. The Town Board did not take a vote on a measure to fill in the 50-meter pool, after listening for three hours to comments from residents in person and from emails to the board that were read aloud. Comments were overwhelmingly in favor of saving the pool. Read more

AG loses court ruling over Niagara Wheatfield school district’s handling of rape, bullying cases: The lawsuit marked the first time the state sued a school district for allegedly violating federal and state laws requiring schools to provide a safe environment for students. Read more

ACV Auctions accuses competitors of illegal conspiracy in antitrust lawsuit: The federal lawsuit targets some of ACV's biggest competitors and two automotive industry trade associations, accusing them of conspiring to prevent the online vehicle auction company from using a key industry technology system. Read more

UB announces lineup for 2022-23 Distinguished Speakers Series: A trained physician who left his medical career for Hollywood, a former ambassador to Ukraine, a civil rights attorney and a film and television actress were announced Tuesday as the lineup for the series. It will kick off Oct. 11 on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus. Read more

Local animal lovers galvanize over plight of allegedly stolen and abused mixed breed terrier: A recent case of alleged property theft and animal cruelty motivated a 9-year-old Cheektowaga boy to raise $750 on behalf of a female mixed-breed terrier named Nyxxi. Read more

Hundreds line up on a single day seeking gun permits ahead of tougher rules

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns said on Monday alone, his office handled 600 applications for new pistol permits. On a normal day, they see about 50 applications.

If the pace continues through Wednesday, Kearns said, "we may get as many in three days as my first year as Erie County Clerk in 2018." He handled about 2,000 applications that year.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said when his office opened its doors at 8:30 a.m. there were more than 200 people already lined up, eager to avoid having to go through added training and background checks required by the new laws.

"The first person in line, they started at 8 p.m. last night, sitting in front of the courthouse," Jastrzemski said. "Unprecedented," he said. "Out of control."

New gun laws, championed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, go into effect on Thursday.

– Maki Becker

FOOD & DRINK

Two Stories Amber Lager celebrates Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House: Two Stories Amber Lager marks the third release of the series. Earlier releases were the Big League Summer New England IPA, which celebrated the return of Major League Baseball to Buffalo for the first time since 1915, and 43 North Startup Session, brewed to honor the startup accelerator and incubator and annual startup competition. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

BUDC OKs exclusive talks with Savarino at Buffalo Lakeside: Savarino Companies will get the next six to nine months to negotiate an agreement with the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. to buy the last 12.2 acres of land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. Savarino plans to use several contiguous properties to create its own business park within the larger complex. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Why Catholic Health, despite its financial struggles, is confident Lockport Memorial Hospital can succeed: Catholic Health executives expressed confidence in their plan for Lockport Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, as the final steel beam was put into place. Read more

BILLS

Tre'Davious White will miss at least first four games of season as Bills set initial, 53-man roster: As part of trimming its active roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, the team placed White, its All-Pro cornerback, on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last November. Read more

Bills swallow big cap hit to cut tight end O.J. Howard, keep Quintin Morris, Tommy Sweeney on roster: The Bills kept three tight ends on their initial, 53-man roster – starter Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris and fourth-year veteran Tommy Sweeney. That meant the team cut veteran O.J. Howard. Read more

SABRES

Sabres agree to terms with Tage Thompson on seven-year, $50 million contract: The club announced Tuesday that it signed Thompson to a seven-year contract worth $50 million, retaining the 6-foot-7 forward through the 2028-29 season. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• If you were in Niagara Falls last weekend and thought you spotted a national broadcasting icon taking in the views, the mist wasn’t playing tricks on your eyes. CNN veteran Wolf Blitzer posted this tweet: “Always great to come back to my hometown of Buffalo, New York and pay a visit to nearby Niagara Falls which I also love.”

• Buffalo has had its share of sensational murder trials throughout its history, but you may not have heard about a courtroom saga back in the early 1930s. It was dubbed “the scandal of the century” and garnered global headlines for its macabre mix of murder, adultery, witchcraft and colliding cultures. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan examines the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson in this segment of Unknown Stories of WNY.

• Western New York’s moviemaking appeal continues to expand, Spectrum News 1’s Breanna Fuss reports. She visits Buffalo FilmWorks, an innovative company that has helped bring more than a dozen films to the silver screen.

• Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer calls him one of the region's "most beloved graphic artists.” Michael Morgulis created a work called Buffalo Unbound that has become a mural at 1585 Hertel Ave. A celebration of the artist and his work will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m.

