Good Morning, Buffalo: At Forest Lawn, students bring veterans' names back to light

Nov. 12, 2022

Sean Kirst: 'I tell each one thank you': At Forest Lawn, students bring veterans' names back to light

Caitlin McGowan and Gwendolyn Hahn, ninth-graders at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, are close friends. They met a few years ago as middle school classmates, and they discovered they see the world in much the same way.

They also learned hard work is not so difficult when done side by side, which is why they were together on hands and knees Tuesday at Forest Lawn. They scrubbed tombstones with small brushes and towels they swapped at lightning speed, while wondering aloud about the lives behind each name.

“I like to ask about the stories of what they did as people,” said McGowan, 14, her face a foot from the now-gleaming tombstone of Edward H. Worden, who served with a supply company and lived from 1889 to 1936, meaning he likely saw duty in World War I.

“Hello, Edward,” McGowan said softly, adding with rising emphasis: “You know what? You were the bomb!”

Hahn shared that sense of revelation. “A lot of these people were so young and maybe their families are gone now or moved away, and there’s no one here anymore to take care of the graves,” she said, summarizing why the group shows up.

They are part of the Army Junior ROTC program at Hutch-Tech. More than 70 teenage members volunteered Tuesday at the cemetery for a twice-a-year school tradition, held before each Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

