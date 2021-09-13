Good Morning, Buffalo: As vaccine mandates multiply, so do requests for religious exemptions

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Sept. 13, 2021
Religious exemptions becoming another major flashpoint in vaccination debate
A couple dozen people asked the Buffalo Diocese for letters supporting a religious exemption from a Covid-19 vaccination.
The University at Buffalo and other area colleges and universities granted several hundred exemptions from their mandatory vaccine policy for students, mostly for faith reasons.
A national religious liberty organization is threatening to sue New York State over a vaccine mandate for health care workers that doesn’t include a religious exemption.
Religious exemptions are becoming another major flashpoint in the Covid-19 vaccination debate. Even though the world's major religions generally support the use of vaccines to control infectious disease, some religious liberty advocates maintain that vaccine mandates must accommodate people who refuse because of deeply held religious beliefs. Others say the religious exemption threatens public health efforts by giving people who disagree with vaccine mandates for political reasons an easy loophole.
– Jay Tokasz
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
The fall issue of Buffalo Magazine celebrates some of the city’s most talented residents both past and present, like multifaceted artist and creator of Human Error Purses, Imani XIII.
Check out the E-Edition or visit Buffalo.com!
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Analysis: For Congress, a daunting September, with much at stake for Buffalo: President Biden's agenda will be at stake this month as Congress returns to Washington – and that's not all. Several proposals that are hugely important to Buffalo will be at stake, too. Read more
Walton wants more money for Buffalo schools; Brown says he already increased funding: The scope of Buffalo's support of the school district figures to be a campaign issue leading up to the November general election. India Walton's stance earned her an important endorsement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation and contributed to her surprising Democratic primary victory. Read more
And then there were none? Alden to vote in November on upsizing Town Board: Since five towns in Erie County voted to downsize their town boards in 2009, four have reversed course and returned to five members. Alden is the last holdout, but that might change this November. Read more
Remembering a father who died 50 years ago in the Attica prison revolt: Batavia resident Deanne Quinn Miller has spent decades searching for the truth behind the prison riot and her father’s death. On Monday, she and co-author Gary Craig released "The Prison Guard’s Daughter," a book about the tragedy and how it has affected her family. Read more
Technology entrepreneur buys $2.1 million home in Boston hills: The purchase by Andrew Worral, who co-founded insurance software company Utilant Inc., and his wife, Amber, is only the sixth time in recent memory that a home sale topped the $2 million benchmark in Western New York. Read more
WEATHER
A dry Monday: Today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70s, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Wiechec's Lounge, giving thanks for a legendary fish fry, and so much more: “What started as a shot-and-a-beer place when Henry and Rose Wiechec took over in 1964 expanded its menu as neighborhood folks and waves of softball teams jammed the place,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Over the decades, their son Mike and his sister-in-law Laurie did most of the cooking, giving Wiechec’s the kind of consistency that makes customers feel safe.” Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Douglas Jemal seeks city's OK to make downtown highway loop development a reality: The doughnut parking lot in downtown Buffalo is finally ready to receive its filling. Washington developer Douglas Jemal is now seeking city approvals for his ambitious plan to construct a new nine-story building with parking and apartments on a vacant, city-owned lot surrounded by the Skyway loop. Read more
Brooklyn developer plans doubling of McCarley Gardens with $160M investment: If a $20 million renovation wasn't enough, now McCarley Gardens is poised to get a $140 million expansion that will more than double the size of the low-income housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. BFC Partners is already working with McCarley's owner, St. John Baptist Church, on a rehab of the existing 15-acre campus. Read more
Controversial Outer Harbor amphitheater project gets a mulligan: Three months after getting a special-use permit to create an amphitheater on the Lake Erie waterfront, the state agency responsible for development of Canalside and the Outer Harbor is coming back to the Common Council and city Planning Board for reapproval – apparently because it didn't do something right the first time. Read more
BILLS
10 Observations: Josh Allen nowhere near MVP form in Bills' opening loss: Allen was off target basically all afternoon, as the Bills’ high-powered offense from a year ago never showed up in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Read more
Three questions: The big picture on what went wrong in Bills' loss to Steelers: Here’s the big-picture analysis of the Bills’ season-opening, 23-16 loss to the Steelers. Read more
Jason Wolf: Bills can't blame defense for season-opening implosion against Steelers: "The Buffalo Bills looked nothing like a championship contender in their uninspiring season opener," writes Jason Wolf. Read more
[Get full game coverage]
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• From the smell of hot dogs wafting through the air to the steady flow of alcohol and the ubiquitous red, white and blue Zubaz, the tailgating scene around Highmark Stadium on Sunday seemed pretty much like any other Buffalo Bills game before the pandemic. Here's a photo gallery of the pregame festivities.
• The bald eagle is cherished as the national bird, and two Western New York groups are credited with saving one that crashed into a building in downtown Buffalo in May. WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast reports on the rehabilitation efforts.
• It’s only mid-September, but some trees’ leaves have already started to fall. It’s a result of this summer’s extreme weather, Jackie Albarella explains in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, and there are some ways you can help your trees recover.
• As for the leaves still on the trees, NYup.com has a good read on the science behind leaves changing colors in the fall. Don Leopold, distinguished teaching professor at SUNY ESF, explains why the spectacle of the region’s fall foliage can vary.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.