Good Morning, Buffalo: As vaccine mandates multiply, so do requests for religious exemptions

Walton wants more money for Buffalo schools; Brown says he already increased funding: The scope of Buffalo's support of the school district figures to be a campaign issue leading up to the November general election. India Walton's stance earned her an important endorsement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation and contributed to her surprising Democratic primary victory. Read more

And then there were none? Alden to vote in November on upsizing Town Board: Since five towns in Erie County voted to downsize their town boards in 2009, four have reversed course and returned to five members. Alden is the last holdout, but that might change this November. Read more