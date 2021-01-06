Good Morning, Buffalo: As vaccine lags, WNY logs some of its worst numbers of the pandemic

NEW BUFFALO

Preliminary work starting at proposed Nicklaus-designed golf course: Work has begun on the proposed public golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Construction is set to begin in May at a site on Hopkins Road, adjacent to South Park. Read more

BILLS

Vic Carucci: Bills have learned from crushing playoff loss at Houston: By almost any measure, this is a better Bills team than the one that demonstrated its lack of postseason readiness a year ago, writes Vic Carucci. Read more

How much would you pay?: He could've gone and joined his former boss at Dunkin' Donuts. Instead, he stayed in Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl. “It was worth everything. Worth whatever 10,000 shares of Dunkin’ stock would bring today. I don’t know what that is – and I don’t care.” Those are the words of Steve Champlin, a Western New York native who worked with Bill Polian here and with the Colts. This week, he's supporting his hometown Bills. And, by the way, those shares are worth around $1 million. Read more