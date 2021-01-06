Good Morning, Buffalo: As vaccine lags, WNY logs some of its worst numbers of the pandemic

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 6, 2021
As vaccine lags, WNY logs some of its worst numbers of the pandemic
Western New York set or approached new highs across several Covid-19 metrics in the first week of January, an abrupt and worrying end to what had looked like the beginning of a reprieve for the five-county region.
More than 840 people tested positive each day, on average, in the week ending Jan. 4. And on Jan. 4, the region’s average positive test rate – the share of all Covid-19 tests in the region that come back positive over a weeklong period – spiked to 8.6%, the highest since the region rolled out widespread testing in early summer.
The renewed onslaught comes amid growing frustration with both the vaccine rollout and protracted safety measures. A year after the novel coronavirus was first detected, and three weeks after the approval of two Covid-19 vaccines, many residents expected to now be readying for a gradual return to normal business and social activities.
Instead, Covid-19 immunizations on both the federal and state level have lagged well behind projections. As of Jan. 4, the federal government had allocated almost 900,000 doses to New York State, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and New York had administered less than a third of them.
When Covid-19 hit, these business leaders embraced innovation
Pandemic Lessons: We understand the virus. Now can we avoid it? The News’ Tim O’Shei draws upon previous installments of an ongoing series to answer essential questions as we head into a new year of our ongoing battle. Read more
Treatment aimed at keeping Covid-19 patients out of hospital expands in Buffalo Niagara: Chris and Sheryl Balisteri have dealt for years with serious health issues. But both agree that the struggle they faced with Covid-19 in recent weeks has been worse. They are certain they would have been hospitalized – and maybe worse – if not for an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment that President Trump hailed for his Covid-19 recovery in October and is now available in Western New York. Read more
Lives lost: Pioneering researcher in Freudian psychology at UB dies of Covid-19: Dr. Joseph Masling taught at the University at Buffalo for more than half a century. In his research, he endeavored to empirically verify principles established by Sigmund Freud. Masling died on Dec. 29 from complications related to Covid-19. He was 97. Read more
In a high school senior year like no other, the college search goes virtual: While her senior year is not what she planned – remote classes, not seeing her friends at school – Rachel Scharf spent the fall trying to decide where to go to college. Read more
Bucking President Trump, Tom Reed says he will vote to certify electors in presidential race: Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, said Tuesday that he won't be joining a renegade Republican effort to challenge electoral votes from the swing states when Congress begins considering the matter today. Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, has not yet made clear how he will vote on the state certifications. Read more
Developer to invest $20 million in two projects in Amherst, Cheektowaga: Paul Bliss is planning two apartment development projects. He recently bought the Creekview Court Apartments near the University at Buffalo’s North Campus. He is also planning a mixed-use building on Transit Road in Cheektowaga. Read more
Land Conservancy reaches fundraising goal to buy old-growth forest: The Western New York Land Conservancy will add to its holdings a pristine 168-acre forest near Fredonia in northern Chautauqua County. Read more
Grab these 9 Bills-themed playoff beers for wild-card weekend: Beer and football are a game-day staple for fans of the Buffalo Bills, so Brian Campbell shares his list of nine local beers to have on hand for the team's playoff run. Read more
Preliminary work starting at proposed Nicklaus-designed golf course: Work has begun on the proposed public golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Construction is set to begin in May at a site on Hopkins Road, adjacent to South Park. Read more
Vic Carucci: Bills have learned from crushing playoff loss at Houston: By almost any measure, this is a better Bills team than the one that demonstrated its lack of postseason readiness a year ago, writes Vic Carucci. Read more
How much would you pay?: He could've gone and joined his former boss at Dunkin' Donuts. Instead, he stayed in Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl. “It was worth everything. Worth whatever 10,000 shares of Dunkin’ stock would bring today. I don’t know what that is – and I don’t care.” Those are the words of Steve Champlin, a Western New York native who worked with Bill Polian here and with the Colts. This week, he's supporting his hometown Bills. And, by the way, those shares are worth around $1 million. Read more
• What are some of the best “unknown places” to eat in the Buffalo area? The question was posted on Reddit earlier this week, prompting nearly 150 suggestions and mini-reviews. The list likely includes a number of spots that have escaped the attention of some local foodies.
• “Almost everything is canceled this winter,” a friend grumbled during a recent socially distanced park walk. Not so, says Step Out Buffalo. It has posted this list of 28 local activities that offer an eclectic mix of indoor and outdoor fun.
• You might know a few teens who love old-school rock 'n' roll. The Beatles. The Stones. Led Zeppelin. Evan Rotella, a 15-year-old high school student from Niagara Falls, Ontario, has been captivated by the Boss since he was 2 and performed a Bruce Springsteen song for his parents. One of the teen’s most vivid memories was when Springsteen invited him on stage after he spotted the 7-year-old in the front row, belting out songs word-for-word. The Niagara Falls Review profiles Evan, now a talented musician.
• When you’re 24 and consider yourself relatively fit, hearing your doctor report that you have high blood pressure can be jolting. In this article on Welcome 716, Max Fischer shares his “fitness journey” and how it has changed his view of the future.
