Good Morning, Buffalo: As the nation recovers, Buffalo Niagara's job gains have slowed

Aug. 19, 2022

Analysis: As the nation recovers, Buffalo Niagara's job gains have slowed

It's an all-too-familiar story: Jobs disappear during a recession. But the recovery in the Buffalo Niagara region is slow, and the rest of the country regains all the jobs it lost long before we do – if we recover them at all.

It's happening again now. The rest of the country has officially regained all the jobs it lost during the Covid pandemic. Buffalo Niagara isn't even close to recovering, with a shortfall of nearly 28,000 jobs.

But there are glimmers of hope. The region continues to add jobs – but at a snail's pace. New data from the State Labor Department on Thursday said the region added 200 jobs in July.

Unemployment is low at around 3.8%, and there aren't any signs that a new wave of job cuts is happening at companies that already complain about being understaffed.

– David Robinson

Man indicted in stabbing of author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution: The New Jersey man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie last week said little during his arraignment in a packed courtroom in Chautauqua County Court Thursday, only acknowledging several times he understood his rights. A judge also issued a gag order in the case and kept Hadi Matar in custody without bail. Read more

Kaleida’s ‘fragile’ finances and burned-out employees making labor deal difficult to reach: While the two unions – Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East – and Kaleida have made progress since talks started in March and have reached tentative agreements on many issues, officials remain engaged in difficult economic discussions and "remain very far apart." Read more

Convicted of a marijuana-related offense? Erie County DA streamlines process for reducing, expunging records: Erie County residents convicted of marijuana-related offenses could have their convictions reduced or expunged in a month if they follow an expedited process that starts with attending an informational clinic, District Attorney John Flynn said. Read more

City seeks proposals to improve Canalside waterfront public space: Buffalo officials are looking for new ideas on ways to spruce up the downtown waterfront area. With the redevelopment of Canalside, they now want to ensure better connections between that area and both downtown Buffalo and surrounding neighborhoods. Read more

New affordable housing complex coming to Rogers Road in Hamburg: People Inc. plans to construct a pair of three-story buildings on a property near Walmart, south of Camp Road. Read more

Where to eat: Looking for a place to dine this weekend? We've got you covered with a one-stop look at dozens of Food Editor Andrew Galarneau's reviews of Western New York restaurants. Read more

Gusto’s Look Inside: Check out our latest videos that peek into new or trendy Buffalo-area restaurants. Read more

Della Pia, Sempolinski tangle in special election to fill Reed’s congressional vacancy for 4 months: : Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski are competing to complete the remaining months of Rep. Tom Reed's term in New York's 23rd Congressional District, which includes much of the Southern Tier. Read more

Democratic chairman calls out Zeldin’s silence on Paladino’s latest outburst: Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino has earned a reputation in recent years for controversial comments, including his weekend assertion that Attorney General Merrick Garland should "probably be executed" for authorizing the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. On Thursday his latest outburst entered the governor campaign as state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs assailed GOP candidate Lee Zeldin for his silence on the comment. Read more

UB Nightingale Award winner looks to unlock cognitive mysteries surrounding MS: Nurse Lana Pasek found it heartbreaking to see young patients, many of them working moms like her, coming into the Erie County Medical Center neurology clinic complaining of eye pain and a temporary loss of vision, an early sign of multiple sclerosis. She went back to the University at Buffalo School of Nursing to understand more, and as she nears completion of her doctorate degree, focuses on another common symptom, cognitive fatigue, which slows three in four people with MS mentally as they also try to manage mobility challenges, pain and tingling and numbness in the limbs. She recently got help in that mission with a Nightingale Award. Read more

Alan Pergament: Louis Mustillo is Talkin’ Proud about second season renewal of ‘Cooper’s Bar’: The episodes have multiple references to Buffalo. The Bills’ playoff comeback victory over the Houston Oilers, Eddie Brady’s bar, the Talkin’ Proud campaign, Elmwood Avenue and several other local ties are sprinkled throughout the episodes. Read more

Bills rookie Prince Emili puts medical future on pause to pursue NFL dream: Dreams of becoming a doctor are on hold while Bills rookie defensive tackle Prince Emili pursues his goal of becoming a pro football player. Read more

• The late science fiction author Robert A. Heinlein once described butterflies as “self-propelled flowers.” The owner of the Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm in Clarence has had a lifelong passion for the vibrant insect. Spectrum News 1’s Revathi Janaswamy interviews David O’Donnell about a crisis that faces the monarch butterfly.

• You can’t travel more than a couple of miles in Buffalo without finding something that bears his name. Joseph Ellicott was so instrumental in laying out Buffalo that some have proclaimed him its founder. The surveyor, planner and land office agent died on this day in 1826. The Buffalo Architecture and History website traces Ellicott’s legacy.

• What better way to wrap up summer than to take a day trip to one of the communities that Thrillist.com christens “must-visit small towns?” The list includes Lewiston, Canandaigua and – get ready for another reference to our famous land agent – Ellicottville.

• Are you looking for a creative date to share with that special someone before summer ends? Think tandem kayaks or maybe solving a murder mystery aboard a double decker bus. Step Out Buffalo suggests a dozen creative dating options.

