Good Morning, Buffalo: As talks simmer for new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 2, 2021
As talks simmer for a new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute
The negotiations for a new Buffalo Bills stadium have barely started, but the state and the team already seem to be on different pages.
The Buffalo News reported Sunday that the team is seeking at least $1.1 billion from the state to build a new stadium for the team in Orchard Park, according to interviews with multiple sources over the past couple of weeks. Social media was ablaze Sunday with reactions – predictably both positive and negative – regarding how a new stadium would be funded.
A spokesman for Pegula Sports & Entertainment said the $1.1 billion figure was inaccurate, but declined to say whether the figure was higher or lower. The stadium cost was just one of several details PSE spokesman Jim Wilkinson disputed – including improvements to KeyBank Center being paid for by state and local governments.
– Tom Precious
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage: The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 statewide continued to climb, and Western New York numbers were higher than statewide rates, according to the latest figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The numbers in Erie County climbed slightly each day, with 2.82% of people testing positive Thursday, 3.09% on Friday and 3.17% on Saturday. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tonawanda seeks to curb public drunkenness, unwelcome panhandling: The City of Tonawanda is cracking down on quality of life problems in its downtown after receiving complaints of public drunkenness and aggressive panhandling. The Common Council on July 20 approved new city laws meant to make it easier for police to issue citations to violators. Read more
Common Council, neighbors oppose any Peace Bridge Plaza expansion plans: The nine-member Council recently unanimously adopted a resolution asking the city not to allow New York State to acquire any portion of Busti Avenue for a plaza expansion project. It also requests the Peace Bridge Authority to disclose plans for any Peace Bridge expansion and says the land owned and maintained by the authority should remain permanent green space. Read more
Sex assault by student with 44 prior disciplinary charges called 'unforeseeable act': Was the 2010 sexual assault by an 18-year-old Hamburg High School student "foreseeable," given his long record of misconduct at school? The News' Patrick Lakamp presents the arguments of both sides in a negligence lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed by the Appellate Division in Rochester. Read more
Nick Sinatra's West Utica condo project at former Cadet Cleaners goes back through wash cycle: Developer Nick Sinatra's Atlantic Central condo project in the Elmwood Village is not going forward as originally proposed and approved, after the firm decided to redesign its plan to potentially maintain a building it initially wanted to demolish. Read more
West Seneca mulls term limits for supervisor, council: West Seneca is thinking of limiting the terms of councilmen. Limiting Town Board members to terms would encourage more people to run for office, or would cause elected officials to become complacent, depending on how you look at it. Read more
WEATHER
If you hadn't already noticed, July was a soaker: This July ranks as the third wettest on record, with 7.49 inches of precipitation, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. The average rainfall in July is 3.23 inches. The News' Sandra Tan adds that Monday is expected to be pleasant with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Benderson plans new occupants for former Chuck E. Cheese, Friendly's in Amherst: Jonathan Epstein reports that the former Chuck E. Cheese at the Sheridan-Harlem Plaza – adjacent to the I-290 exit at Sheridan Drive – will be taken over by Global Wine & Spirits, which is roughly doubling its space as it moves over from the corner spot in the plaza, while the former Friendly's two miles away will be converted into office or medical space. Read more
BILLS
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver are poised for breakout seasons: With the return of nose tackle Star Loutulelei and continuity among the defensive starters and staff, there are reasons to believe this is the year Edmunds and Oliver live up to the lofty expectations of their draft status. Read more
SABRES
Makeover of Sabres' defense headlined by additions of Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk: With veterans Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe no longer in town, the Buffalo Sabres have new faces on the blue line heading into the 2021-22 season. Lance Lysowski highlights the qualities of former New Jersey Devil Will Butcher and Pysyk, now in his second stint as a Sabre. Read more
Inside the NHL: Chris Drury looking to make Rangers into a tougher team: It seems like you can blame Tom Wilson for renting space inside the Rangers' head, The News' Mike Harrington writes. In the wake of his May incident with Artemi Panarin, the Capitals' gnat has Drury obsessed with making his team harder to play against. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Kleinhans Music Hall opened in 1940 and was designated as a National History Landmark 49 years later. The News' staff photographers showcase their perspectives of the home of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in the newest edition of the "As We See It" series.
• The Buffalo Zoo announced Sunday that it will require masks at its indoor exhibits for all visitors 3 years old and above, regardless of vaccination status, Anne Neville reports.
• How would you describe an excursion to the spacious dog park at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora? Buffalo Rising visited to describe the off-leash areas and some trail favorites.
• Resurgence Brewing Co. held a pet photo contest to raise money for Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. James P. McCoy snapped photos of the final event and the winners, including a Rottweiler named Sven.