Good Morning, Buffalo: As Supreme Court upends New York gun law, Hochul vows to fight back

June 24, 2022

As Supreme Court upends New York gun law, Hochul vows to fight back

The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday overturned a century-old New York law that required people to prove that they needed to carry a gun in public before being granted a permit to do so.

And that decision left New York Gov. Kathy Hochul furious – and vowing to call the State Legislature back into session to pass new gun restrictions.

"We are not powerless in this situation," she said. "We're not going to cede our rights that easily despite the best efforts of the politicized Supreme Court of the United States of America."

However, the Supreme Court decision left open the question of how far states can go to regulate guns.

Two years and $3 million later, Buffalo FilmWorks has one of the longest soundstages in U.S.

Stage 4 at Buffalo FilmWorks, in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, is the fourth soundstage built at the East Side complex, used for film productions and commercials since summer 2018.

It's also by far and away the largest. Stage 4 occupies some 77,832 square feet with a width of 94 feet and a height of 39 feet to the truss line, the roof structure that supports lights and other rigging.

Then there's the length. The soundstage is 828 feet long, making Studio 4 both one of the largest and longest soundstages in the world and ideal for blockbuster movies.

"There is nobody who doesn't come out of there with their mouth agape," said Tim Clark, commissioner of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission. "There just aren't many of this kind of scale anywhere."

Erie County Legislature passes ECC budget but vows follow-up scrutiny: County lawmakers voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million budget. But even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in how ECC spends the money and implements cost-cutting measures. Read more

New Erie County contract with white-collar workers to cost $153 million: The 5½-year contract will result in raises of more than 16% over the life of the agreement, plus hourly wage increases of $2.50 across the board. Read more

Buffalo police body camera footage captures tense moments: ‘You’re going to get shot!’: Video footage from four Buffalo police officers' body-worn cameras, released Thursday, shows the aftermath of a fatal shooting in front of a Broadway laundromat and the police pursuit of the suspect two officers shot. The 27-year-old man shot by police fired into a police vehicle while standing on the vehicle's hood, the police commissioner said, and the bullet he fired hit the officer's holster, leaving a mark on his gun. Read more

Application process to open for cannabis processors: As the state’s Office of Cannabis Management gets closer to accepting applications for the first retail sales licenses, members have taken the next step in the process of moving the recreational marijuana industry forward. Read more

Diocese clears two priests, including one who died recently, of sex abuse claims

A priest who was suspended in 2021 over a claim of sexual abuse of a minor has been allowed to resume his priestly ministry, and the Buffalo Diocese also posthumously cleared another priest who died June 13.

No details have been revealed about the sex abuse allegation, which surfaced in a confidential sex abuse claim filed in federal bankruptcy court, not in a Child Victims Act lawsuit.

The diocese reinstated the Rev. Thomas Wopperer, 84, and the Rev. Robert G. Beiter after a review board determined that the claims against them were not substantiated by an investigation. Beiter's funeral was last Saturday. He died at age 83.

Our Table spurs talks with aims to help women gain strength in challenging times: A health setback, followed by the start of the pandemic, followed by trying to hold a job while helping an elementary school-aged daughter adjust to remote learning balled into burnout for Laura Kane-Punyon as the holidays approached in 2020. She quit her job, knowing she was fortunate enough to have a husband support their family of four while she healed and reinvented herself. She did so in part by launching a small business, Our Table, which invites women to gather in small groups to share stories about their lives and aspirations. The next gathering takes place Wednesday in a North Buffalo clothing store for women that focuses on wellness. Read more

Running back Duke Johnson brings mature approach to what may be uphill battle for roster spot with Bills: The veteran running back joined the Buffalo Bills in March, about five weeks before the team used a second-round draft pick on Georgia running back James Cook. That selection complicates Johnson’s path to a roster spot with the Bills, but the 28-year-old isn’t bitter. Read more

• When a Ukrainian family of eight landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Thursday to begin a new chapter in their lives, they felt “the City of Good Neighbors love,” WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun reports. Members of the Goryachkina family are among millions of Ukrainian residents who have fled their home country since the Russian invasion.

• One of Western New York’s architectural treasures was designated a National Historic Landmark 36 years ago today. The Richardson Olmsted Complex – originally the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane – is considered a masterpiece of Richardsonian Romanesque design by architect Henry Hobson Richardson. This WNED-TV video shares a historical perspective. Also, WGRZ reports that tours of the campus will be offered this summer.

• Honest Abe's distinctive beard has a Western New York connection. An 11-year-old girl from Chautauqua County is credited for inspiring Abraham Lincoln to grow it. In 1860, Westfield resident Grace Bedell wrote a letter to the president urging him to improve his appearance by growing facial hair. The Buffalo History Museum’s Anthony Greco tells the rest of the story in this podcast.

• County fairs are a summer tradition in many communities. You’ve likely visited the Erie County Fair, but have you experienced other county fairs across Western New York? CNY News highlights some of them, including fairs that are held in Wyoming County and Allegany County.

