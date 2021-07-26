Good Morning, Buffalo: As sections of rail trail open in Southtowns, residents seem to love it or hate it

BILLS

Identifying five breakout candidates for the Bills ahead of training camp: Buffalo has very few players in camp who will be unknown to most fans. But the Bills do have a few players who may be ready to assume a larger role than they’ve had in the past. We identified five of those players, three on the offense and two on the defense. Read more

SABRES

Defense is the NHL's position of emphasis and it impacted Sabres' trade returns: "Defensemen are at a premium right now," Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said after the NHL draft Saturday. "I think what you saw in the Stanley Cup final, the way teams have been built lately, a 'Risto' type of player, there's a value to that in the league right now." Read more