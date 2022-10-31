Good Morning, Buffalo: As race tightens, Hochul is in a New York City state of mind

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 31, 2022

As race tightens, Hochul is in a New York City state of mind

Gov. Kathy Hochul came to a 1960s-era shopping mall in Jamaica, Queens, on Sunday to urge local Democrats to do something they've long done, but that some fear they may not do in huge enough numbers this year: vote for a Democrat for governor.

Speaking at a rally in the mall's atrium, Hochul portrayed her opponent, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, as an extremist who wants to curtail a woman's right to abortion and who voted against certifying President Biden's election.

"That's what's going on right now, and we're going to reject it on Election Day," Hochul said as a crowd of several hundred, most of them African American, cheered.

Hochul's event Sunday with New York Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials was no outlier. As Zeldin and the conservative super-PACs backing him have bashed Hochul about rising crime rates, and as the national political climate has turned against Democrats, her lead over Zeldin has dwindled to the single digits in some polls. That being the case, Hochul has increasingly turned her campaign efforts toward vote-rich New York City, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly seven to one.

After deadly cocaine robbery, one drug dealer wanted to kill the toddler. Another one intervened

The toddler's parents were shot in a driveway in a minivan, their skeletal remains later found in a remote industrial site in Black Rock.

Another person the family was with had also been killed, the body chopped into parts and burned to near ashes in a fire pit on Box Avenue.

So how did then-3-year-old Noelvin – who had been in the minivan with his parents when they were shot – survive the carnage of a deadly cocaine robbery between drug dealers in 2019 that left everybody he was with dead?

The little boy's life was spared when one drug dealer intervened against another drug dealer who wanted to kill him too, according to testimony in a murder trial now in its fifth week in federal court in Buffalo.

"He wanted to kill him," Jariel Cobb told jurors, referring to Deandre Wilson, the Buffalo man charged with murdering the three adults from Florida. "I told him if we do that, it's over."

Work resumes at long-delayed Amherst pocket park: Work has resumed on the long-delayed pocket park in Eggertsville that's at the center of a running dispute between the Town of Amherst and a New York City billionaire. Supply-chain delays had held up the installation of the park's main feature, a large metal trellis that will serve as a shade element. But crews recently installed the piece and have poured the concrete for walking paths through the quarter-acre property at Kenmore Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Read more

Young Development targets new $17M apartment project in Lancaster: Fresh off the success of its Edgewater Apartment Homes community in Lancaster, Young Development is moving forward with a smaller new residential project a couple of miles away that will add another 50 units to the suburban town's mix. Read more

WEATHER

Halloween showers expected to diminish: Showers early will become less numerous later today, with a high in the lower 60s. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: Three Republicans, linked by election denial, decline or ignore request to meet: No candidate is obliged to meet with any editorial board, of course. But to do so signals respect for voters – and for democracy. The thread that links these candidates is their embrace of a lie that cuts into the heart of democracy. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Stefon Diggs shines on the big stage as Bills hold off Packers: Stefon Diggs scored a 26-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, igniting a packed crowd that had waited all day long for the national spotlight that comes with "Sunday Night Football." Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Devin Singletary, James Cook show Bills they don't need to trade for running back: Devin Singletary and James Cook delivered a nonverbal message to GM Brandon Beane: The Bills don’t need to trade for a running back, O'Halloran writes. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills beat Green Bay Packers 27-17 in prime time Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: After Halloween game, November schedule is looking awfully scary for Sabres: October for the Sabres has gone well thus far, with plenty of glimpses of how March and April went. The real challenge is going to be November. And that's been a massive problem in seasons past, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

