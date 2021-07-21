Good Morning, Buffalo: As positive Covid cases rise, New York focuses on vaccinations over return to masks

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 21, 2021
As positive Covid cases rise, New York focuses on vaccinations over a return to masks
Worried that a recent rise in Covid positive cases could spell bigger spikes following the summer months, some health officials are calling on states like New York to bring back mask mandates no matter a person's vaccine status.
For now, the state and localities are not going down that path, instead pushing vaccines as the best tool to slow Covid and its Delta variant.
On Monday, the state's seven-day average of new Covid cases reached 1,002. One month earlier, on June 19, it was 350. The current number, while an increase, still pales compared with the seven-day average of 16,335 cases on Jan. 11, the highest number reached during the pandemic. The lowest seven-day average this year came on June 27, with 307 cases.
Still, some state lawmakers are worried. “I believe the growth in overall Covid cases, and specific growth in the spread of the Delta variant, more than warrants a review of policy and support for the wearing of masks in indoor public places," State Sen. Liz Krueger, a Manhattan Democrat, told The News.
David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara workers are coming back, but in a trickle, not the gush that’s needed: The region's unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in June, up from 5.4% in May. But there were hopeful signs that more people are starting to look for work at a time when companies are looking to hire. Read more
Fire at Amherst PPE manufacturer was expected to blaze through the night: Thick black smoke was seen for miles, and the fire forced the closing of the Thruway Tuesday evening. Read more
Sean Kirst: As Blue Jays near end of Buffalo stay, fans soak up the big leagues at Sahlen Field: The only thing better, one fan said, would be if Major League Baseball in Buffalo could somehow, someday become permanent. Read more
‘It was gone’: Woman, 92, dies in explosion that destroys Lackawanna home: Irene Sanok died in the explosion at her Bedford Avenue home Tuesday morning. The powerful explosion also damaged seven homes. Read more
Erie County unveils measures to combat ‘public health crisis’ of gun violence: County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a raft of measures to try to tackle the growing problem. They include a new task force, efforts to boost funding for gun violence prevention programs, a push to find new strategies to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the county and a greater investment in summer employment opportunities for at-risk teens and young adults. Read more
UPS loses 106 Starpoint students' AP exams: United Parcel Service apparently lost Advanced Placement literature and U.S. history test papers filled out by 106 Starpoint Central High School students in May. The box was sent to the College Board scoring center in New Jersey May 7 but has not arrived. The College Board is offering students the options of refunding their course fee or retaking the exam. Read more
WEATHER
State of emergency declared in Niagara County as heavy thunderstorms bring flash flooding: The travel ban that went into effect Tuesday evening has been lifted, but some roads remain closed in Niagara County. Read more
Calming down: Clouds this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the mid-70s. Read more
POLITICS
Dems react to allegation of drug dealing by friend at Walton's home in '18: An allegation of drug activity at a house rented by Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton three years ago cast new perspectives on her campaign Tuesday, ranging from uncertainty among supporters to a rally planned in her defense. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Harry Stinson proposes 25-story condo tower next to Buffalo Grand Hotel: The developer proposes to build a 250-foot-tall building on an L-shaped outdoor parking lot that wraps around the back of the downtown hotel on the former Adams Mark Hotel property. Read more
BILLS
Buffalo News 2021 AFC training camp power rankings: Here are The Buffalo News’ AFC training camp power rankings and whether each franchise’s championship prospects have improved or worsened since last season. Read more
SABRES
Will Borgen, Colin Miller are Sabres most likely to land with expansion Kraken: To retain Borgen, the Sabres may have to send one of their 10 draft choices to Seattle to influence Kraken General Manager Ron Francis to select defenseman Miller or Zemgus Girgensons. Read more
Sabres need to add more impact forwards to prospect pipeline: Here's a look at every player, signed and unsigned, who has yet to appear in more than 15 NHL games for the club. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Local historians have made strides in recent decades to chronicle the Black community’s impact on Western New York’s heritage. Lillian Williams, an associate professor in the Department of Africana and American Studies at the University at Buffalo, shares an interesting journey that involved tracking down the history of the Michigan Avenue YMCA.
• New York is among the top milk-producing states in the nation, yet many dairy farmers are struggling. Spectrum News’ Mark Goshgarian examines the dairy industry through the eyes of a Western New York farmer.
• When someone mentions Corning, there’s a good chance that images of glass spring into your mind. Corning Museum of Glass is renowned for giving visitors an up-close look at the mesmerizing process of glass-making. WIVB’s Wake Up chatted with the museum’s senior manager of hot glass programs.
• Few days were more fun-filled in elementary school than field trip days. Our excursions to Studio Arena Theatre, the Ontario Science Centre, ice skating rinks and parks produce smiles even with the passage of decades. What are some field trips that you most vividly recall? The question was posted on Reddit Buffalo and produced more than 70 memories, including visits to Genesee Country Village and Museum, boat rides along the Erie Canal and visits to Artpark.