Good Morning, Buffalo: As positive Covid cases rise, New York focuses on vaccinations over return to masks

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 21, 2021

As positive Covid cases rise, New York focuses on vaccinations over a return to masks

Worried that a recent rise in Covid positive cases could spell bigger spikes following the summer months, some health officials are calling on states like New York to bring back mask mandates no matter a person's vaccine status.

For now, the state and localities are not going down that path, instead pushing vaccines as the best tool to slow Covid and its Delta variant.

On Monday, the state's seven-day average of new Covid cases reached 1,002. One month earlier, on June 19, it was 350. The current number, while an increase, still pales compared with the seven-day average of 16,335 cases on Jan. 11, the highest number reached during the pandemic. The lowest seven-day average this year came on June 27, with 307 cases.