Good Morning, Buffalo: As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules

April 5, 2022
As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules
With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working.
The News’ Matt Glynn reports that hybrid work schedules have gained greater acceptance through the pandemic. With the labor market still tight, many employers are being flexible as they give employees the option to work remotely for part of the week.
Patrick Byrne is one such employee. An information security officer at Evans Bank, Byrne typically works at the office three days a week and remotely two days a week.
“I think hybrid's a really good model," Byrne said. "It gives you that bit of flexibility, and it shows that your company really trusts you to be able to operate in any type of environment."
Some employers say their remote workforces have been productive over the past two years, and don't see a need to change course. Still, as the pandemic enters a new phase, many employers are ready for more of the in-person collaboration they were reluctant to push for when Covid cases were spiking.
Optimism creeps into state budget negotiations: Budget negotiators in Albany appeared stymied over the weekend as they wrangled over thorny roadblocks, especially in criminal justice issues. But late Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and others began expressing optimism about a looming deal. Read more
Poloncarz on wanting a Bills stadium in Buffalo and why it didn’t happen: We have already reported various reasons why the new Buffalo Bills stadium won't be in Buffalo. But in a meeting with Buffalo News reporters and editors, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz walks us through the process. How did the stadium go from being considered for relocation to Buffalo to getting left in Orchard Park? Read more
Barton can return as principal of McKinley High School, School Board decides: The woman who has been principal of McKinley for 35 years can have her job back if she would like, under the terms of an agreement she reached with the district. For the past five years, Barton has been on paid administrative leave, receiving more than $600,000, while the Buffalo Public Schools sought to fire her. Read more
Former staffer returns to City Hall as chief of staff and deputy mayor: Attorney Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney will coordinate all city government departments and divisions to align with his vision, Mayor Byron Brown said in a written announcement. Read more
UB surgeon leads medical team providing combat care training in Ukraine: Dr. Aaron Epstein, a surgical resident at the University at Buffalo’s medical school, has been on the ground in Ukraine leading a team of medical experts training soldiers and civilians in combat care. He won the nation’s second-highest civilian award last week. Read more
Erie County offers second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines: Booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are available through county health department vaccine clinics and mobile outreach sites, as well as through the Vax Visit program, where Erie County residents can receive a Covid-19 vaccine at home. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Spring makes a comeback, temporarily fades by weekend: Drying conditions for yards and fields will be less than favorable this week. Rainfall amounts won’t be excessive but there just won’t be enough evaporation to help much, Don Paul writes. Read more
Gusto guide: Birria in Buffalo — Andrew Galarneau’s favorite dipping tacos: Served with a cup of the intense birria broth for dunking, a Mexican French dip if you will, the quesabirria con consommé became an internet sensation by 2018. Here's where you can find some of the area's best, according to News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
Daemen University to add dental college to its health care programs: The new dental college will add to the school’s health sciences offerings pending state approval and accreditation. Dr. Todd Shatkin of Shatkin F.I.R.S.T Dental Health is partnering with the university to construct the Shatkin College of Dentistry. The new college would help address a need for dental professionals in Western New York, said Daemen President Gary Olson. The University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine is currently the only dental school in the area. Read more
Buffalo Wire Works to invest $5M on East Side; create 25 new jobs: The Clinton Street manufacturer of wire screens, mesh cloths and perforated plates used in mining and industrial markets plans to enlarge its operation and acquire additional property as it develops more product lines. Read more
NFL draft preview: Bills can mostly ignore quarterbacks, but would love for them to go early: With Josh Allen signed to a long-term contract extension – one that’s looking better by the day as other quarterbacks around the league sign their deals – the Bills don’t have to worry about extensively scouting the most important position on the field, Jay Skurski writes. Read more
Report: Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller to make top-30 visit to Bills: General Manager Brandon Beane and his staff will reportedly be taking a closer look at Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills will host Spiller on one of their 30 prospect visits. Read more
Friendship has helped Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Asplund carve out roles: They’ve become a development success story for the Sabres. Drafted out of Sweden in the second and seventh rounds, respectively, Asplund and Olofsson gradually improved their games to earn full-time roster spots in Buffalo. Read more
• As inflation makes it tough for many families to stretch their dollars, food banks are also facing challenges. Fox Buffalo’s Maya Skinner talks with a spokesperson for FeedMore WNY.
• A farm-to-school program is inspiring some students in the Hamburg Central Schools to add a dash of creativity to their culinary skills. WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak says local restaurant owners have been visiting the school’s kitchen to provide insights.
• "Buffalo 2 Broadway & Beyond" is a fitting title for a new concert event from Carmen Ruby Floyd. The singer and actress has had a storied career on Broadway, in television and in concert since she was a student at Holy Angels Academy. She celebrates some of those accomplishments in concert at Shea's 710 Main.
• When you hear the phrase “small town Main Street,” what communities spring to mind? CNY News highlights a dozen picturesque business strips in upstate New York, including commercial districts in Lewiston, East Aurora, Geneseo and Fredonia.