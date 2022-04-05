Good Morning, Buffalo: As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 5, 2022

As pandemic eases, office workers head back – with some staying on hybrid schedules

With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working.

The News’ Matt Glynn reports that hybrid work schedules have gained greater acceptance through the pandemic. With the labor market still tight, many employers are being flexible as they give employees the option to work remotely for part of the week.

Patrick Byrne is one such employee. An information security officer at Evans Bank, Byrne typically works at the office three days a week and remotely two days a week.

“I think hybrid's a really good model," Byrne said. "It gives you that bit of flexibility, and it shows that your company really trusts you to be able to operate in any type of environment."