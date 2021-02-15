Good Morning, Buffalo: As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 15, 2021

As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary

Gail and Jerry Tiedemann have owned a summer place at Canada's Pleasant Beach, only 20 miles from their Kenmore home, for a quarter century – and they're used to having friends over, not raccoons.

But all that changed last year.

"My neighbor called me to tell me there was a raccoon crawling up our screened-in porch," said Gail Tiedemann, 68. "We've never had raccoons at our cottage before. But now, because nobody's around, all these crazy things are happening."

To hear people like the Tiedemanns tell it, the craziest thing of all is that, amid the pandemic-driven U.S.-Canadian border shutdown that's soon to enter its 12th month, they're not able to visit the properties that have been their second homes for years, if not generations.

"We can go there and quarantine for 14 days," Gail Tiedemann said. "Why can't we get over?"