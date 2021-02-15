Good Morning, Buffalo: As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 15, 2021
As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary
Gail and Jerry Tiedemann have owned a summer place at Canada's Pleasant Beach, only 20 miles from their Kenmore home, for a quarter century – and they're used to having friends over, not raccoons.
But all that changed last year.
"My neighbor called me to tell me there was a raccoon crawling up our screened-in porch," said Gail Tiedemann, 68. "We've never had raccoons at our cottage before. But now, because nobody's around, all these crazy things are happening."
To hear people like the Tiedemanns tell it, the craziest thing of all is that, amid the pandemic-driven U.S.-Canadian border shutdown that's soon to enter its 12th month, they're not able to visit the properties that have been their second homes for years, if not generations.
"We can go there and quarantine for 14 days," Gail Tiedemann said. "Why can't we get over?"
The answer to that question, of course, is the Covid-19 pandemic, and the near-total border shutdown both the U.S. and Canada imposed last March. And if anything, the border is about to get tighter, with Canada announcing last week that it will require negative Covid-19 tests for Canadian snowbirds returning home from points south.
– Jerry Zremski
This week, Chef Darian Bryan is making oxtail with rice and beans, a Jamaican staple that Gabe Davis can't get enough of. Bonus points: you can use your Instant Pot! Watch the video and get the recipe >>
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: Is it safe to go outside and play? With snow banks and ski hills and fire pits beckoning us to come outside in the midst of a pandemic that has forced us apart, what is actually safe to do? Can you take your family to a sledding hill or skating rink and feel OK about it? In this installment of “Pandemic Lessons,” we offer advice from doctors and scientists on how to do winter right – and why you should do it at all. Read more
State's vaccination website swarmed after eligibility is expanded: The state's scheduling website for Covid-19 vaccinations saw heavy use Sunday, as expected. Sunday was the first day that people with comorbidities could start making appointments. Some reported trouble getting through the website, but more than 100,000 appointments had been made by noon. Read more
Erie County Department of Health making up canceled vaccine appointments: The Erie County Department of Health will receive some 3,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine this week, with 1,700 going to vaccinate people whose appointments were canceled due to lack of vaccine in January. Read more
State seeks permission to cancel assessments for grades 3-8, some Regents exams: If successful, this would be the second year in a row that Covid-19 was responsible for canceling math and ELA assessments in grades three through eight. "We have determined the spring 2021 state assessments cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state," state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Five Erie County school districts search for new superintendents: They say it's not Covid-19 fatigue. Three superintendents in Erie County are retiring this summer, and two other districts are looking for superintendents. Will it be difficult to find good candidates? Read more
Behind-the-scenes entertainment workers left behind as 'business disappears overnight': As the crowd business remains largely in shutdown mode and the pandemic continues, an entire subculture of the industry has been overlooked when it comes to aid – the stagehands, production staff, riggers, roadies, lighting and sound technicians, behind-the-scenes workers without whom the show most definitely would not go on. Here are a few of their stories. Read more
Fired radio worker says boss told him he wasn't 'godlike.' A judge awarded him $500K: Robert Frank, an ex-program director at the radio station WUFO, sued Vision Multimedia Group-WUFO Radio LLC, alleging unlawful discrimination on the basis of religion and gender. Sheila Brown, the majority owner of WUFO, made numerous comments regarding his religion and gender, according to his lawsuit. Read more
Security company sues Buffalo over contract for armed guards in City Hall: Asset Protective Services claims another company, G4S Secure Solutions, landed the contract to provide armed security guards at City Hall without bidding. The lawsuit also claims that G4S’ employment of retired Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda represented a conflict of interest. Read more
WEATHER
Region braces for winter storm: A winter storm warning went into effect at 7 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. Tuesday for all of Western New York. Six to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with the brunt expected tonight, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Southern Junction, Texas barbecue and Indian cuisine meet: “Classic Texas-style barbecue, crossed with Indian spices and techniques, makes Southern Junction one of a kind,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Its beef brisket, made with more expensive prime-graded beef and served with a zippy barbecue sauce on the side, is Galarneau’s favorite in town. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Developer modifies plans for West Side movie production studio: The backers and architects behind a planned television and movie production studio on the West Side want to shift the proposed building's front entrance around the corner, from Niagara Street to West Ferry Street, to protect people from harsh weather coming off of Lake Erie and the Niagara River. That would be among a series of modifications to their previously approved design. Read more
Dunkirk nonprofit plans new housing development for Fruit Belt: Southern Tier Environments for Living specializes in providing services and affordable housing for those with mental illness, special needs and other disabilities. The organization’s project would bring 50 new apartments and homes to the low-income community east of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and north of downtown. Read more
BILLS
Bills position series: Wide receiver is a strength – but one question looms: The Buffalo Bills have gone from having the worst group of starting receivers in the NFL to the best over the past four seasons. That’s not a hot take or subjective analysis – it’s backed up by numbers. Read more
SABRES
As energy returns after Covid-19 bout, Sabres coach Ralph Krueger thrilled by return: "Getting out on the ice for a few minutes just gives you so much energy back. You know why you're here. You love the group you're working with and the potential of the group and the individuals," Krueger said. Read more
Sabres Notebook: With packed schedule, practice time will be at a premium: Starting with their return to game action Monday night against the New York Islanders, the Buffalo Sabres have four games in the next six days, six games in the next eight days and nine games in the next 14 days. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As with so many other traditions, Ash Wednesday will be a little different this year. WIVB shares information from Our Lady of Victory Basilica about what changes have been made to the first day of Lent as a result of the pandemic.
• Once sources of summertime fun, an empty Ferris wheel and roller coaster now have those passing along Interstate 190 pondering what will ever come of Fantasy Island. This week marks the one-year anniversary of Apex Parks Group announcing the closure of the Grand Island fixture. WKBW’s Jeddy Johnson provides an update on the state of the amusement park.
• Music enthusiasts may want to check out the newest traveling exhibition at the Buffalo Museum of Science. "Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar" opened over the weekend and explores the design history of the instrument, WGRZ reports.
• Beef on weck, of course, is one of Western New York’s food staples, but where is the best place to get it? Step Out Buffalo asked its followers that very question and compiled a guide based on the responses. The most popular recommendation? Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora and Clarence. Let the debating begin.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.