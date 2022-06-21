Good Morning, Buffalo: As office work goes hybrid, firms ask how much space they really need

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 21, 2022

As office work goes hybrid, firms ask how much space they really need

Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need. After two years of pandemic-related remote work, many employees prefer working from home, and are doing so productively. This can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

The News’ Matt Glynn and Jon Harris report that companies are reacting to this phenomenon in all kinds of ways. Some are holding off on making any long-term leasing decisions or signing short-term renewals. Others are downsizing the amount of space they use. Still others, like Clevermethod in Buffalo, are exiting their office space, at least for now.

"You've got to adapt," said Clevermethod president Doug Kasperek. “That’s the bottom line here. I think a lot of old-school businesses were so resistant, they just expected everyone to come back, and well, that was a different story.”

Leasing experts say the region’s office market as a whole faces challenges, noting that the market is pretty soft as a result of the pandemic.

Southern Junction's smoked and fried cauliflower packs a punch of flavor and crunch: From market food to a Southern Junction staple, the classic Indian gobi manchurian (deep-fried cauliflower and spicy sauce) gets a Ryan Fernandez twist: It's coated in his house barbecue rub then smoked. Get the full recipe >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New St. Bonaventure president has Mennonite roots, ‘Franciscan heart’: Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead the nation’s oldest Franciscan college St. Bonaventure University, but growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the Olean school's 22nd president. Read more

State to fund $743K in enhancements to Freedom Wall: The enhancements to the mural that pays homage to groundbreaking Black leaders will include reconstructing the area between the wall and the street curbing, improving sidewalk accessibility and adding LED lights that accent the portraits. Read more

Anti-abortion group, allies decry lack of updates in Amherst arson investigation: The operators of a clinic targeted in a suspected firebombing and those who support the center's anti-abortion mission say the investigation into the incident isn't a priority for state and federal agencies. Law enforcement agencies have declined to comment or not responded to inquiries seeking an update on their investigation into the June 7 apparent arson at the CompassCare crisis pregnancy center. Critics have blasted the lack of public updates as a sign law enforcement isn't sufficiently focused on the vandalism. Read more

Gov. Kathy Hochul signs voting rights act into law: On the anniversary of the day slavery officially ended in the United States, in a building named for a man who lost his life because of his fight for civil rights, a bill that seeks to protect voting rights for all that is named for a hero of the civil rights movement became law in New York. Read more

Man who admitted killing mother, girlfriend wants to withdraw his guilty pleas: Charles L. Jones pleaded guilty June 30, 2021, in Erie County Court to two counts of second-degree murder, but now seeks to withdraw his pleas. Read more

Homeowners win dispute with town over whether Amherst mansion is 'historic landmark'

The owners of a century-old mansion in Eggertsville have won a monthslong fight with the Town of Amherst over their plans to tear down a dilapidated garage on the property and build a replacement as part of an addition.

Scott and Lisa Friedman now can replace a detached, four-car garage that, they say, no longer suits their needs with an attached structure that, they insisted, complements the design of their stately LeBrun Road home.

The Amherst Historic Preservation Commission in April had rejected the Friedmans' request for a demolition permit and, in turn, prepared to name the "architecturally significant" home a local landmark.

But after receiving additional information from the Friedmans, commission members reversed themselves.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

Don Paul: Heat rebuilds, and a primer on lightning safety: Expect sunny skies, increasing temperatures and noticeably more humid weather this afternoon. Conditions will grow more unstable Wednesday. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At bb.q Chicken, Korean fried chicken lands in Amherst: One thing is for sure, Andrew Galarneau writes. "This ain’t your dad’s KFC." Read more

Gusto guide: Gluten-free dining ideas in WNY: These are restaurants, bakeries and an ice cream shop that folks in a local gluten-free support group on Facebook mentioned when asked: Where do people with celiac disease choose to eat out? Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Perry’s seeks tax breaks for ice cream expansion: The family-owned company wants to expand its production of novelty treats at its Akron operation. The $18 million project would include building an addition and investing in new equipment and a conveyor system. Read more

Speed Global Services plans reuse of 21 Vulcan Street buildings: The company is buying 8 acres of industrial property near the Tonawanda-Buffalo border, with more than 176,399 square feet of existing buildings that have been vacant for at least five years. Read more

[Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter: The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox five days a week.]

BUFFALO BROADCASTING

WKBW hires meteorologist Mary Beth Wrobel to complete weather staff: WKBW-TV (Channel 7) hired a familiar face to fill its meteorologist opening, naming Wrobel its noon and 5 p.m. weather anchor on weekdays starting July 1. Read more

BILLS

Isaiah McKenzie aims to step out of Cole Beasley's shadow for Bills: Cole Beasley had what seemed like a telepathic bond with quarterback Josh Allen over the past three seasons. Developing that kind of shared wavelength is Isaiah McKenzie’s mission this offseason. Read more

SABRES

Isak Rosen readying for 'big opportunity' with Sabres after tough year in Sweden: On May 31, Isak Rosen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres, who selected him in the first round, 14th overall, at the draft last July. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• It’s strawberry season in Western New York. Margo Sue Bittner has been involved in local agriculture for four decades. Her Niagara Gazette feature offers tips to aspiring strawberry growers.

• A local birthday bash was held over the weekend for a pair of 90-year-old identical twin sisters. The theme of the party was “90 years of hope.” WKBW’s Taylor Epps talks with a relative of Lorraine Gardner and Florraine Briggs who says the birthday girls demonstrate how people can live long, beautiful lives in Buffalo while building memorable legacies.

• Many of us consider Letchworth State Park one of our favorite outdoor playgrounds. WGRZ’s Terry Belke shares a video that examines Letchworth’s “massive waterfalls and abundant wildlife.”

• Most Western New Yorkers know Sabretooth, Buster T. Bison and Billy Buffalo. But have you met Rax, Celery and Krusher? WYRK’s Megan Carter showcases our region’s colorful sports team mascots – and shares vivid photos.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.