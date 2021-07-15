Good Morning, Buffalo: As mass vaccination sites close, Covid fight shifts to doctors, pharmacies, clinics

As mass vaccination sites close, Covid-19 fight shifts to doctors, pharmacies, mini-clinics

Mass vaccination sites are quickly going the way of the dinosaur. With demand for the Covid-19 shot dwindling, the large-scale sites have been closing. The state-run site at the Conference Center Niagara Falls, which closes Monday, is only the latest evidence of that trend.

Now, the hopes for increasing vaccination don't focus on long lines in big buildings, but with individuals seeking shots from doctors or pharmacists, or at public events where a county health department may set up shop. But at least one prominent doctor says the way the vaccine is packaged leads to waste in such circumstances, since vials contain about 10 doses each and last no more than eight hours after being opened. He said the manufacturers need to produce single-shot vials to respond to the limited demand.