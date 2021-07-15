Good Morning, Buffalo: As mass vaccination sites close, Covid fight shifts to doctors, pharmacies, clinics

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 15, 2021
As mass vaccination sites close, Covid-19 fight shifts to doctors, pharmacies, mini-clinics
Mass vaccination sites are quickly going the way of the dinosaur. With demand for the Covid-19 shot dwindling, the large-scale sites have been closing. The state-run site at the Conference Center Niagara Falls, which closes Monday, is only the latest evidence of that trend.
Now, the hopes for increasing vaccination don't focus on long lines in big buildings, but with individuals seeking shots from doctors or pharmacists, or at public events where a county health department may set up shop. But at least one prominent doctor says the way the vaccine is packaged leads to waste in such circumstances, since vials contain about 10 doses each and last no more than eight hours after being opened. He said the manufacturers need to produce single-shot vials to respond to the limited demand.
To fight gun violence, millions directed to community groups: Gun violence has exploded in cities across America – and in Buffalo, too. The violence comes as the nation still grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a reckoning about race and the criminal justice system ignited by the murder of George Floyd last May by a Minneapolis police officer. The News' Maki Becker and Aaron Besecker detail the statistics and the avenues trusted to combat the violence. Read more
Sheriff candidate DiNoto urges tougher stance on illegal gun possession: Ted DiNoto, an Amherst police lieutenant running for Erie County sheriff, says that if state leaders are serious about stemming the surge in gun violence, they will make the possession of an illegal handgun a Class B felony and remand those defendants to jail without bail. Those changes are among a few DiNoto proposes in a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who calls the spike in shootings in the state's cities a disaster emergency. Read more
Citizen panel questions BPD chief on white supremacy in policing: Noting a series of alarming incidents around the country, members of a citizens police oversight panel that reports to the Buffalo Common Council on Wednesday questioned Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood on the steps being taken to prevent a white supremacist from infiltrating the department's ranks, The News' Deidre Williams reports. Read more
Rod Watson: On her way out, student rep has lessons for Buffalo School Board: Tameshia Walker, who is on her way to the University at Binghamton, also is the face of a parent organization’s latest "tough love" effort to push Buffalo schools to improve – an effort not always appreciated by some officials – this time by making student input a key part of the process. Read more
Outdoor spaces: Urban paradise in the Elmwood Village: Greg Gima has restored and greatly enhanced the front, side and back gardens outside the home where he and his wife, Judy, have lived only a few years. This city lot in Buffalo is now packed with perennials, shrubs, trees and garden art and the grass has been eliminated. Read more
Don Paul: Threat of severe storms is down, but humidity stays up: Much of Thursday will be rain-free, though breezy, warm and humid, with temperatures returning to the low to mid-80s. Late in the day and early evening, a more vigorous low pressure system will approach, enhancing the chances for scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms. Read more
Lloyd Taco owner butts heads with city over outdoor music on Elmwood: Lloyd co-owner Peter Cimino is eager to open a Lloyd Taco Factory in the Elmwood Village, creating a food, drink and entertainment destination in keeping with the neighborhood's vibe. But a key part of his latest plan – live music on the outdoor patio on Elmwood Avenue – may run afoul of longstanding city policies, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
Watch now: A first look at Mister Sizzle's: Co-owners Chris and Casey Casas have created one of Buffalo's most trendy restaurants in the Horsefeathers building on the West Side. With photos from News photographer Robert Kirkham, explore the old-school hamburger and milkshake joint the longtime bartenders have created. Read more
Smiles at Larkin Square's first Food Truck Tuesdays of 2021: One of Buffalo's most popular summer events returned Tuesday with the first Food Truck Tuesday of 2021. News contributor Matt Weinberg snapped photos of the smiling faces that sampled fare from food trucks. Read more
Vic Carucci: After 33 years, Jim Kelly's love for annual football camp still burns strong: Jim Kelly was in his element Wednesday. No one seemed to be having a better time than Kelly as he walked around the field at Highmark Stadium, clapping his hands and shouting encouragement to a slew of youngsters going through drills. Read more
Bills training camp position preview: Tight end all about how Dawson Knox does in third season: For the time being, hope for an upgrade at tight end hinges mainly on Dawson Knox not only rebounding from a disappointing 2020 season, but taking his game to a higher level. Read more
Sabres winger Jeff Skinner agrees to waive no-movement clause for expansion draft: Skinner, the $9 million-per-year winger with 21 goals over the past two seasons, agreed to waive his no-movement clause Tuesday for the purpose of being exposed to the Seattle Kraken for the expansion draft on July 21, his agent, Don Meehan, told The Buffalo News. Read more
• Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has committed to participating in a debate against his opponent in the mayoral race, Democratic Party nominee India B. Walton, in an event being sponsored by The Buffalo News, WGRZ and Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Harold McNeil shares the details.
• The popular local horror film series Thursday Night Terrors returns for season “8.5” with a trio of movies, plus a special Tuesday night screening featuring an in-person appearance by actress Lynn Lowry. The News' Toni Ruberto examines the films highlighted for the season.
• It might not be long before there's TV news around the clock in Buffalo. Alan Pergament reports that WIVB will add more news programming on its sister station, WNLO, beginning in either August or September.
