Good Morning, Buffalo: As Hochul struck a deal for Buffalo Bills, 'so they stay' was front of mind

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
April 2, 2022
Why New York State, Erie County chose to spend big to build a new Bills stadium
Kathy Hochul’s first substantive conversation about building a stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Western New York happened before she was governor.
Shortly after she learned that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo was resigning amid allegations of sexual harassment, Hochul, who as lieutenant governor was next in line to become New York’s chief executive, met with Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
At that time, stadium negotiations among New York, Erie County and the Bills were stuck between stalled and silent.
“I started the conversations very early to let them know, ‘We need to work out a deal,’ so they stay,” Hochul told The Buffalo News last week during a 20-minute interview describing how the state, county and team reached an agreement.
“So they stay” is the essential phrase that explains why New York State and Erie County agreed to spend $850 million on construction costs, while Kim and Terry Pegula and the National Football League pitch in $550 million to build the $1.4 billion stadium.
– Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Paychecks for some state employees may be first casualty of late budget in Albany: If there's no approved state budget by 4 p.m. Monday, the State Comptroller's Office has warned that paychecks may be late, said John Kaehny, executive director of the watchdog group Reinvent Albany. Read more
Judge grapples over fate of Cobblestone buildings: 'I'm begging for anybody to propose a solution': Despite fines and court-ordered repairs, the 19th-century buildings remain threatened by collapsed and water-seeped walls and damaged roofs. Majority owner Darryl Carr insists the buildings on South Park Avenue near KeyBank Center are beyond repair, even as preservationists and city officials put them at the top of their lists to save. Read more
Local Boy Scout council sells camps to fund share of sex abuse settlement: The Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts used to operate three summer camps for scouts, but now it's down to one. The council has sold Camp Stonehaven in Lewiston and Schoellkopf Scout Reservation in Wyoming County to help fund its assigned share of a national Boy Scout settlement with about 82,000 plaintiffs who claimed they were sexually abused by Scout leaders or staffers. Read more
Accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter again ruled competent to stand trial: Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio last month approved Travis J. Green's request to be released from the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Oneida County. Green, 33, faces several charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault and weapons possession, in connection with the Nov. 14, 2017, incident at the Dollar General store at Union and French roads. Read more
WEATHER
Mixed showers possible: Today will be mostly cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers and high temperatures in the mid-30s to lower 40s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
No need to wait for recreational cannabis: It's already for sale on Native land: It will be months before recreational cannabis can be legally sold in New York, but on Western New York’s Native American lands, pot is already openly for sale. The shops are located on sovereign territory, which allows the stores to get around the plodding state rule-making process and get a jump on would-be competitors in the legal pot market. Read more
State gas tax 'holiday' idea fuels debate: Gasoline prices at the pump are 54% higher locally than a year ago. But if some state lawmakers have their way, motorists would pay less when they fuel up. Here's what a state gas tax holiday would mean, if the idea goes through. Read more
New York is pouring money into UB engineering. Will it drive WNY tech? A $102 million expansion of its engineering school will give UB a new calling card in the intense competition to attract the best and the brightest engineering and science students. That could raise UB's profile in the engineering world and turn it into more of a magnet for those highly coveted science and math-oriented students. Read more
Erie County real estate transactions: Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 11. Read more
BILLS
Bills will have receiver options at 25: In the first part of our series previewing the NFL draft at each position, we start with wide receiver. Speed is the theme again this year. Eight wide receivers timed at less than 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. The Bills need some more talent at WR. Will they go that route with their first pick? Read more
Mailbag: Why no dome? How many scouts are on the Bills' staff? What's left for the Bills to accomplish this offseason? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' blossoming young players determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans: Many qualities of these Sabres are like those of the franchise’s great teams. The players have a blue-collar, worker-bee-like determination that resonates with people in Buffalo, a willingness to stick up for one another on the ice, immense talent that plays an exciting style of hockey and a passion for bringing a winner to Western New York. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The World’s Largest ’90s Party returned to Town Ballroom, and WIVB’s Tara Lynch captured the festivities: “If you walked down Main Street Saturday night, you were transported back in time. From people wearing fanny packs, to artist hats, to flannels, Buffalo spent a few hours celebrating the ’90s.”
• A central piece of Friday’s Rick Jeanneret Night was the RJ banner for the Sabres announcer unveiled in the KeyBank Center rafters. WKBW shares that the banner was made locally by Oxford Pennant.
• Tax Day is less than two weeks away – it’s April 18 this year. WKBW’s Taylor Epps spoke with Christopher Fabian, vice president of EG Tax, who offered four last-minute tax tips.
• In the spirit of maple syrup season, WGRZ’s Kate Welshofer headed to Springville Elementary, where students learn to tap trees, collect sap and make maple syrup at the district’s own sugar shack.
