Good Morning, Buffalo: As donations flow in after Tops shooting, the first grants are rolling out

May 28, 2022

Buffalo Together Community Response Fund distributing first grants to Black-led organizations

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund has collected $3 million in financial commitments from foundations and corporations, and individuals from around the country.

Now the fund is putting some of that money into the hands of recipients.

The Buffalo Together fund will distribute $560,000 worth of grants in the coming days to 70 Black-led organizations. The fund wanted to provide immediate support to organizations that have been on the frontlines of the response to the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket.

The grants range in size from $5,000 to $20,000.

The fund still has about $2.44 million worth of commitments, and is continuing to accept donations. Fund organizers are focusing on addressing community needs beyond those of the victims of the mass shooting. A separate fund is addressing the victims' needs.

Help is still needed

As our community mourns, food and daily essentials are still in short supply. Please consider supporting one of the many trusted organizations assisting the Jefferson Avenue community and all those affected by the tragic events of May 14. See how you can help.

At Geraldine Chapman Talley's funeral, speakers remember her caring nature, call for Buffalo to 'stand united against hate': At her funeral service Friday, Geraldine "Gerri" Chapman Talley was remembered for her caring nature, often baking cakes and other treats for friends and family members. In addition to celebrating her life, speakers at the service also called for the Buffalo community to stand united against hate. Read more

Margus Morrison, a 'jokester' who loved to smile, celebrated at service: Ramarianna Morrison, 16, and her grandmother Theresa Russell Morrison, 72, will remember May 27 for the rest of their lives. They share a May 27 birthday, but on Friday it also became the date they laid to rest their father and son, Margus Morrison. Read more

Andre Mackniel recalled as someone who 'loved his family': More than 200 mourners walked through a drizzling rain Friday morning to attend Antioch Baptist Church for the funeral of Andre Mackniel. Mackniel, 53, of Auburn, the father of four daughters and one son, was shot while shopping for a birthday cake for 3-year-old son Andre Jr. Read more

VP Kamala Harris to attend funeral for Ruth Whitfield: Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will attend today's funeral service for Ruth E. Whitfield, who at age 86 was the oldest victim of the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo. Read more

Jacobs proposes gun safety measures after Buffalo massacre: 'This has been a profoundly impactful event': Most elected Republicans have avoided suggesting gun safety measures in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas – but Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, in a turnabout, Friday outlined a series of proposals to tighten the nation's gun laws. Read more

GOP's Wilson campaigns on his electability in Democratic NY: 'None of the other guys running can win': It's tough for a Republican to win a statewide contest. No member of the GOP has succeeded since 2002. But financier Harry Wilson is betting his $10 million effort so far will ultimately show how it can be done. Read more

Outer Harbor concert FAQs: How and when to get there, what to leave at home and more: The Buffalo Outer Harbor summer concert season kicks off this weekend with the arrival of rapper and producer T-Pain for a sold-out concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the new Lakeside Event Lawn, future site of the Buffalo Outer Harbor Concert Pavilion. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about attending the Outer Harbor concerts. Read more

Student arrested in threat at East Aurora High School: The 14-year-old was involved in a competition in class and he lost the competition, according to East Aurora Police Lt. Patrick Welch. He said when the students left the class and went into the hallway, the 14-year-old uttered a threat that referenced the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas. Read more

Hochul nominates 3 judges from Erie County for state Court of Claims: Of 12 nominations Gov. Kathy Hochul is making to the New York State Court of Claims, three are coming from Erie County. These judicial nominations include the top attorney for Erie County government, a Buffalo City Court judge and a judge's lead law clerk. Read more

Don Paul: Slow start Saturday, lovely Sunday, heat builds Memorial Day: After a rainy start, today will have a nice finish, Paul notes. “By midafternoon, clearing will be advancing from northwest to southeast, meaning it will clear first in Niagara County and last in Allegany County. With a light northwest-west breeze, humidity will be dropping during the day with a high in the upper 60s,” Paul writes. Read more

Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season?: Tremaine Edmunds is the one on the hot seat. The Bills picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he’s going into the final year of his contract. They have been doling out big money to guys like Josh Allen, Von Miller and others, and there is no guarantee Edmunds will get an extension no matter how well he plays this season. Read more

Greg Rousseau adds strength in striving to give Bills Year 2 boost: The defensive lineman has added 5 to 7 pounds of muscle since the end of the season. “I mean, they're in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense – and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role," Sean McDermott said of Rousseau and the other young ends. Read more

Amerks GM Jason Karmanos is banking on playoff run benefiting Sabres: After getting help on the last day of the season to qualify for the playoffs, the Amerks had their most successful run since 2004. Read more

• There is something special about summertime in Buffalo. So we’re always on the lookout for things to do. In Gusto’s Guide to Summer, you’ll find tips, ideas and starting points to help you get the most out of old and new favorite warm-weather activities, food and drink.

• Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham encourages readers to take time to learn about the insects, spiders and worms they are likely seeing this time of year. While some little critters may be annoying or even harmful, many are not.

• Sunday’s Buffalo Marathon – the first full-fledged version of the race in three years – will feature 5,800 runners from 43 states and 13 countries, race director Greg Weber tells WBEN. "We were hoping for 5,000 this year and got to 5,800, which is about 82% of our number in a normal year," Weber said.

• This weekend is one to honor those who served. WGRZ has compiled a list of Memorial Day ceremonies, events and parades happening around Western New York.

