Good Morning, Buffalo: As Covid-19 deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 9, 2021
As Covid-19 deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief
Erie County may have more Covid-19 deaths than any other Western New York county, but rural counties have seen a surge in deaths over the past few months.
A comparative look at the death toll shows that while Covid-19 was largely viewed as an urban and suburban problem in the spring, the last six months have changed that.
Whereas Erie County accounted for nearly 80% of deaths in the first six months of the local health crisis, the urban county only accounted for 60% of Western New York deaths in the last six months.
The News’ Sandra Tan reports that residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties went from accounting for fewer than 1 out of every 10 deaths in Western New York to accounting for more than 1 out of every 4.
The good news is that fatalities are declining across the region. Western New York counties beyond Erie and Niagara have reported less than a third of the deaths in February than were reported in January.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site to open in Niagara Falls: The vaccination site will be located in the Conference and Event Center on Old Falls Street. The center is one of 10 sites announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. It is still in the development stage, and appointments are not yet available. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools tweaks no-spectator policy to allow some Senior Night fans: The district, which had stuck to the no-spectator mandate for its high school basketball games out of concern over Covid-19, is making an exception for Senior Night. It will allow two adult family members of each senior on the home team to attend the last home game, when their senior players are recognized. Read more
Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in Niagara Falls disappear in 19 minutes: For about 200 lucky senior citizens, Monday was the day they've been waiting for, the day they could obtain a Covid-19 vaccination appointment in Niagara Falls. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Feds examining ties between judge hit by train and indicted strip club owner: Federal authorities are looking into the friendship between State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski and Peter G. Gerace Jr., the Cheektowaga strip club owner who was indicated last week as part of an ongoing investigation into organized crime. Read more
Feds raided home of sheriff’s deputy who is best friend of indicted DEA agent: An Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy resigned from his job in 2019, hours after federal agents investigating the Buffalo mafia executed a search warrant at his North Buffalo home. Read more
Should Cuomo resign now? WNY Democratic lawmakers check in: As Gov. Andrew Cuomo endured another day of state lawmakers calling for his resignation in the wake of several scandals engulfing his administration, Western New York Democratic state lawmakers, who serve in the majority in the Senate and Assembly, are – except one – taking a wait-and-see approach before weighing in on Cuomo's fate. Read more
Amherst Town Board approves $300M Westwood-Audubon reuse plan: A $300 million development in Amherst that involves an unprecedented public/private land swap that could reshape a vast section of the town is one step closer to becoming reality. Read more
Lawmakers to question Sheriff Howard as deputies’ wrongdoing comes to light: Now that police disciplinary files are public records in New York, some long-buried wrongdoing by Erie County deputies has been unearthed. Deputies, these records show, have lined up sex with inmates once they've been freed, used department resources to spy on a girlfriend and skated out of work early while claiming to work the full shift. Erie County lawmakers want to ask Sheriff Timothy Howard about these matters. He has agreed to speak to the Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Read more
WEATHER
A touch of spring arrives, but it’s not yet permanent: If you’re hoping this week’s warmup will signal the end of wintry temperatures, Don Paul has a reality check. Paul notes that “we’re still in the first part of March, so it’s premature to expect the warmth to continue uninterrupted." Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Ice cream maker concocts unique flavors: Have you ever tried sweet potato pie ice cream? “Ice cream doesn’t have to be what we’re used to seeing in scoop shops and grocery store shelves,” Griffin Schultz tells WKBW’s Katie Morse. Schultz started Yummo Ice Cream and is selling his creations at five locations in Western New York. Read more
BILLS
Bills free-agents: Replacing Matt Milano could result in downgrade at linebacker: The Buffalo Bills, who General Manager Brandon Beane said in his season wrap-up news conference were resigned to Milano having “earned the right … to see what the market bears,” could find themselves trying to fill a hole with another team's free agent who is less talented. Read more
Salary cap analysis: What are the ways Bills GM Brandon Beane can create space: Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has a lot of levers that he can pull to create space under a tight salary cap this season. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin experiencing growing pains in new role on defense: One of the NHL’s bright young defensemen, Rasmus Dahlin has grown accustomed to the sometimes overwhelming emotion that comes with failure. Read more
Sabres notebook: Special teams could provide pathway to snapping skid: Buffalo, amid a seven-game losing streak, has scored the fewest 5-on-5 goals in the NHL and was shut out in each of its last two games. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A Buffalo mother aims to help guide other families through their journey with autism. Chuki Naylor tells WIVB’s Kelly Khatib one of her sons was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old. Naylor has written a book that includes insights on how to get services for children with special needs.
• “We all feel a bit Irish in March,” writes Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits in Forever Young. Irish-American Heritage Month might be an ideal time to begin researching family genealogy.
• A towering figure known as “Big Jim” Parker played a key role in an event that marked one of the most tragic days in Buffalo’s history. Parker was lauded as a hero after he punched and tackled the anarchist who shot President William McKinley at the Pan-American Exposition in 1901. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reflects on Parker’s legacy in his Unknown Stories of WNY.
• There’s something about farmers markets that make shopping a more enjoyable undertaking. Welcome 716’s Max Fischer says they offer the most “authentic” local grocery shopping experience. He compiled a guide to more than 40 farmers markets across Western New York.
