Good Morning, Buffalo: As Covid-19 deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 9, 2021

As Covid-19 deaths pass 2,500, more rural communities of WNY grapple with grief

Erie County may have more Covid-19 deaths than any other Western New York county, but rural counties have seen a surge in deaths over the past few months.

A comparative look at the death toll shows that while Covid-19 was largely viewed as an urban and suburban problem in the spring, the last six months have changed that.

Whereas Erie County accounted for nearly 80% of deaths in the first six months of the local health crisis, the urban county only accounted for 60% of Western New York deaths in the last six months.

The News’ Sandra Tan reports that residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties went from accounting for fewer than 1 out of every 10 deaths in Western New York to accounting for more than 1 out of every 4.