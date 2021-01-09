Good Morning, Buffalo: As Covid-19 cases rise statewide, Erie County's 'orange zone' rankles

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 9, 2021
As Covid-19 cases rise statewide, Erie County's 'orange zone' rankles
When Erie County went into an “orange” zone back in mid-November, a change that forced schools to temporarily close their doors and restaurants to shutter their dining rooms, Western New York had the highest Covid-19 rate in the state.
Now, the region's rate has risen since then – but not as much as we're seeing across New York during this post-holiday surge. In fact, six regions now have higher average positive test rates than Western New York. But Erie County remains one of just six counties in the state with an orange zone, a distinction that is frustrating local officials.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz, for example, said he believes the zone status was deserved when it was first imposed, but now it is unfair to single out Erie County when others are faring worse.
State officials have told him the county was close to having the orange status lifted until a recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
– Stephen T. Watson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cheektowaga man set fire outside, entered Capitol during Washington insurrection: Pete Harding confirmed he took part in the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday after videos and images surfaced of him inside the Capitol and setting fire to a bag on a pile of smashed media equipment. The Cheektowaga native told Maki Becker that his actions in lighting media equipment on fire were symbolic, and that he was aware that he could be arrested. Read more
Buffalo gears up for playoffs, hopes Saturday is just the start: Stephen T. Watson looks at how Buffalo expats such as Wolf Blitzer and local businesses have drummed up excitement for today's game. Officials hope that if the Bills perform as expected on the field and the 6,800 fans cooperate with health protocols, we can do this all over again next week. Read more
Ortt says State Senate GOP will fight to restore NY's economy: The state needs to move as fast as possible to restore its economy, and a Legislature that pulls its weight would help, the State Senate's top Republican said Friday. One aim of Reset NY – Ortt's list of priorities – is to rescind the emergency powers granted to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Read more
Sean Kirst: On the way to Bills Stadium, a sign of hope: Jaron Bruzgul was the kind of guy who gave up a lucrative career to return to greater Buffalo, a guy who stayed to the bitter end even when the Bills were losing in December – and a guy whose devoted friends, still in disbelief over his death, have erected a billboard message thousands will see today en route to Bills Stadium. Read more
Hamburg homebuilder plans 156-apartment project at Seven Corners: Wetzl Development is in the early stages of discussions with town officials about its plans for a sprawling low-rise complex of multiple buildings, to be located on a 42-acre site on Big Tree Road, just off Southwestern Boulevard and McKinley Parkway. Read more
WEATHER
A milder – but not quite mild – Saturday: The Bills' first home playoff game in 24 years will feature temperatures in the mid-30s, with a breeze from 8-14 miles per hour and partly to mostly sunny skies. Don Paul looks beyond this weekend's forecast, too, to see what's ahead. Read more
GUSTO
Cantina 62 adds new location – with a drive-thru – in Amherst: Matthew Krupp's fast-casual Mexican-American eatery, which started in Lackawanna before moving into Shea's Seneca, just opened a second location – this time in Amherst at the intersection of Maple and North Forest. Read more
For crowd businesses that are hurting, how to get Save Our Stages money: While the hardest-hit businesses stand to receive assistance first, the date on which to apply remains uncertain. But good record-keeping and advance preparation will aid applying entities once the process begins, said Tod Kniazuk, director of the Big Easy in Buffalo. Read more
BILLS
Take Five: Bills should have more composed Josh Allen in this playoff game: A year ago, in the Bills’ wild-card loss at Houston in overtime, Allen looked every bit like a quarterback playing in his first postseason game, writes Vic Carucci. Read more
Wild-card matchups to watch: Colts at Bills: DeForest Buckner vs. the Bills O-line. The Bills' WRs vs. the Colts' DBs. Leslie Frazier vs. Philip Rivers. Get the scoop on Mark Gaughan's three matchups to watch when the Bills take on the Colts in Saturday’s wild-card game. Read more
Scouting report: Look for Bills to continue their pass-happy ways against Colts: Josh Allen is making throws that maybe only one or two other quarterbacks in the NFL can make, writes Jay Skurski. Read more
SABRES
Rick Jeanneret to work 20 Sabres games, including Thursday's season opener: The legendary play-by-play announcer, who enters his 50th season in the broadcast booth, has determined his schedule. Dan Dunleavy will handle the play-by-play duties for the other 30 games on MSG, but neither he nor Jeanneret – who wasn't planning on it anyway – will travel with the team. Read more
Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn join Sabres for their first practice of camp: Two of Buffalo's highly touted young players got integrated into training camp Friday after competing in the IIHF World Junior Championship, won by Team USA over Cozens' and Quinn's Team Canada. Lance Lysowski notes how the expectations for this season differ for each. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• With food trucks en vogue over the past decade, Buffalo historian Steve Cichon looked at food trucks' predecessors in the city – the roving salesmen who brought "spice and variety" to the urban landscape. Several, like Russ "The Baker" Russo, were as much entertainers as they were hucksters.
• Wegmans raised $135,000 through its two-day Meals 2GO promotion for Buffalo Business Blitz, a three-pronged charity initiative – along with Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Bills' cornerback Josh Norman – to benefit local restaurants and food vendors struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, WIVB reports.
• Still fired up after the "Great Conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn last month? WGRZ rolls through the most important dates for astronomy fans in Western New York this year.