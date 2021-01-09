Good Morning, Buffalo: As Covid-19 cases rise statewide, Erie County's 'orange zone' rankles

Buffalo gears up for playoffs, hopes Saturday is just the start: Stephen T. Watson looks at how Buffalo expats such as Wolf Blitzer and local businesses have drummed up excitement for today's game. Officials hope that if the Bills perform as expected on the field and the 6,800 fans cooperate with health protocols, we can do this all over again next week. Read more

Ortt says State Senate GOP will fight to restore NY's economy: The state needs to move as fast as possible to restore its economy, and a Legislature that pulls its weight would help, the State Senate's top Republican said Friday. One aim of Reset NY – Ortt's list of priorities – is to rescind the emergency powers granted to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Read more