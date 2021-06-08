Good Morning, Buffalo: As city targets Mohawk Ramp for redevelopment, some artists mourn a muse

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Call for Skyway ‘reset’ could benefit Kensington and Scajaquada, as region prioritizes projects: The Kensington and Scajaquada expressways could be big beneficiaries following Monday’s decision by Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sen. Tim Kennedy to back away from a New York State study on the Skyway's removal. Read more

Tesla focus at Buffalo plant shifts away from solar energy as job deadline nears: Tesla's solar roof still isn't ready, but with a December deadline looming to have 1,460 workers in Buffalo, the electric vehicle maker is moving other types of work to Buffalo. Most of it isn't the high-level type of job state officials envisioned when they spent $950 million through the Buffalo Billion to build and partially equip the plant. Instead, the new work involves assembly for electronics and vehicle superchargers, along with high school-level work for data input on its autonomous driving programs. Read more