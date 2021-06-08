Good Morning, Buffalo: As city targets Mohawk Ramp for redevelopment, some artists mourn a muse

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 8, 2021
As Buffalo targets Mohawk Ramp for redevelopment, some artists mourn a muse
I spent my first two years in Buffalo in an apartment overlooking the Mohawk Ramp. Most people wouldn't consider that view particularly scenic, but I loved it. On evenings and weekends, when the commuters cleared out, you could sometimes spy something interesting on the ramp's upper level: a wedding party, an impromptu fashion shoot, or – my personal favorite – the filming of a music video.
When city officials announced plans to replace the ramp, I immediately wondered what would happen to all those fascinating, unexpected projects. To answer that question, I tracked down almost a dozen people who make art in and around downtown parking garages. They might just give you a new perspective on the ugliest buildings in Buffalo.
– Caitlin Dewey
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo: State will relax ‘virtually all’ Covid-19 restrictions when vaccination rate hits 70%: The end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the return to a bit more normalcy is in sight in New York State. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that once the state’s adult vaccination rate hits 70%, the state will fully reopen, with some caveats. Read more
A state of mask confusion: Cuomo clarifies school Covid rules: The state will no longer mandate that students must wear masks outdoors while they are at school, following a weekend of confusion and questions about evolving Covid-19 restrictions. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Call for Skyway ‘reset’ could benefit Kensington and Scajaquada, as region prioritizes projects: The Kensington and Scajaquada expressways could be big beneficiaries following Monday’s decision by Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sen. Tim Kennedy to back away from a New York State study on the Skyway's removal. Read more
Tesla focus at Buffalo plant shifts away from solar energy as job deadline nears: Tesla's solar roof still isn't ready, but with a December deadline looming to have 1,460 workers in Buffalo, the electric vehicle maker is moving other types of work to Buffalo. Most of it isn't the high-level type of job state officials envisioned when they spent $950 million through the Buffalo Billion to build and partially equip the plant. Instead, the new work involves assembly for electronics and vehicle superchargers, along with high school-level work for data input on its autonomous driving programs. Read more
As shootings surge, Buffalo officials unveil plans and residents worry: Law enforcement and elected officials say they have plans to deal with the surge that’s expected to get worse through the summer months, but some residents wonder if the efforts will be enough to keep the city’s streets safe. Read more
Amherst GOP, Kulpa spar over virtual Town Board meetings: The board hasn't met with the public in attendance since the pandemic struck in March 2020 and town Republicans say meetings through Zoom prevent the public from weighing in on important issues. The GOP says Supervisor Brian Kulpa is hiding behind health concerns to avoid scrutiny of major decisions. Read more
Rich Products gets into the spirit of ghost kitchens: The global food products company is trying a new venture: ghost kitchens. Today, it will start supporting three virtual restaurants out of its headquarters kitchen on Niagara Street. Read more
WEATHER
Practically tropical Tuesday in store: Tuesday's weather will bring high humidity and scattered heavy thunderstorms, WGRZ predicts. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Buffalo wings crowned most "iconic food" in New York State: Maryland has crab cakes. Alabama has fried green tomatoes. And New York State has Buffalo wings. Our home-inspired finger food has been selected as the most “iconic food” from New York State by 24/7 Wall Street, a website that reviewed regional and state cuisine for all 50 states. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
Blue Jays confirm next six Sahlen Field games, expand capacity to 80%: Tickets for 16 games from June 24-July 21 go on sale for Bisons season ticket holders at 10 a.m. today and to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday. Read more
POLITICS
Buffalo Teachers Federation gives nod to Walton in race for Buffalo mayor: The union that represents more than 3,800 teachers has endorsed India Walton over four-term incumbent Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for the mayor’s seat, throwing the support of a large labor group behind Walton for the first time. Read more
BILLS
Brandon Beane: Vaccination status won't be a divisive issue for Bills: “It has been a hot topic, but in the building the guys have been very focused on football here," Beane said. Read more
Titans' acquisition of Julio Jones increased shootout potential for Week 6 game against Bills: Sunday’s trade that sent Jones from the Falcons to the Tennessee Titans means the Bills will face him in Week 6 on "Monday Night Football." Read more
SABRES
Sabres' Tage Thompson, Arttu Ruotsalainen medal at IIHF World Championship: Seven players with Sabres ties were able to travel to Latvia when Buffalo concluded its season last month. Here's how they fared. Read more
Six Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni selected in Ontario Hockey League draft: On Friday night, Quentin Musty, an ultra-skilled 15-year-old forward from Hamburg, officially became the first U.S.-born player to go No. 1 at the annual event. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’ve ever enjoyed paint-by-numbers, a new interactive mural trail in Niagara County might be right up your artistic alley. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison examines a public art project in a dozen towns that’s turning Niagara County into a chalk-adorned canvas.
• It’s not unusual for siblings to share certain interests. Video games. Movies. Perhaps favorite family recipes. But a local trio of violin-playing siblings has been sharing a passion for the instrument with audiences for years – until the pandemic derailed live performances. WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports on the musical comeback of the Vibrant Strings.
• Few cities have architectural footprints dotted with as many works designed by Frank Lloyd Wright as Buffalo. Today marks the 154th anniversary of the birth of one of America’s most famous architects. Franklloydwrightsites.com organizes by location all Wright-designed structures across the nation, including local sites.
• Just in time for your June planting, "Great Gardening" columnist Sally Cunningham offers a primer on perennials. Perennial gardening can offer learning and excitement for a lifetime, she writes.