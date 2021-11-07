Good Morning, Buffalo: As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 7, 2021

Building a new Bills stadium: a simply stated goal that is complicated to achieve

This may seem a little too simple.

If you take a broad view of the Buffalo Bills’ negotiations with New York State and Erie County for a new stadium, all sides want the same thing: The Bills playing in Western New York over the next few decades in a newly built venue.

The prospects of renovating Highmark Stadium, which were already dim after a county-commissioned report earlier this year projected extensive renovations to the 48-year-old structure, have been effectively put to rest by a state study that recommended against it.

Simply put, a new stadium it is.

But even if everyone involved wants to make that happen, it's tough to pull off, especially when that venue will cost at least $1.4 billion and be largely paid for by public dollars.

What it takes to get a stadium built is simple: Money and time.

But it isn't easy.