Good Morning, Buffalo: As Bills stadium talks ramp up, here are three points to watch

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Nov. 7, 2021
Building a new Bills stadium: a simply stated goal that is complicated to achieve
This may seem a little too simple.
If you take a broad view of the Buffalo Bills’ negotiations with New York State and Erie County for a new stadium, all sides want the same thing: The Bills playing in Western New York over the next few decades in a newly built venue.
The prospects of renovating Highmark Stadium, which were already dim after a county-commissioned report earlier this year projected extensive renovations to the 48-year-old structure, have been effectively put to rest by a state study that recommended against it.
Simply put, a new stadium it is.
But even if everyone involved wants to make that happen, it's tough to pull off, especially when that venue will cost at least $1.4 billion and be largely paid for by public dollars.
What it takes to get a stadium built is simple: Money and time.
But it isn't easy.
Here are three points to watch as negotiators try to build progress in the coming weeks and months.
– Tim O'Shei
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: 'It gives an extra layer of protection': John R. Oishei Children's Hospital and the Erie County Health Department teamed up Saturday to offer a vaccination clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds who became eligible for the vaccine Wednesday. "We’ve seen almost 200 children admitted here with Covid-19 since the pandemic started,” hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich said. Read more
Bills place Mitchell Trubisky on Covid-19 list: Trubisky joins practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, leaving the Bills with just starter Josh Allen and Davis Webb at the position. Webb, elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, will serve as Allen’s backup for today’s Week 9 game at Jacksonville. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
No time to dawdle: Supply issues may leave bare shelves for the holidays: If you haven't started your Christmas shopping, you'd better get going. That's the advice from retail experts who warn supply chain backups could leave many shelves empty leading up to the holiday season this year – especially when it comes to toys and electronics. Read more
Former Starbucks CEO speaks to Buffalo-area workers amid union push: Billionaire businessman and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz spoke to the coffee chain's Western New York employees at a "partner event" Saturday evening in a downtown Buffalo hotel, just days before workers at three area Starbucks locations will begin voting in a union election that has drawn nationwide attention. Read more
Sean Kirst: At 100, Cleo Alexander was a witness to staggering history in Buffalo: Cleo Alexander, as an African-American child in Virginia, was directly influenced by a grandfather, a great-aunt and great-uncle who were all born into bondage. Cleo arrived in Buffalo in 1930 to live a life of deep civic magnitude. She knew the young Aretha Franklin and affected countless lives through acts of quiet selflessness. She died last week, at 100, leading her grown children to honor her wish: It is important to both honor and sustain that narrative. Read more
Amherst's 'zombie hotel' to become luxury apartment complex under new developer: The New York City-based real estate developer that just completed and opened its Auden Buffalo student housing project is now turning its attention to the partially completed hotel building that has sat dormant on Sweet Home Road for more than four years. Read more
WEATHER
Sunny Sunday: WGRZ says today will be sunny with a high in the low to mid-50s. Read more
POLITICS
Why India Walton's candidacy could pave way for left-leaning politics in Buffalo: "I think Nov. 2 was a new beginning, and I think that effort will only continue to grow," said Henry Louis Taylor, founding director of University at Buffalo's Center for Urban Studies. "India Walton did not create the progressive movement, but India Walton came out of the progressive movement and became its face." Read more
The mayoral election went well for Byron Brown – but not on his home turf: In his mayoral runs before, Brown could always look to the Masten District as a stronghold. But this mayoral election, Brown didn't win the district he represented on the Common Council before becoming mayor in 2006, where he still maintains a home. Read more
Analysis: The week that was in politics: News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy called Mayor Byron Brown’s win as a write-in candidate “remarkable.” However, McCarthy notes, “It’s a sure bet that after the Walton effort, no incumbent around here will ever take another newcomer for granted.” Read more
BILLS
Bills at Jaguars: Your guide to Sunday's game: The Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third, fall in overtime to Detroit: Buffalo played four games in nine days and traveled many miles during their road trip to California and Seattle. Saturday night at home, they looked slow with the puck and were hesitant in the neutral zone. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery from Robert Kirkham from inside KeyBank Center. View photos
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The popular Christmas in the Country artisan market has returned to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, where it draws hundreds throughout the weekend for early holiday shopping. This is the 36th year for the event that continues today and features more than 400 artisans from around the country. Check out this “Smiles” photo gallery by Don Nieman from the event.
• Speaking of holiday shopping, Step Out Buffalo has compiled a convenient guide to Western New York's holiday markets for 2021.
• The Buffalo Bills’ second visit to the Sunshine State this season will once again feature a large Bills Mafia presence. News Staff Photographer James P. McCoy captured fans’ excitement Saturday ahead of today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
