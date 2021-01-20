Good Morning, Buffalo: As Bills continue playoff push, Buffalo becomes (Josh) Allentown

[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Cuomo to Washington: Resolve New York’s budget deficit: New York governors don't do what-if options when presenting their annual budget plans in January each year. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday did just that: a feel-good budget and a dire budget, based on how much money Washington sends New York in the form of federal bailout funding. Read more