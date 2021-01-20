Good Morning, Buffalo: As Bills continue playoff push, Buffalo becomes (Josh) Allentown

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 20, 2021
As Bills continue playoff run, Buffalo becomes (Josh) Allentown
It's a good time to be Josh Allen.
People want to wear his jersey. They want him to come to their wedding (someone held up a sign with an informal wedding invitation at Saturday's divisional playoff game).
They ask him to endorse their products and they donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to his favorite charity.
You can buy a Josh Allen golf ball and an Ultimate Allen stuffed burger. And you can spend the day in (Josh) Allentown.
And if the Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, you'll see even more of him in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
– Stephen T. Watson
Discover how leaders at Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York are fostering cultures to keep their businesses thriving in both the short and long term. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored
Trump pardons Douglas Jemal's wire fraud conviction in last-minute clemency wave
Buffalo developer Douglas Jemal was among a final wave of clemency grants handed out by President Trump after midnight as he prepared to depart the White House. The 143 pardons and commutations also included Trump's former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, one of Trump's top fundraisers and the rapper Lil Wayne.
Jemal was found guilty in 2006 of felony wire fraud and sentenced to probation and a $175,000 fine for misusing loan proceeds after a seven-week trial in Washington, D.C., in which the jury cleared him of bribery and other charges.
An early morning statement issued by the White House called Jemal "an American businessman and philanthropist credited with rebuilding many urban inner cities in the United States."
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County won’t make new vaccination appointments due to shortages: County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s watched the county’s vaccine supply dwindle from 7,500 doses two weeks ago, to 5,500 doses last week, to an anticipated 1,700 doses for this week. As a result, the county is not scheduling any new Covid-19 vaccination clinics because there isn’t enough vaccine to give out. Read more
After bumpy signup process, vaccines go smoothly at UB’s South Campus: The process to make an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine had some well-publicized problems, but the actual process to be inoculated got rave reviews early Tuesday at the University at Buffalo’s South Campus. Read more
Covid-19 vaccinations refused by one-third of nursing home workers in New York: More than 41,000 nursing home workers statewide have refused to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, including 2,378 in Western New York. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cuomo to Washington: Resolve New York’s budget deficit: New York governors don't do what-if options when presenting their annual budget plans in January each year. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday did just that: a feel-good budget and a dire budget, based on how much money Washington sends New York in the form of federal bailout funding. Read more
Catholic Charities launches annual fundraising appeal: This year's appeal seeks to raise $10 million by June 30. Catholic Charities helps fund 57 programs and services that it administers through 81 locations. The needs are even greater now, officials said, because of the pandemic and its impact on the loss of jobs, in-home schooling and the need to be home more. Read more
Olcott breakwall project seeks final state, federal approval: The Niagara County hamlet was among the hardest-hit areas by the Lake Ontario floods of 2017 and 2019. Now final state and federal permits are near for a $14 million breakwall to protect Olcott Harbor, an idea first proposed nearly 50 years ago. Two other flood control projects in Olcott also are on tap. Read more
WEATHER
A wintry Wednesday: Cloudy with flurries or snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s. Read more
BILLS
Josh Allen's friends recount awkward meal: 'I know he wants to play Brady in the Super Bowl': Josh Allen's friends from back home, who have known Allen since high school or earlier, spoke to The Buffalo News to recount one of the most unusual meals they’ve ever shared. Read more
Vic Carucci: Bills and their fans can thank Chargers, NFL rules for Brian Daboll likely staying put: "Many fans who feared the Bills were about to lose one of the brighter coaching minds they’ve ever had can begin to exhale," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' loss of Carter Hutton looms larger than 3-0 defeat at hands of Flyers: The sight of no backup goalie on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench inside Wells Fargo Center was a far more concerning sight to Ralph Krueger than the 3-0 loss Tuesday night. Read more
Sabres notebook: Matt Ellis' role includes developing, preparing taxi squad: "Matt Ellis’ role with the Buffalo Sabres isn’t limited to monitoring and improving the progress of prospects across the globe," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As many Bills fans fondly reflect on the team’s past playoff triumphs, News contributor Steve Cichon shares songs, voices and other audio memories. Some of these sounds haven’t been heard in decades. Remember that Aretha Franklin-inspired song that masterfully blended Bills-related references with Van Miller highlights and the classic lyric R-E-S-P-E-C-T? Or how about promos for the Fred Smerlas and Jim Haslett radio call-in show on WBEN in the early ‘80s?
• As we wax nostalgic about the Bills, Buffalo native Conway the Machine recently shared that he had childhood dreams of becoming another Thurman Thomas. The popular rapper talks with WGRZ’s Ashley Holder about the Bills’ recent successes and Buffalo’s dramatic rise in the national rap scene.
• One final nugget from the football files. As the Bills prepare to face the Chiefs, a local radio personality is calling on Buffalo-area grocers to pull Kansas City BBQ sauce from their shelves. “The local supermarkets, they can’t be carrying this stuff during Bills-Chiefs week,” said 97 Rock’s Rich “Bull” Gaenzler. WKBW’s Jeff Slawson reports that Dash’s Market has agreed to ban the sauce this week.
• As we prepare for a presidential inauguration, it's fitting that we look back on the starring role that a Delaware Avenue mansion played in a swearing-in ceremony in 1901. Stanton H. Hudson Jr., executive director of the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, notes Buffalo served as the backdrop for one of only four inaugurations that were held outside the nation’s capital.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.