Good Morning, Buffalo: As bail debate persists, data shows few rearrested in Buffalo for violent felonies

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 28, 2022
Proponents of 2019 changes to state’s bail law say the new rules are succeeding. A look at the numbers
Since the sweeping changes to the state’s bail law in 2019, one of every five people arrested and released by a Buffalo City Court judge without having to post bail got rearrested, though few on violent felony charges, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state criminal justice data.
In 5,092 cases, defendants left the courthouse without a judge setting any bail. That's 44% of the nearly 12,000 overall number of cases.
Of the 5,092 cases, 120 people were arrested on a violent felony charge while their first case remained open, according to The News' analysis. Slightly more than 1% were rearrested on a gun charge.
Those numbers show the new bail rules are succeeding, say proponents of the changes.
– Aaron Besecker
BUFFALO NEXT
How could a Buffalo Bills stadium be financed? Other NFL deals provide clues: There will likely be bonds issued by Erie County to build the stadium, predicts Robert Silverman, a University at Buffalo professor of urban and regional planning. Other publicly financed stadium deals across the country have partially relied on revenue sources that have included new taxes on hotel rooms, rental cars, event tickets and other tourism items related to stadium events. Read more
New emergency homeless shelter coming to East Side: Build Promise – a spinoff from St. Luke's Mission of Mercy – wants to build a community wellness and transition center for homeless men, using 1.3 acres of vacant land across from St. Luke's current facility at 1274 Sycamore and 325 Walden Ave. Read more
[Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter: The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox five days a week.]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Insurance firms deny coverage in Amherst school district sex abuse case: Attorneys for Graphic Arts Mutual Insurance Co. and Utica Mutual Insurance Co. argued in court papers last week that the companies are under no obligation to cover the claims involving alleged abuse by Jack M. Koch, a school attendance officer and assistant principal, because the district knew about the abuse at the time and didn’t notify its insurers until 30 years later. Read more
Waterkeeper project to reduce floods, protect habitat in Town of Niagara: A $2.2 million project is underway in the Town of Niagara to reroute Cayuga Creek and protect nearby homes from seasonal flooding. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper raised the money and hired a contractor to reshape a 25-acre parcel the town acquired in 2018. Waterkeeper also plans to eradicate invasive plant species while protecting wildlife habitat. Read more
'Absolute euphoria': East Aurora woman climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, raises money for nearby girls' school: Lauren Molenda, who co-owns a local ad agency, spent nearly six months preparing to climb Africa's highest peak as part of a business development program. Though it wasn't required, Molenda added a fundraising component to the trek, collecting $25,000 and counting for a girls' boarding school in Tanzania that's supported by a Buffalo-based nonprofit organization. Read more
WNY Land Conservancy gets nearly $2.7 million for watershed, native plant projects: The conservation organization is getting $2 million from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to permanently protect forests in the Black Creek-Angelica Creek watershed in Allegany County, as well as $690,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to collect local native plant seeds, grow the plants and provide them to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. Read more
WEATHER
Some lingering snow: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-20s and light snow showers possible, according to WIVB’s forecast. Read more
BILLS
WR Jamison Crowder sees 'great opportunity' to contribute in Buffalo: Crowder is coming off a year in which he had 51 catches, 447 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started four games. His playing time was impacted by injuries; he worked through groin and calf ailments, but now feels past those. Read more
SABRES
Sabres battle back twice but fall to Rangers in OT: Disappointment was the prevailing emotion after Sunday's 5-4 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers, a game lost on defenseman K'Andre Miller's wrist shot at 2:02 of OT. The Sabres battled back from 2-0 and 4-3 deficits to get a point on Jeff Skinner's power-play goal with 6:53 left but couldn't get the winner. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• March is Women's History Month, and a landmark in that history is in Rochester. WGRZ's Kevin O'Neill takes us inside the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, once home to the famed women's suffrage activist.
• Local women are forming special bonds on trails thanks to a new group called Hiker Babes of Western New York. Terry Belke explains in WGRZ's "2 the Outdoors" feature.
• There's no shortage of craft breweries in New York State. In fact, the number has increased 420% since 2012 and now stands at more than 500. “And that means for the first time in at least the last 50 years, the number of breweries in New York has now surpassed the number of wineries. And it could keep rising,” writes NYup.com’s Don Cazentre.
• With Easter on its way, it's not too early to begin making plans to attend an egg hunt or Sunday brunch. Step Out Buffalo's guide to Easter events in Western New York lists several options.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.