Good Morning, Buffalo: As bail debate persists, data shows few rearrested in Buffalo for violent felonies

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 28, 2022

Proponents of 2019 changes to state’s bail law say the new rules are succeeding. A look at the numbers

Since the sweeping changes to the state’s bail law in 2019, one of every five people arrested and released by a Buffalo City Court judge without having to post bail got rearrested, though few on violent felony charges, according to a Buffalo News analysis of state criminal justice data.

In 5,092 cases, defendants left the courthouse without a judge setting any bail. That's 44% of the nearly 12,000 overall number of cases.

Of the 5,092 cases, 120 people were arrested on a violent felony charge while their first case remained open, according to The News' analysis. Slightly more than 1% were rearrested on a gun charge.

Those numbers show the new bail rules are succeeding, say proponents of the changes.