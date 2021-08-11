Good Morning, Buffalo: As Andrew Cuomo resigns, focus turns to WNY's Kathy Hochul

Tonawanda providing up to $5,000 in grants to small businesses: The town will provide $2 million in grants to hundreds of small businesses using money the town received in federal stimulus funding. The town will provide up to $5,000 each to companies with 20 or fewer workers to use on payroll expenses and pay for new equipment and other business needs as part of the program overseen by the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce. The Town Board, which must approve the funding decisions, could announce which businesses were accepted into the program in October. Read more