Good Morning, Buffalo: As Andrew Cuomo resigns, focus turns to WNY's Kathy Hochul

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 11, 2021
As Andrew Cuomo resigns, focus turns to WNY's Kathy Hochul
It seemed impossible even as he was saying it: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York's decadelong combatant-in-chief, was giving up the fight. The shocking development came as his path to political survival had clearly reached a dead end. The fact that his jarring announcement came following his lawyer's meticulous 40-minute critique of a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women made it all the more surreal.
Now, following a two week "transition" period, the focus turns to Buffalo's Kathy Hochul. She's described by those who have known her for years as a gifted retail politician who revels in meeting new people and turning them into friends and allies. While her political resume is well known in her native Western New York, Hochul has toiled in relative obscurity as lieutenant governor while crisscrossing New York to sell the agenda set by her headline-grabbing boss.
About the only thing most New Yorkers know about Hochul is that she is a woman, and will be the first to hold the governor's office in the Empire State. But there is no shortage of pressing issues awaiting her when she takes the oath to become New York's 57th governor.
How will the transition to a Hochul administration work? News Albany Bureau Chief Tom Precious has more. And, as Sean Kirst writes, Hochul will confront circles of history, new and distant.
Once unthinkable, New York's political scene has once again been turned upside down by a powerful politician's fall from grace.
For the daughter of a Bethlehem Steel worker, it means history is calling.
– Eric DuVall
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Roswell Park to require Covid-19 tests for unvaccinated employees: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will soon require its workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or else be subjected to regular testing. The new policy, expected to take effect in three to four weeks, is described by CEO Candace Johnson as “a necessary step supported by very strong evidence.” Read more
Businessman charged with $3.4 million pandemic relief fraud: The FBI agent investigating Amherst businessman Hormoz Mansouri for pandemic relief fraud became suspicious of possible wrongdoing by the payroll amounts submitted for each of the eight Mansouri companies seeking Paycheck Protection Program relief. Each company submitted the same monthly payroll amount. The agent called that "extremely unlikely." Mansouri now faces federal fraud and money laundering charges. Mansouri paid some $644,805 to a casino, much of which was funded with the pandemic aid to his companies, according to the criminal complaint. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
The Erie County Fair returns. Will the crowds do the same? Just before the fair starts, fairs and festivals are seeing record and near-record attendance this year. That could be good news for the 181st county fair. Read more
Tonawanda providing up to $5,000 in grants to small businesses: The town will provide $2 million in grants to hundreds of small businesses using money the town received in federal stimulus funding. The town will provide up to $5,000 each to companies with 20 or fewer workers to use on payroll expenses and pay for new equipment and other business needs as part of the program overseen by the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce. The Town Board, which must approve the funding decisions, could announce which businesses were accepted into the program in October. Read more
Pioneer grads killed in Yorkshire crash were part of tight-knit friend group: Two 18-year-olds killed in a collision Sunday night belonged to a close group of friends at Pioneer High School. Their tennis and wrestling coach said they were "like sons." Read more
Buffalo History Museum unveils redesigned parkside entrance: The two-year project returns the park entryway to active use after more than 35 years of inaccessibility, while also creating an expansive 4,400-square-foot gallery. Read more
WEATHER
With heat advisory still in effect, scattered thunderstorms in the forecast: A severe thunderstorm warning began the day for much of Western New York, with a heat advisory that remains in effect until 8 p.m. for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Millrace Commons brings new apartments to Larkinville: The newest residential component of the Larkinville redevelopment is nearing completion, and most of the 76 new apartments are already spoken for. Read more
BILLS
Mix of experience benefiting Bills' tight-knit quarterback room: With foot races, Settlers of Catan games and getting the most out of each rep, the four quarterbacks of the Buffalo Bills are staying competitive during training camp. Read more
Training camp observations: With preseason opener approaching, Bills dial in run game: Getting more out of the run game has been a point of emphasis for the Bills in 2021 from the minute last season ended with a loss in the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs. In the days that followed, head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane mentioned the team’s need to run the ball more effectively. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A rogue lizard in Attica snared national media attention after Mayor Nathan Montford issued a public service announcement Monday to alert residents that a Nile monitor about 4.5 feet in length was on the loose. “Horses, bulls and of course, Nile monitors…I mean, why not right? No King Kong, but we get Godzilla instead,” Montford wrote in a Facebook post. The elusive lizard inspired many jokes, memes on social media and even an article in the Kansas City Star.
• Do you have your passport? Not that one. We’re talking about the Erie County Heritage Passport. WGRZ says local historians have joined forces to create a passport that showcases local points of interest and features every town and village historical society.
• A woman known in roller derby circles as Flame Throw-Her is commemorating her 50th birthday by returning to the rink. WKBW’s Mike Randall chatted with Tammy Shaw who was recently lacing her skates at Queen City Roller Derby Boot Camp after being away from the sport for six years.
• What local park casino was used as the wedding venue in Morgan Freeman’s 2017 movie “Going in Style?” Do you remember what local highway was used to stage a spectacular car chase in the 2016 flick “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows?” Step Out Buffalo recalls seven movies that were filmed in familiar locations across Western New York.
