Good Morning, Buffalo: Area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves

Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking: Several pieces of positive news regarding the region's fight against the coronavirus emerged on Tuesday. The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center may become a Covid-19 mass vaccination site, capable of vaccinating more than 3,000 people a day. Positive test rates and hospitalizations for Covid-19 are falling. And the federal government may be significantly ramping up local vaccine distribution next month. Read more

OSHA investigates Covid-19 death of Buffalo man who worked at two nursing homes: The Dec. 20 death of Adrienne Johnson, who is believed to be the second known Covid-19 fatality involving an area nursing home employee, is now under investigation by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA became aware of the death after reading a story in The News last month. Employers are required to report workplace related deaths within eight hours of the fatality. It was not until more than five weeks after Johnson’s death that OSHA learned of his demise and was able to start an investigation. Read more