Good Morning, Buffalo: Area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves

Feb. 17, 2021
Buffalo-area malls face their toughest times yet as stores leave in droves
Enclosed shopping malls have been declining for years. In their heyday, they were the center of commerce. Today, they're struggling to keep the lights on.
But even during the toughest times, Walden Galleria has been able to hold its own. Even as second-tier malls such as McKinley and Boulevard malls defaulted on loans and went into receivership, the Galleria continued to attract top retailers and keep traffic strong.
But after being pummeled by Covid-19 closures, cutbacks by national retailers and customers' hesitancy to shop in person, even Walden Galleria is suffering. The mall has roughly 40 empty stores, traffic is down and the mall is battling tenants over leases.
With things that bad for the mighty Galleria, wait until you see how the smaller malls are doing.
– Samantha Christmann
Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking: Several pieces of positive news regarding the region's fight against the coronavirus emerged on Tuesday. The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center may become a Covid-19 mass vaccination site, capable of vaccinating more than 3,000 people a day. Positive test rates and hospitalizations for Covid-19 are falling. And the federal government may be significantly ramping up local vaccine distribution next month. Read more
OSHA investigates Covid-19 death of Buffalo man who worked at two nursing homes: The Dec. 20 death of Adrienne Johnson, who is believed to be the second known Covid-19 fatality involving an area nursing home employee, is now under investigation by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA became aware of the death after reading a story in The News last month. Employers are required to report workplace related deaths within eight hours of the fatality. It was not until more than five weeks after Johnson’s death that OSHA learned of his demise and was able to start an investigation. Read more
Local clinics to get vaccines directly from federal government: Jericho Road Community Health Center and Neighborhood Health Center of WNY will be among the first 250 health centers in the nation to receive a direct allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the federal government, Rep. Brian Higgins announced Tuesday. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
Hotel Henry will close, the victim of a ‘pandemic body blow’: The Hotel Henry Urban Resort and Conference Center will close on Feb. 27. It occupied three buildings in one of the nation’s most acclaimed recent historic preservation projects. “The pandemic body blow to our community was overwhelming for Henry,” said co-owner Dennis Murphy of INNVest Lodging Services. Read more
Scores of city court cases dismissed as prosecutors run out of time in Buffalo: Earlier this month, some 145 people saw their misdemeanor charges dismissed in Buffalo City Court because prosecutors ran out of time to comply with laws guaranteeing the right to a speedy trial. Hundreds more cases may end up being dismissed, too, according to the chief attorney of the legal aid bureau. Read more
Ex-Erie County employees, homecare nurse plead guilty in separate cases: Two former Erie County workers and a homecare nurse who was contracted to care for a county client pleaded guilty to various charges in which they admitted using their employment as a means to commit crimes. Read more
Akron police chief back in crowded Erie County sheriff's race on independent line: The political twists keep coming in the unpredictable contest for sheriff. Akron Police Chief Rick Lauricella rejoined the race he previously quit on Feb. 6. He had sought the Democratic endorsement, but stepped aside in view of mounting support for other candidates. He says he expects to run on an independent line. Read more
Cold and quiet: A mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the low 20s. Read more
Sunshine Vegan Eats mixes motivation with plant-based food: Owner Nikki Searles has no shortage of energy – she's still engaging daily with her customers through motivational social media videos – but she's also a part of Black history, becoming the first Black woman to own a vegan restaurant in downtown Buffalo. Her slogan? #GetVeganWasted. Read more
Behind-the-scenes entertainment workers left behind as ‘business disappears overnight’: As the crowd business remains largely in shutdown mode and the pandemic continues, an entire subculture of the industry has been overlooked when it comes to aid – the stage-hands, production staff, riggers, roadies, lighting and sound technicians, behind-the-scenes workers without whom the show most definitely would not go on. The News' Jeff Miers shares a few of their stories. Read more
Bills position series: Contract extension should be in Micah Hyde's future: "In terms of collective talent, no area of the Bills is stronger than their secondary. And the strongest part of the secondary is safety," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
Sabres observations: Another slow start proves to be a 'tough hill to climb': The Sabres failed to score first for the ninth time in 12 games, as they allowed two goals in the first period and failed to mount a comeback in a 3-0 loss in KeyBank Center. Read more
Mike Harrington: With offense in crisis, Sabres have taken turn for the worse: "The next time we come to KeyBank Center, it would be appropriate to see some of the cardboard cutout fans sitting there with bags over their heads," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
• Many kindergartners are content building snowmen or playing with Legos. Noah Copps has different things on his mind these days. WKBW’s Katie Morse reports that the 6-year-old who attends Hoover Elementary in Kenmore-Tonawanda raised more than $2,000 in a couple of days as part of his efforts to help the homeless. Noah’s Homeless Helpers assembles bags that contain items such as tissues, sanitizers and granola bars.
• They were known as “the Untouchables." The legendary crime-fighting unit helped to take down gangster Al Capone. As is so often the case, there’s a Buffalo connection. Actually, two of them. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan explains in Unknown Stories of WNY.
• Study abroad programs are being launched “straight from students’ bedrooms,” reports the student-run newspaper at the University at Buffalo. The Spectrum’s Anastasia Wilds shares the experiences of some students who are taking advantage of virtual study abroad trips during the pandemic.
• What do you get when you blend savvy marketing with digital technology and good old barbering skills? Jared White provides the answer. The owner of Il Mulino talks with WIVB’s Scarlett Lisjak about his recent expansion to Elmwood Village and his mission to redefine barbering in Buffalo.
