Good Morning, Buffalo: Area braces for a blizzard 'for the ages' as freezing, snow and wind expected to grip region

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 23, 2022

Buffalo braces for a blizzard 'for the ages' as freezing, snow and wind expected to grip region

As a blizzard barreled toward Buffalo threatening a perilous combination of heavy snow, damaging winds, subfreezing temperatures and lakeshore flooding, local leaders couldn't emphasize enough Thursday how potentially dangerous the coming storm could prove to be.

"This is not going to be a typical storm," Mayor Byron W. Brown said at a City Hall storm briefing. "In fact, this could be a life-threatening storm."

At the Rath Building, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters it will be "a doozy – the mother of all storms."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in Niagara Falls, declared it "a storm for the ages," warning residents that “road conditions are going to be horrific.”

The statements from local and state officials could be summed up in a two-word admonition: hunker down.

In advance of the monster storm, school districts canceled classes today, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority suspended bus, rail and paratransit service and many stores and offices were expected to be closed. Commercial vehicles were banned from the Thruway between Exit 46 and the Pennsylvania state line as of 6 a.m. There will be no garbage and recycling pickup in Buffalo today, and the Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

Hoover Beach residents evacuated their homes Thursday in advance of the ferocious storm. "I don't know if I'll have a house or not," one resident said before she left.

The approaching blizzard, with wind gusts as high as 70 mph, could cause widespread power outages. The period from Friday night into Saturday poses the greatest risk for potential outages. National Grid and NYSEG are sending hundreds of extra workers to upstate New York. Here’s what you should do if your power goes out.

Meteorologists are careful about using the term “blizzard.” Specific criteria must be met for a storm to receive this classification.

Meteorologist Don Paul says when the storm arrives, “it will be the most crippling blizzard we’ve suffered since at least the Blizzard of ’85.” But ever the optimist, Paul reminds readers that the storm and all its fury will give way to a markedly milder pattern in the waning days of December.

One of these weeks, the weather won't play a prominent role in a Bills game ... but that won't be Week 16 against the Bears. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan forecast the Christmas Eve contest in Chicago and also handicap the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Which teams should the top contenders look to avoid? The answer may not be that easy. Listen to this week's PlayAction podcast episode >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York State legislators vote to hike pay by $32,000: State lawmakers will be the highest-paid in the country after approving a pay raise three days before Christmas. The $142,000 annual salary comes with a new limit on outside income for lawmakers, a measure Democrats said would curb the types of conflicts-of-interest central to past corruption cases. Read more

Pandemic Lessons: Home for the holidays and trying to stay healthy: This installment of our occasional series dives back into the annual question: How should we handle the holidays? We examine our current status with Covid-19 cases and offer tips for assessing risks. Read more

Hochul announces two major investments in Niagara Falls: Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped in Niagara Falls on Thursday at the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center to announce a multimillion-dollar investment in two strategic projects. One initiative is the Niagara Falls Heritage Gateways project, a $12 million investment that aims to create more things to do in the city. The second project involves the creation of a $5 million Great Lakes 360 project, a “living museum” that will explore various aspects of our waterways. Read more

State releases recommendations for redeveloping closed prisons, including Gowanda: The state closed six under-capacity prisons in 2021, including Gowanda, due to declines in the incarcerated population. In May, Gov. Kathy Hochul convened the Prison Redevelopment Commission to put together recommendations for how communities can redevelop those prison sites. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

'She's my all-in-all': New East Buffalo caregiver group brings welcome perspective

Gwen Veira has found comfort, empathy and sage advice close to her home in one of the newest Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter caregiver support groups, called "Caring Friends: East Buffalo Support Group."

The chapter launched the group in July at Westminster Community House during part of a regionwide effort to pour more love, compassion and resources into the neighborhoods surrounding a Jefferson Avenue grocery store where 10 people were killed and three others wounded May 14 in a racist mass shooting.

“One of the things this support group did was show me how poorly set up the health care system is,” Veira said. “I have never in my life been so bamboozled trying to get answers to questions that either no one could answer or it wasn't their area of expertise.”

– Scott Scanlon

BUFFALO NEXT

Next phase of Northland campus development is moving forward: The new phase will involve four major Northland components that include the renovation of a 44,000-square-foot industrial building at 541 E. Delavan Ave. Read more

EDITORIALS

The Editorial Board: Legislation would restore sanity to the judicially broken foreclosure law: New Yorkers should not live under the shadow of a never-ending statute of limitations caused by bank error. The Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act allows New Yorkers to get on with their lives when they have done nothing wrong to delay foreclosure. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills' Ken Dorsey needs them: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said he again will have a second play-call sheet ready in case of horrible weather conditions this week in Chicago. Read more

SABRES

Sabres view holiday break as opportunity to rest, prepare for what's next: Coach Don Granato will be able to rest his players, particularly defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson. Defensemen Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju and Jacob Bryson receive additional time to recover from their respective injuries. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• After three decades of silence, “the carillon bells are ringing again at First Presbyterian Church” on Symphony Circle, Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer reports. The bells have been restored in a historic structure designed by E.B. Green thanks to a gift.

• “The sites, the sounds and the spirit of the season come to life at the iconic Lancaster Opera House,” WIVB’s Don Postles reports in this segment of “Un4gettable in Western New York.” The historic structure was built in 1897 and is viewed by many as a “heartbeat” of the community.

• The Buffalo Wing Trail is showcased along with a dozen other food trails as the “coolest way to explore America” in a popular national magazine. This feature in Food & Wine might whet your appetite for a vacation that includes exploring the Pennsylvania Fermented Food Trail and the Ohio Doughnut Trail.

• An obscure landmark in North Tonawanda played a prominent role in helping to electrify the world, WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. Unknown Stories of WNY spotlights an old transformer house that was part of Nikola Tesla’s mission to transit electricity generated from Niagara Falls.

