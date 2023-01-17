Good Morning, Buffalo: Are your kids getting more cavities? Buffalo's water system may be the reason why

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 17, 2023

Are your kids getting more cavities? Buffalo's water system may be the reason why

When Philip Reed’s son visited the dentist this fall, Reed and his wife were surprised to learn that Jonas, 7, had five cavities in his teeth.

“He was brushing every day,” Reed said, “but he wasn’t getting any fluoride.”

That’s because unbeknownst to Reed and probably most of the more than 200,000 other customers of Buffalo’s water system, the Buffalo Water Board stopped adding fluoride to the water in 2015, citing a need for upgrades and "ongoing capital improvements" to its system.

The change was mentioned briefly on the last page of a government water quality report, printed in small type.

Buffalo's water system now contains far lower measurements of fluoride, which boosts dental health and guards against tooth decay, than what public health experts recommend. That puts Buffalo in the minority both nationally and in New York State. Experts say the change could have serious implications for dental health, particularly in children.

Buffalo Water Board officials say they were in the process of upgrading an outdated fluoride system when the lead water crisis in Flint, Mich., caused them to pause in 2016 and study whether the new type of fluoride system would have a corrosive effect on Buffalo's many lead pipes. They say studies showed the system is safe and city will begin adding fluoride to its water again sometime in 2023.

– Charlie Specht

Study, amid groundswell of opposition, shelves idea of wind turbines in Lake Erie: ‘Now is not the right time’: The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority concluded the turbines would cost more than other renewable energy options, and wouldn't offer a feasible contribution to state climate goals. Read more

Reopening dates unknown for Tonawanda, Clarence golf domes damaged in blizzard: It's not clear exactly when The Dome on Wehrle Drive in Clarence and the Town of Tonawanda's Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome will reopen. In both cases, restaurants and other businesses located just outside the domes remain open, though their customer counts have fallen without the indoor driving ranges in operation. Read more

Buffalo fires that killed 8 in all weren’t arson, but precise causes aren’t known: The first fire, on the Fourth of July, killed a widely admired local physician and two of his daughters. The second, on New Year’s Eve, left five children, all 10 years old or younger, dead. Read more

Stabilization of Michigan Street Baptist Church completed; annex is next: The next phase of the project, to start this year, will include a two-story brick addition next to the church that will further ensure the church's structural integrity and address safety and programming needs, while also providing bathrooms and better access for seniors and disabled visitors. Read more

In schools, it’s 3R’s plus health and safety: ‘There’s only so much that the teacher can fit into a day’: A survey of 467 public school superintendents in New York found the mission of schools is expanding. These days, serving meals, checking on emotional and mental well-being and providing a safety net are among additional and expected duties. Read more

Springville offering free school lunches to all: "A kid who is hungry isn't going to be at their best academically," Springville Griffith Institute Superintendent James Bialasik said. And that's why the district is providing breakfast and lunch to every student for the rest of the year. Read more

Buffalo restaurant Draft Room takes down Instagram post of MLK in Sabres jersey: The Perry Street restaurant has removed a social media post featuring Martin Luther King Jr. after it caused backlash on social media. The Draft Room posted to its Instagram page a black-and-white photo of King edited to be wearing a Buffalo Sabres jersey. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is the California megadrought over?: Although the flood-drought cycles in California are often characterized as “boom or bust,” the reality is “bust” has been far more dominant, Paul says. Read more

Observations: Bills know the turnovers can't continue as they get deeper into the postseason: The Bills lost the turnover battle for the eighth time Sunday, including the regular season. Somewhat amazingly, they’re 5-3 in those games. All three of Buffalo’s turnovers Sunday were committed by quarterback Josh Allen – two interceptions and a lost fumble. Read more

Analysis: Josh Allen had just enough 'boom,' a few big 'busts' vs. Miami's heavy blitzing: The Miami Dolphins lived and died by the blitz in the AFC wild-card playoff game. But it was a slow death, and the Dolphins almost traded enough blows to survive. Miami blitzed Allen 20 times in 49 dropbacks (40.8%), the highest rate of blitzes the Bills’ QB has seen all season. Read more

Observations: Sabres fall to Florida after Luukkonen gets endorsement as the top dog in goal: The Sabres have lost six straight to Florida and fell two points behind the Panthers in the Eastern Conference. Read more

• “Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call her ‘one tough cookie’, and Saturday's actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that's the case,” WBEN’s Brayton Wilson reports. He recounts how the respected community leader thwarted two thieves who used a ladder to scale the East Side building to strip it of gutters and downspouts in what is believed to have been a bid to make a few bucks at a scrap yard.

• Downtown was abuzz 97 years ago this week when more than 3,200 people converged on Shea’s Buffalo for a lavish grand opening. Thousands of others were turned away for a program that included a silent movie and an organ concert. Local author Timothy Bohen examines the entertainment empire built by Buffalo native Michael Shea in this excerpt posted on Buffalo Architecture and History.

• Another downtown destination has been helping local students explore Buffalo's music legacy and its role in promoting social justice. WKBW's Eileen Buckley talks with teens who recently visited the Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum on Broadway.

• Do you know any transplanted Buffalonians who suffer from occasional bouts of homesickness? WYRK’s Megan Carter suggests items to include in a care package that will give faraway friends a taste of the 716.

