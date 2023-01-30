Good Morning, Buffalo: Are school suspensions effective? Advocates press Buffalo schools to find a better way

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 30, 2023

Are school suspensions effective? Advocates press Buffalo schools to find a better way

When a student is suspended from school, does it do more harm than good?

Does being out of the classroom set that young person on a path to failure – or even prison?

Should disruptive behavior be seen as a cry for help and an opportunity for adults to show students that they care?

Those questions have been raised by some advocates for students in Buffalo Schools who say it is time to end school suspensions and replace them with strategies that emphasize help, rather than lost school time. They have held demonstrations at School Board meetings, met with members of the media and circulated a report to make their case.

School officials say they do not want to keep suspending students, either – but it is sometimes necessary to keep school environments safe.

"I don't know a principal who wants to suspend students," Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said at the November board meeting. "We do not want to suspend students, but we do have expectations on behavior. We want our schools safe for everyone, and I believe parents do, too."

Outplayed and outcoached, the Bills' season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals exposed a number of Buffalo's flaws. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gauaghan examine the Bills' giant thud in the AFC divisional round and break down how Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott should attack an offseason of uncertainty.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Who killed the monsignor? Did his sexuality have anything to do with his murder?: Day 9: None of the Buffalo police reports on the unsolved murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor identify him as being gay. But it is clear that homicide detectives wanted to know 57 years ago if homosexuality had anything to do with the crime. In reports on the 1966 case, detectives said they received information from fellow officers suggesting they look at criminals known to rob gay men and investigate gay bars for possible leads. Read more

VA cemetery boss who fought for Pembroke safety changes alleges retaliation, discrimination in lawsuit: James R. Metcalfe II, the director of the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke, is suing the Department of Veterans Affairs and his bosses, accusing them of discrimination and retaliation. Read more

With no fluoride in Buffalo's water, parents can take steps to protect kids' dental health: Leaders in the dental community said while it's good that Buffalo is aiming to resume fluoridating its water sometime later this year, parents shouldn't wait and need to take matters into their own hands when it comes to their kids' dental health. Using fluoride toothpaste at home and getting children regular fluoride treatments from a dentist are among their recommendations. Read more

PUSH makes seamless changing of the guard with new director: PUSH Buffalo didn't have to look far for its next executive director. Dawn Wells-Clyburn, 49, first became involved with the nonprofit housing, environmental justice and workforce development organization as a volunteer a dozen years ago. The native Buffalonian joined the staff nine years ago as a part-time accountant before moving up to director of finance and administration and, for the past five years, deputy director of administration. Read more

City officials look to update emergency management plan, increase training: Mayor Byron Brown's administration has been in the process of updating Buffalo's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan since last year – well before the historic November snowstorm and last month's Blizzard of 2022. Now Fire Commissioner William Renaldo will submit a proposal to the Common Council to update the document and add a training component for the city's first responders and others. Read more

Chautauqua County offers support for downtown revitalization, Complete Streets efforts: Communities in Chautauqua County will get another chance this year to work on plans to revitalize their downtowns and revamp their streetscapes with county assistance, after a successful year in which officials supported 13 priority projects to spur economic development in the Southern Tier. Read more

WEATHER

There's no ice on Lake Erie: Does that mean we'll get more lake-effect snow? In the average winter, about 50% of Lake Erie is iced over near the end of January, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But as of Friday, 0.07% of the 9,900 square miles of the lake was frozen. Those living on this end of Lake Erie know that when there's open water, it can feel like open season for lake-effect snow. But having open water is just one variable that helps produce lake-effect snow. Read more

Snow, colder: Today's forecast calls for snow showers and a high in the upper 20s. Read more

BILLS

Offensive analysis: Bitter end overshadowed Ken Dorsey's success vs. tougher schedule: This is the first in a series looking at key analytics trends that impacted the Bills in the 2022 season. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• There are several enticing live music events on offer in the clubs and concert halls this week, including performances by Trae Sheehan, Angel Olsen and Mac Saturn, plus the Rick James B-Day Bash celebrating what would have been the Buffalo funk legend's 75th birthday. Jeff Miers breaks down this week in live music.

• Buffalo's rodent weather forecaster has predicted we will have six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert saw his shadow at the 10th anniversary Buffalo Groundhog Day party, held Saturday at Flying Bison Brewing Co. on Seneca Street, according to the organization's Facebook page.

• "One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built," writes Buffalo Rising's Newell Nussbaumer. The Triangle House, located at 133 School St., is listed for $760,000.

• A local initiative this Valentine’s Day aims to show appreciation for those who serve. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun reports on Operation Valentine.

