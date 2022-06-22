Good Morning, Buffalo: Anti-violence support flows to those most directly impacted by Buffalo mass shooting

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 22, 2022

Anti-violence support flows to those most directly impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting

Buffalo native Jerome Brown works in Albany as state training director with Should Never Use Guns (SNUG), an anti-violence program birthed in the city and growing statewide.

That changed after a self-avowed white supremacist was charged May 14 in a mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded three others in Brown's hometown.

He and up to a dozen other SNUG workers from as far away as Rochester have gathered daily since to fan across neighborhoods that circle the Tops market where the shooting occurred, and ask traumatized residents how they can help ease their burdens.

SNUG and other nonprofit groups will spend that money on a variety of needs that are part of a larger effort to address gun violence in Buffalo. The undertaking also involves foundations, businesses and donors across the country in supporting those directly impacted by the shootings and in the closest neighborhoods feeling the greatest aftershocks.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: The Buffalo Niagara economy is running into powerful headwinds: The region is heading into the current period of economic uncertainty from a position of weakness, Robinson says. Read more

Williamsville residents reject mayor's controversial stances by a landslide in special election for trustees: Two former Williamsville mayors scored landslide victories Tuesday to claim seats on the Village Board in a special election that was seen as a referendum on the controversial policies and statements of Mayor Deb Rogers. Read more

Schumer lobbies Biden to back Buffalo for federal tech hub: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has been pushing hard for Buffalo to become a $100 million federal "tech hub" – and he recently pressed the matter with President Biden. Read more

Jazz musician Sara Rogers killed in bicycle crash: Rogers was riding a bike along South Park Avenue near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino on Friday night when a Chrysler sedan that was traveling westbound hit her, according to Buffalo police. Rogers was passionate about jazz and shared her love of music with children through music therapy. Read more

As air travel picks up, TSA warns against prohibited items in carry-on bags: The pandemic slowed air travel almost to a near crawl, but the pent-up demand to fly has been picking up. The Transportation Security Administration wants to remind passengers about airport checkpoint protocols in order to avoid long waits, or worse, missed flights. Read more

Suspect’s mental health takes center stage in murder trial over fatal 2019 crash: Prosecution and defense experts offered differing opinions about Edward T. Harris' state of mind on the night when he drove his Kia Soul at more than 80 mph into an apartment building on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The crash killed a 94-year-old woman who lived on the first floor. Read more

Woman sues city over officer cursing her as she shot video of Buffalo police: Ruweyda Salim filed the complaint on June 9, nearly two years after the incident in which she claimed Buffalo police officers harassed and intimidated her while she recorded them. Read more

Medaille University president retires; Quigley to take over in interim: Kenneth Macur, the Medaille University president since 2015 who had come under fire on a few occasions over the past two years, has retired at age 66. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Spotted Octopus Brewing: A homey spot where everyone (will soon) know your name: “When you’re here, you really feel like you’re at someone’s house drinking a beer,” says Ken Shaw, co-owner of the Allentown brewery. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Cleanup work at Jemal’s Meidenbauer House to get underway: Developer Douglas Jemal is proceeding with plans to save, renovate and revive the 150-year-old structure in the Fruit Belt. Read more

BILLS

How Bills Mafia played a big part in offensive lineman Greg Mancz signing in Buffalo: “When I was playing on other teams, everyone knows about the Bills' organization, how they treat families, how they approach things in a professional manner, and also the fans,” Greg Mancz said last week in an interview with The Buffalo News, his first since signing with the team in March. Read more

Isaiah McKenzie aims to step out of Cole Beasley's shadow for Bills: Cole Beasley had what seemed like a telepathic bond with quarterback Josh Allen over the past three seasons. Developing that kind of shared wavelength is Isaiah McKenzie’s mission this offseason. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Imagine spending a quiet afternoon at home with your young granddaughter when you suddenly spot a 9-foot-long boa constrictor slithering on your lawn. The jolting scenario occurred last Friday outside a home off Sturgeon Point Road in Derby. WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast reports on this snake saga.

• It’s a dam fact. Western New York is home to 177 dams. WGRZ’s Nate Benson takes a deep dive into New York State’s dam safety program. Benson reports that 29 of the region’s dams are classified as “high hazard,” although none is “in imminent danger of failing” based on the latest inspection data.

• Some call it Niagara Falls’ “theme park that never was.” Niagara This Week looks back on an ambitious and bizarre plan announced in 1992 to build a $1.5 billion theme park that was dubbed Maharishi Veda Land.

• Buffalo celebrated a transportation milestone 93 years ago today as thousands gathered for the opening of the Central Terminal on the East Side. Western New York Heritage chronicles this momentous event. The Buffalo News reported earlier this month that the landmark will benefit from a “transformational” $61 million infusion of state funding. The money will be used for improvements to the grand concourse, the exterior of the tower building and the grounds.

