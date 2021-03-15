Good Morning, Buffalo: Anti-poverty effort in stimulus plan could have a dramatic impact on WNY

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 15, 2021
Child allowance among poverty-fighting measures in stimulus bill
For thousands of families in the Buffalo area and nationwide, getting $250 or $300 per month per child direct from the federal government will soon be as routine as filing their taxes.
It's all part of the most sweeping policy provision in President Biden's recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan: an expanded child tax credit that will serve as a regular source of income for low- and moderate-income families with children. Researchers predict the provision will cut child poverty in half – and if that happens, the bill will have a particularly dramatic effect in Buffalo, the city with the nation's second-highest child poverty rate in 2019.
"Cutting child poverty in half – isn't that amazing?" said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who steered the stimulus bill through the Senate.
The so-called child allowance is just one of several poverty-fighting measures in Biden's pandemic-related stimulus bill, which doubles as a thick, but perhaps temporary, extra layer in the nation's safety net.
Rural vaccine rate remains stubbornly low: The state recently set up mass vaccination clinics in Batavia and Olean to reach residents outside metro Buffalo. But the state did not limit access to rural residents, and people from Erie County grabbed a number of the appointments, frustrating officials who seek equity for their far-flung counties. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: Is it time to go back out to a restaurant? “From my customers’ point of view, people are still a little wary about coming out,” said Mary Ann Giordano, owner of Gigi’s Cucina Povera. Should they be? Or should we all embrace optimism from New York’s dropping virus numbers and rising vaccination rates? Reporter Tim O'Shei provides answers in this week's Pandemic Lessons. Read more
Buffalo schools cancel instruction today because of cyberattack: Buffalo Public Schools will use the day "to pressure test system restoration and access as well as communicate any new or required information for students to access virtual learning tools once instruction resumes," Superintendent Kriner Cash said. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sheriff Howard, at rally by gun rights group, calls for Cuomo to resign: "Based on what I know and what I believe, I believe that the governor should resign now from his public office and allow our elected leaders to focus on serving the people, instead of it being the other way around," Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard said Sunday at a "Remove Cuomo" rally. Read more
Judge's ruling expands disclosure of police disciplinary records in criminal cases: In what attorneys said was the first ruling on the matter in Erie County, Judge Susan Eagan ordered prosecutors to turn over to defense attorneys the full disciplinary records of officers who are to be called as witnesses in a criminal trial. Read more
Lockport on the hook for cleanup of Dollar General site, developer claims: The City of Lockport is liable for an environmental cleanup on the site of a proposed Dollar General store, owner David L. Ulrich said Friday. The Common Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on paying Ulrich to cover the costs of the removal of buried contamination. Read more
St. Bonaventure wins Atlantic 10 title, will face LSU in NCAA Tournament: The Bonnies secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament title Sunday in Dayton with a 74-65 win against VCU. The Bonnies are a nine seed in the 68-team NCAA Tournament and are scheduled to open Saturday against No. 8 LSU. Read more
WEATHER
Chilly but sunny: After a chilly start – with a wind chill in the single digits this morning – a high in the low to mid-30s will accompany sunny skies today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Oliver's, reassurance that fine dining lives on: “Through disruption and financial uncertainties, owner Dave Schutte has managed to retain key staff,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Our server Kari showed decades of practice at using cheerful professionalism to help us slough off worries of the outside world, centering again on rare time with friends whose company we’d craved.” Read more
BILLS
Bills free agents: Cornerback market contains some intriguing big-name veterans: GM Brandon Beane has favored signing veteran cornerbacks to one-year deals – something he has done in each of the last three offseasons. Read more
Free agency hasn't started and Bills are already winners with Feliciano, Milano and Williams: The Bills have succeeded in keeping all three of their most important pending free agents. Read more
SABRES
Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net: The Sabres have gone 10 games without a win. It's been almost two months for Carter Hutton, since Jan. 18 in Philadelphia. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Sunday’s Grammy Awards announcements included a local tie. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus won an award for "Best Choral Performance" for their recording of Richard Danielpour's "The Passion of Yeshua."
• Kristin Leigh Baker would have turned 44 today. She died last month of ovarian cancer. With her passing, Bills Mafia lost one of its own. Kristin lived in Niagara Falls, Ont., but her love of the Bills, including a special connection with superfan Ezra Castro (aka Pancho Billa), epitomizes a fandom without borders, writes Erik Brady.
• Did you know bubble hockey – the popular arcade game – originated in Western New York? But that's not all Innovative Concepts in Entertainment has to offer. As WGRZ's Kevin O'Neill reports, the Clarence-based game manufacturer now has some additional products you might enjoy as well.
• It's sugaring season for area maple syrup producers. Letchworth State Park's Humphrey Nature Center recently opened a new sugar shack, where you can learn about the production process, Spectrum News reports.