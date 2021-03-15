Good Morning, Buffalo: Anti-poverty effort in stimulus plan could have a dramatic impact on WNY

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 15, 2021

Child allowance among poverty-fighting measures in stimulus bill

For thousands of families in the Buffalo area and nationwide, getting $250 or $300 per month per child direct from the federal government will soon be as routine as filing their taxes.

It's all part of the most sweeping policy provision in President Biden's recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan: an expanded child tax credit that will serve as a regular source of income for low- and moderate-income families with children. Researchers predict the provision will cut child poverty in half – and if that happens, the bill will have a particularly dramatic effect in Buffalo, the city with the nation's second-highest child poverty rate in 2019.

"Cutting child poverty in half – isn't that amazing?" said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who steered the stimulus bill through the Senate.

The so-called child allowance is just one of several poverty-fighting measures in Biden's pandemic-related stimulus bill, which doubles as a thick, but perhaps temporary, extra layer in the nation's safety net.