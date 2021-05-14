Good Morning, Buffalo: Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 14, 2021
Why wait? Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant
The logjam of waiting to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is over in Western New York. Demand also has slowed to a trickle, though only about half of adults in the region have been fully immunized.
This comes as health providers, government officials and business owners hungry for more customers are offering incentives so more people get vaccinated and life in the region can more safely return to normal.
What are the nonvaccinated waiting for? It depends, physicians and researchers say. And that is why the approach to overcoming vaccine hesitancy needs to be nuanced and respectful.
Several doctors in the region answer the biggest objections – and give comfort to those who already took a shot or two – with an urgency that those who have watched patients and loved ones suffer with Covid-19 so plainly understand.
“One of the saddest things in taking care of people – especially with how good the VA has been about calling patients and getting them in for vaccines – is when you see somebody in the intensive care unit on a ventilator who was called multiple times to come and get their vaccine and they refused every time,” said Dr. Alan J. Lesse, associate professor and vice chair of the Department of Medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “It's tragic.”
CDC’s new mask guidance prompts Cuomo to review Covid restrictions: When the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended the government’s recommendation about wearing masks, indoors or out in most cases, for fully vaccinated people, the action left Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo with a decision to make. Read more
Parents find plenty of appointments for their kids to get their shots: Just a couple of months ago, there was a mad scramble to get a vaccine appointment. There were strict age restrictions. You had to have a qualifying "comorbidity" or a certain kind of job. In some cases, you had to live in certain ZIP codes. Those days seemed long over Thursday as parents were able to get appointments for their kids as young as 12 with no problem. Read more
Taste of Buffalo set to return with modified event: Festival lovers will get a taste of a summer tradition following a one-year pandemic hiatus. But there will be numerous changes, including tickets being sold for various timed sessions. Read more
Judge: ‘No justifiable basis’ to prohibit all Orchard Park, Williamsville students to return in-person: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ordered the two school districts to provide full-time, in-person learning five days a week starting Monday. The districts are required to provide fully remote learning for students who want it. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Gillibrand close to victory on fight to reform military justice system: A filibuster-proof majority of U.S. senators now backs Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's proposal to put military prosecutors – rather than commanding officers – in charge of deciding when to prosecute cases of sexual assault in the military. Read more
School budgets stay below tax cap; voters to pick board members Tuesday: Last year's school elections were postponed for weeks, and only mail-in ballots were allowed. This year's elections on Tuesday are more routine, and record state aid has made crafting budgets a little easier. Read more
Orchard Park School Board appoints Lilleck superintendent: Lilleck said the district’s goals will be focused on returning students to face-to-face instruction. Read more
Williamsville takes Meeting House off the market, eyes new uses: Williamsville won't sell a historic former church dating to the 1800s, after learning any sale would require the village to pay back $200,000 in federal grants used to improve the building. The village had explored a sale, arguing the building was underused and too costly to maintain. But critics had raised concerns about the loss of a historic asset. Read more
Bright and sunny days continue with temperatures slowly warming: WGRZ predicts beautiful spring days this weekend with temperatures in the 60s. Read more
Orchard Park to receive big ice cream boost: Landscaper Brian Tefft and his wife Jillian, a teacher in South Buffalo, will open a new ice cream stand in the heart of the Village of Orchard Park, which has lacked a walkable ice cream option for years. Read more
ACV Auctions stays on track with faster-than-expected sales growth: The Buffalo-based used car auction company reported its quarterly earnings on Thursday, for the first time since the company went public in March. ACV reported a quarterly loss that was smaller than analysts had anticipated. Read more
Bills announce additions of six rookie undrafted free agents, sign five draft picks: The Bills also signed linebacker Mike Bell and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez to one-year contracts. Read more
Vic Carucci: Tight plane squeeze can't spoil warm Buffalo welcome for Bills' rookie O-linemen: The flight experience to Buffalo gave Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle and Jack Anderson their first full taste of the support they can expect from Bills fans. Read more
Mike Harrington: Six rules for Kevyn Adams to follow if he trades Jack Eichel: "If he's going to trade his franchise player, Adams has to keep his eyes on the prize," writes Harrington. Read more
• What happens when you toss that empty container or newspaper in the recycling bin? What’s rubbish and what’s recycling? WGRZ is airing a series called “Recycling Revealed” that answers these questions. Some viewers might be surprised at a few answers. For example, most pizza boxes are recyclable.
• Some communities of color “have found strength, joy and comfort in a year like no other,” according to an article in Time. The magazine highlights a photography studio “pod” in Buffalo involving four Black professionals in their 20s whose bonds have strengthened during the pandemic.
• There are throngs of worker bees at the Massachusetts Avenue Project – literally. The Rise Report examines strategies for sustaining honeybee populations in an urban setting.
• Cider Week festivities kick off statewide on Saturday and include a mix of virtual and in-person events. “To say that hard cider is making a comeback is an understatement," reports the Cornell Chronicle. The article profiles an assistant professor at Cornell University who is involved in what experts call a “hard cider renaissance.”
