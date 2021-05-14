Good Morning, Buffalo: Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 14, 2021

Why wait? Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant

The logjam of waiting to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is over in Western New York. Demand also has slowed to a trickle, though only about half of adults in the region have been fully immunized.

This comes as health providers, government officials and business owners hungry for more customers are offering incentives so more people get vaccinated and life in the region can more safely return to normal.

What are the nonvaccinated waiting for? It depends, physicians and researchers say. And that is why the approach to overcoming vaccine hesitancy needs to be nuanced and respectful.

Several doctors in the region answer the biggest objections – and give comfort to those who already took a shot or two – with an urgency that those who have watched patients and loved ones suffer with Covid-19 so plainly understand.