Good Morning, Buffalo: An 'outlier:' the SUNY campus that brought all students back during a pandemic

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 1, 2021

Reduced campus density? Not at Alfred State

When the University at Buffalo reopened its most populous North Campus in Amherst in August, university officials emphasized that they were nonetheless significantly reducing the number of students and employees who would be on campus at any given time.

Pre-pandemic, nearly 7,000 students at a time would be buzzing between buildings and cramming into classrooms and study areas. But last semester, to try to impede the spread of Covid-19, foot traffic around North Campus academic buildings during peak operating hours was limited to just 900 students.

UB was able to reduce density by flipping many courses to remote instruction and offering hybrid courses that featured a combination of in-person and online teaching. Most SUNY colleges and universities followed a similar model, with one notable exception, SUNY Alfred State College of Technology in Allegany County.

Alfred State didn’t reduce its campus density at all, sending nearly all students back into classrooms and filling its dorms to 93% capacity, to the chagrin of many faculty who viewed the plan as reckless.