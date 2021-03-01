Good Morning, Buffalo: An 'outlier:' the SUNY campus that brought all students back during a pandemic

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 1, 2021
Reduced campus density? Not at Alfred State
When the University at Buffalo reopened its most populous North Campus in Amherst in August, university officials emphasized that they were nonetheless significantly reducing the number of students and employees who would be on campus at any given time.
Pre-pandemic, nearly 7,000 students at a time would be buzzing between buildings and cramming into classrooms and study areas. But last semester, to try to impede the spread of Covid-19, foot traffic around North Campus academic buildings during peak operating hours was limited to just 900 students.
UB was able to reduce density by flipping many courses to remote instruction and offering hybrid courses that featured a combination of in-person and online teaching. Most SUNY colleges and universities followed a similar model, with one notable exception, SUNY Alfred State College of Technology in Allegany County.
Alfred State didn’t reduce its campus density at all, sending nearly all students back into classrooms and filling its dorms to 93% capacity, to the chagrin of many faculty who viewed the plan as reckless.
Alfred State President Irby “Skip” Sullivan said the fall semester went about as well as possible, and he would proceed the same way if he had to do it all over again.
– Jay Tokasz
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: Planning is near impossible. How do you stay calm about the future? Thomas Saltsman is a natural “maximizer” – a term psychologists use to describe people who thoroughly evaluate every decision they make. You needn’t be a perfection-driven maximizer, nor do you need to hold a doctorate in psychology, to be sharing in that stress. In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we dive into strategies from mental health experts for navigating the coming months. Read more
Covid-19 numbers still improving across WNY and state: The seven-day average positivity rate fell to 3.14% statewide and to 1.89% in Western New York in data released Sunday. The number of hospitalized patients across New York on Saturday was 5,259, a decline of 186 from Friday and 505 from the previous week. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo teacher was a drug dealer with organized crime ties, prosecutors say: Federal prosecutors allege that Michael Masecchia, a respected English teacher at Buffalo’s Grover Cleveland High School, ran a marijuana trafficking ring, had connections to Buffalo’s organized crime family and paid thousands of dollars in bribes to a federal drug agent. Read more
NFTA takes first step toward converting to electric buses: With a $10.2 million order for 10 new electric buses from New Flyer of America Inc., the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will begin to convert to an all-electric fleet in the spring of 2022. Electric buses are quieter than normal diesel or hybrid buses and emit no noxious exhaust fumes. Read more
Task force recommends long list of reforms for Erie County Sheriff's Office: Of 146 Erie County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the patrol unit, all but two are white. And all but 12 are men. Those were among the more striking findings of Erie County's Police Reform Citizen Task Force, which has drafted a long list of recommended reforms for the Sheriff's Office. Read more
WEATHER
In like a lion: As March begins, the forecast calls for a morning high in the mid-30s, with temperatures falling during the day, possible wind gusts over 40 mph and potential for snow squalls. A flood watch – with a risk for ice jams – is in effect until 1 p.m. for Erie County. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Boaters worry, but official says 'we are serious about investing' in Erie Canal: New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones’ comments came as he sought to reassure critics who believe that the authority, the parent agency of the state Canal Corp., aims to reduce the Erie Canal's expense by reducing its use. And they're also concerned about a new measure in Albany that they fear would reduce public input into the canal's future. Read more
Brewery eyed for former Orchard Park American Legion hall: A group of investors plans to convert former American Legion Post 567 in Orchard Park into a brewery, tap room, restaurant and event space. The group, which paid $625,000 for the property, hopes to open the as-yet-unnamed venue by December, pending final approvals from the town. Read more
BILLS
Bills offseason questions: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano?: "The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker has given the team a terrific return on investment over his first four years in the NFL, developing into an impact starter after being a fifth-round draft pick," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres fall apart, shut out again in Jack Eichel's return: The Sabres were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since it occurred in three straight games from March 9-14, 2019. Read more
Sabres observations: Ralph Krueger, players searching for answers after loss: "For all the change that has occurred during the nine-year playoff drought in Buffalo, the 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday resembled so many games in recent years," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A year ago, some 4,900 runners took part in the annual Shamrock Run in Buffalo’s Old First Ward – a large-scale gathering hard to fathom these days. Despite the pandemic, the tradition will continue, albeit in an adjusted format. The run’s 43rd edition, set for Saturday, will have both in-person and virtual participants, WBEN reports.
• Speaking of adapting to the times, WIVB’s Kaley Lynch shares how students at Amherst Middle School and Starpoint High School are putting on musicals to be viewed online.
• Those purchasing a pie at Just Pizza in Amherst may be persuaded to adopt a new furry friend. Step Out Buffalo's Lauren Spoth reports that Just Pizza has partnered with Ten Lives Club, posting flyers picturing adoptable cats on its pizza boxes and offering gift certificates to adopters.
• An aloe plant can have numerous benefits, from its ease of care to medicinal purposes. In WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment, Jackie Albarella discusses why it’s worth adding one to your home.
