Good Morning, Buffalo: An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 7, 2022

'Where else would you rather be?' An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision

In a conference room in Florida last February, Terry and Kim Pegula gathered with their family, top executives and closest professional confidantes. The group, numbering near two dozen, filled each chair at the long table and sat along the wall.

Standing at the front of the room, facing the Buffalo Bills owners and their colleagues, was Scott Radecic, a 6-foot-3 former National Football League linebacker-turned-architectural engineer. With his colleagues from the Kansas City-based design firm Populous, Radecic posed broad, arching questions:

“What are your aspirations for a new stadium?”

“If you were to send a message to the fans about the stadium, what would it be?”

“What is the number one thing about your fans the design team should be aware of while designing the stadium?”

As Radecic prompted the Pegula family and Bills executives, forward-looking themes began to emerge: Progressive. Modern. Timeless. So did words like resilience and strength – terminology rooted in a Bills history that is defined by a team that lost, but made it, to four consecutives Super Bowls. A team that is now among the NFL’s best, after emerging in recent years from a 17-season playoff drought.

This brainstorming session in the Pegula’s Boca Raton family office – which also included executives from Legends, the consulting group hired to help develop the project – wasn’t just a casual gathering. The results of it would ultimately become a guiding set of principles – a checklist, if you will – for the design of the Bills’ projected $1.4 billion stadium, which the team plans to open in 2026 across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

– Tim O'Shei

Voters cast their last early votes as candidates search for votes on Tuesday: Candidates were making their best case for election on Sunday. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a get out the vote rally in West Seneca in his bid to be the first Republican elected governor in 28 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul had President Biden as her last-minute cheerleader. Read more

2022 Election coverage: Your guide to the races affecting WNY: Read more

Buffalo Public Schools' plan to curb learning loss goes beyond normal school day: Dia Bryant, executive director of the Education Trust-New York, called Buffalo's state assessment scores "grim and sobering." Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said a multitude of programs are already in place to overcome the performance deficits, and several are outside the window of the school day. Extended learning, key partnerships and parent engagement are among the tools Williams is refining. Read more

Fired deputy accused in lawsuit of sexual contact with Erie County inmate: In 2020, internal investigators with the Erie County Sheriff's Office examined a female inmate's claims that a Holding Center sergeant had groped her and touched her in other inappropriate ways. The investigators could not substantiate the woman's story and cleared then-Sgt. Robert M. Dee. But she now has filed a lawsuit against Dee, Erie County and former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard. Dee, meanwhile, is no longer a deputy. He was fired this year after being charged with the "forcible touching" of another inmate and other misconduct. Read more

Sean Kirst: In Matt Minnick's Western New York baseball climb, triumph in the journey: Matt Minnick, a 26-year-old pitcher from Collins rising through the New York Yankees system, keeps his focus on the day-to-day when reached by phone. But the Western New York coaches who have worked with him throughout the years are not so reticent: They describe him as one of the most admirable and hard-working guys they've ever coached, giving him no ceiling. Read more

Sunny, 50s: A mainly sunny sky and high in the mid-50s are expected today. Read more

At Savor, enjoying the benefits of a culinary education: Savor is an upscale restaurant in Niagara Falls that also happens to be a classroom for students at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Three days a week, lunch and dinner, people hungry for a terrific meal at a bargain price line up to let students practice on them – and both sides make out in the bargain. At $17 per two-course lunch and $30 per three-course dinner, it's one of the most outlandish values in town. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills win streak stopped in 20-17 loss to New York Jets: The Buffalo Bills dropped to 6-2 after a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Check out all of our game coverage. Read more

Inside the NHL: Owen Power put up an electric performance vs. Lightning in Rasmus Dahlin's absence: Power was undeterred Saturday, playing a remarkable 28 minutes, 14 seconds. He had two assists, a plus-1 rating and six hits in the game. Look deeper and Power's performance was even more astonishing. Read more

• A Disney/20th Century Studios production team on Tuesday and Wednesday gave both the American and Canadian sides of Niagara Falls a visual treat as a new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released. More than 600 drones provided an elaborate light display that turned the natural wonder a hue of blue familiar to "Avatar" fans, while a screen near the falls showed clips from the coming film, Ben Tsujimoto reports.

• News Music Critic Jeff Miers offers a look at this week in live music, including performances by Deadwolf, Dopapod, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and AutoPilot.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

