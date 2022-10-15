Good Morning, Buffalo: Amid wave of union organizing, Geico workers in Amherst seek insurance giant's first union

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 15, 2022

Amid wave of union organizing, Geico workers in Amherst seek insurance giant's first union

Workers at Geico's center in Getzville are trying to gather enough signatures to bring about a union election.

If they succeed in getting union representation, it would likely be the first union at the insurance giant.

But organizers with Geico United are facing challenges, as they carry out their drive to represent workers as an independent union.

Geico says it respects its workers' right to try to organize. But company emails to employees – posted to Reddit and later deleted – prompted state lawmakers to write a Geico official with concerns about "potential union-busting tactics."

Geico United leaders say they were inspired by a successful union drive at an Amazon warehouse on Long Island. And they are carrying out their campaign as Starbucks stores around the country petition for union elections, a movement that began with a store in Buffalo.

– Matt Glynn

Bills stadium deal won't be done for months; another extension agreement reached: The deadline to complete a $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium deal – originally extended to this month – is being extended once again, this time until around December. The state, Erie County and the Bills have agreed to extend the exclusivity period between the three parties as they continue to negotiate until 30 days after the state environmental impact study is complete and a final determination is made. Read more

Ch. 4's Don Postles hopeful of full recovery after removal of 'low-grade cancerous tumor': WIVB-TV (Channel 4) co-anchor Don Postles explained Thursday that his recent absence has been due to the recent removal of a “low-grade cancerous tumor” on one of his saliva glands. Read more

Judge rejects dismissal in case of teen charged in McKinley High School stabbing: A judge on Friday refused to throw out the case against a 17-year-old facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the Feb. 9 violence outside McKinley High School. The teen's defense attorneys had argued the grand jury should have been told the teen's actions may have been justified. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Peak autumn weekend, with a colder pattern in the wings: “The southwest winds circulating around the Ontario low will bring peak gusts of 35-40 mph on the Niagara Frontier (30 mph farther south), no doubt shaking some leaves loose,” Paul writes. “But more abundant sunshine (this) afternoon should still make for a lovely display. The high will be a seasonable 60 at lower elevations, 50s on the hills.” Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Caesars partnering with Bills indicative of new trend in pro sports: It wasn’t long ago that it was considered taboo for a professional sports team to partner with a sports betting operator. Now it's a big part of the business. The Buffalo Bills and Caesars Entertainment entered into a multiyear partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook an “Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner” of the team. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge opened at the start of the season at Highmark Stadium. Read more

State of the University: UB flagship on track to meet $1B research goal: At the beginning of 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul named the University at Buffalo one of the state’s two flagship universities and challenged it to achieve $1 billion in research funding by 2030. In his State of the University address Friday, UB President Satish K. Tripathi said the university is on track to meet that goal and many more, including becoming a Top 25 public research university and achieving carbon neutrality ahead of its 2030 target. Read more

Todd Shatkin returns with revised dental school proposal for Daemen: Amherst cosmetic dentist Todd E. Shatkin is taking his second bite at launching a new dental school for Daemen University, bringing his proposed project back to town officials for review after some minor revisions to address concerns. Read more

Spotlight/housing: Rising mortgage rates lead to fewer deals: Rising mortgage rates are starting to cool the Buffalo Niagara region's red-hot housing market. But it's still in solid shape. Home prices keep rising, although not as rapidly as they were as recently as this spring. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: Systemic re-examination and reform are needed to reduce school suspensions: More work needs to be done. If practices like restorative justice can help reduce suspensions, the community at large must be aware so it can be part of the solutions. Read more

Viewpoints: Student suspensions: Behavior must be balanced with accountability: Buffalo Board of Education member-at-large Larry Scott stresses that we must maintain safe, orderly and calm school environments that are conducive to learning and social development. Read more

Viewpoints: Student suspensions: Parents play an important role in reducing suspensions: Parent advocate Keith Jones asserts that adversarial positions and lawsuits won't solve discipline problems. Read more

BILLS

Bills center Mitch Morse grows personally and as a football player: “Obviously, he's a captain now, so guys really appreciate when he talks, respect when he talks,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “His mindset since he's been here has gotten so much better in terms of being in the building, being with the guys. It's been awesome to see.” Read more

SABRES

Eric Comrie's debut among Sabres storylines to watch entering Game 2: Comrie knows how to navigate the challenge of the eight-day break between his final exhibition game and his first regular-season appearance with the Sabres, which is expected to occur when Buffalo hosts the Florida Panthers in KeyBank Center at 1 p.m. today. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The decorative, patterned walls and ceilings of the Great Hall in Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center are being painted, with some new patterns to reflect the country's current struggle for freedom, Mark Sommer reports. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee offers a look at the restoration.

• From the University at Buffalo’s "Boombox Guy” to following the Bills in France, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• With a new location in Williamsville, Be Embodied mindful living and yoga studio continues its holistic approach with clients who understand that counseling, good nutrition and regular exercise promote better well-being. The pandemic generated more clients in touch with that mindset, Scott Scanlon reports. “A lot more people were seeking services than before, which in a way also helped destigmatize mental health,” said licensed mental health counselor Nicole Chumsky.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

