Good Morning, Buffalo: Although officials are vigilant, latest Covid uptick expected to be short, mild

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 10, 2022

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising – but not the way they did during the holiday surge

Covid-19 caseloads and hospitalization numbers have increased in recent days in Western New York – the former far more than the latter – but based on what's known so far, medical leaders aren't all that worried.

The recently discovered BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus has become the leading variety of the virus.

But so far, its impact has been limited and it is nowhere near as serious as the first model of Omicron, now called BA.1, which crowded hospitals for several weeks during and after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

“Our immunity wall is so much better now, so that’s why it’s very muted," said Dr. Thomas Russo, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

– Thomas J. Prohaska

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Some leaders back Williams for Buffalo schools superintendent; others want national search: While School Board members seem unanimous in their support of what Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams has done the past few weeks, their opinions vary on what should happen next. Some say that no matter how good she might be, the district needs to conduct a national search for the permanent superintendent. Read more

Electric school buses are coming to New York within five years: One of the transportation initiatives in the state budget approved by state legislators Saturday will change the way kids get to school. "We are going to lead the nation in removing school buses from the fossil fuel footprint," state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, said. Read more

Opposition to Bills stadium funding not enough to sway budget voting: Funding a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills was one of the signature proposals made by Gov. Kathy Hochul, and while it was not in danger of failing, it did not gain unanimous support from Democrats. The bill that included the Bills stadium funding passed 95-49 in the Assembly and 39-23 in the Senate. Read more

WEATHER

Spring snow, with some sunshine: Some light snow is possible for portions of Western New York early today. WGRZ’s forecast calls for increasing sunshine this afternoon and high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Buffalo startup raises $100 million for green idea: plug-in excavators: Viridi Parente makes lithium ion battery systems for construction equipment like excavators, allowing the machines to run on electricity instead of diesel fuel. A companion version of the battery systems provides a source of stored energy that homes and businesses can draw from. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Feb. 18. Read more

[Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter: The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox five days a week.]

BILLS

Mailbag: How Brandon Beane tries to massage the salary cap without mortgaging future: What do the general manager's big moves mean for the Buffalo Bills' long-term future? Read more

SABRES

Five things Sabres can do in the Owen Power lab the rest of the way: The pride of Michigan via Mississauga, Ont., is going to have a chance to play eight games this season, a veritable hockey lab for the Buffalo coaches to assimilate the No. 1 overall pick into NHL life on and off the ice and give him a huge head start on the 2022-23 campaign, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Forget coffee, beer or ice cream. A Jesuit priest based at St. Michael's Church in Buffalo has made an unusual sacrifice for this Lenten season. He's giving up his beloved Beatles music for the period between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, Stephen T. Watson reports. "You know, you're giving up a part of yourself," the Rev. Marc J. Roselli said in an interview. "Chocolate is not a part of me."

• Today marks the 50th anniversary of the long-gone Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association drafting the greatest player in their history: Bob McAdoo. Sean Kirst caught up with the legend, who looked back on his time in Western New York. “Listen,” McAdoo said of Buffalo, “I loved it there.”

• Speaking of basketball, D'Youville's men's program made a 9-year-old boy's dreams come true. Aiden Tojec-Aceved, a third-grader at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, officially signed to join the Saints, WGRZ's Brian Chojnacki reports.

• Earth Day is April 22. For those looking to lend a hand, Step Out Buffalo shares a list of spring cleanup events slated around Western New York.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.