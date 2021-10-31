Good Morning, Buffalo: All eyes focused on turnout in the India Walton-Byron Brown race

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 31, 2021
Walton, Brown trying to get out the vote in campaign's precious last days
A once-and-future restaurant-bar in South Buffalo last week became something new to South Buffalo: a campaign office for Mayor Byron W. Brown, assembled and led by South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon and home to volunteers staffing an aggressive get-out-the-write-in-vote effort before Tuesday's general election.
Not to be outdone, Democratic mayoral nominee India B. Walton has three campaign offices, as well as volunteers so loyal that 20 of them showed up on a Richmond Avenue front porch Friday night to hear from the candidate before spreading out and knocking on 1,300 doors in a driving rainstorm.
So it goes as the intense campaign for Buffalo mayor dwindles to a few precious last days. Both campaigns said they are doing everything conceivable – from door-knocking to phone-banking to texting – to turn out every single one of their loyal voters while hoping to win some decisive last-minute converts.
– Jerry Zremski
A mostly dry Halloween: Showers are possible this morning, but the rain should stop or be minimal by the time this afternoon’s Bills-Dolphins game kicks off, WGRZ forecasts. After a high in the mid-50s, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s after sunset for trick-or-treating. Read more
WNY's Covid-19 rate climbs: The Covid-19 positivity rate in the five-county Western New York region, calculated on a seven-day average, rose on Friday to 5.3%, up from 5.23% on Thursday and 4.69% on Wednesday, according to figures released Saturday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The region's percentage of positive test results is the highest of all state regions. Read more
Proof of Covid vaccine will be required for travelers crossing into U.S. by land: When the U.S. opens its land border crossing to visitors on Nov. 8, they will have to show proof of vaccination and also state a reason for making the trip, the Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday. Read more
Your guide to Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game: The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Check out all of our pregame coverage here. Read more
Some California dreamin' gives Sabres first chance at team bonding since the pandemic: XThe Sabres this week are making their most of a trip out west. They're playing well, and this trip offers a young team its first real time to bond and be together in non-hockey settings for the first time in 18 months. There were restaurant trips, a team meal, and some guys went to the Lakers game. Read more
• A shortage of blood donations may be potentially tied to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is an upside – at least for a while. Now, potential blood donors can net a shot at a vacation to remember or a little bit of help with holiday shopping after they make a blood donation, Charity Vogel reports.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Sept. 10.
• Talk about a great pumpkin. Andy Wolf of Little Valley in Cattaraugus County earned the title of North American champion with a 2,365-pound gourd at a competition in Canfield, Ohio, The (Jamestown) Post-Journal reports.
• In preparation for ghosts and goblins taking the streets, WKBW shares a list of trick-or-treating times for communities throughout Western New York, as well as some safety tips from AAA.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!
