Good Morning, Buffalo: Albright-Knox's 'sensational' transformation underway but will cost more and take longer

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 28, 2022
Albright-Knox's 'sensational' transformation underway, but will cost more and take longer
There's been a lot of work going on the past two years on the grounds of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, with the construction of one new building and major renovations to the other two.
The museum, which shut down in November 2019, planned to reopen as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in late fall. Now, due to supply chain delays for the glass curtain walls and the structural steel to support them, that's now expected to happen three to six months later than planned.
The estimated cost of the additional construction is $12 million to $20 million more. That's despite the museum having achieved its ambitious $168 million fundraising goal.
On a recent media tour of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, spacious and plentiful galleries were under construction by Gilbane Construction workers and subcontractors warmed by portable space heaters.
Striking views from the second-floor sculpture terrace showed off the freshly cleaned marble and new seafoam green roof of the 1905 E.B. Green-designed building, now named for philanthropists Robert and Elizabeth Wilmers. New, unexpected angles to view the nearby cityscape, including from a Juliet balcony off of a 7,530-square-foot gallery on the third floor, the museum's largest, were also evident.
Those are just some of the changes that will greet visitors when the museum reopens. It's just going to take a little longer to get there.
– Mark Sommer
READ MORE and see News Chief Photographer Derek Gee's first-look gallery of the Gundlach Building HERE.
Introducing the new Buffalo Loves Collection at The Buffalo News Store: Each item was selected by an institution within our community such as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, the Buffalo History Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House and Buffalo2U. Get 25% off your order today! Shop Now >>
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Tale of two weeks: Omicron cases falling as quickly as they spiked: It doesn't take a particularly long memory to recall how swiftly the Omicron variant swept across New York. But the good news is that as quickly as it caused the largest spike in Covid-19 cases during the pandemic, it is now receding at the same rapid pace. Read more
Shea’s to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for patrons 5 years old and up: The updated policy would put Shea’s Performing Arts Center in alignment with other live local entertainment venues such as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which made an identical announcement earlier this week. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Metro Bus to cut service in face of labor shortage: The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will begin reducing some service on Feb. 13, temporarily eliminating eight express routes and increasing intervals between buses after 7 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. The NFTA is grappling with a shortage of drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff and other positions. Read more
Judge Michalski, hit by train last year, reinstated to duty: Eleven months after he was hit by a train in what another judge described as “an apparent suicide attempt,” State Supreme Court Judge John L. Michalski was reinstated to duty Thursday by state court officials. His attorney, Terrence M. Connors, said Michalski, 61, has undergone extensive mental health counseling since the incident in Depew on Feb. 28. Connors said Michalski is "grateful" that he survived the incident and feels he has been kept alive to accomplish good things in his life. Read more
BPS to issue bus passes; School Board debates gas cards to address driver shortage: The Buffalo Board of Education is trying to find creative solutions to solve the problems plaguing how children across the city are getting to and from school. The strategies aim to deal with a bus driver shortage. Read more
Enterprise, Westminster charter schools have two years to improve: The schools have reached an agreement with Buffalo Public Schools that will keep them open until at least 2024. The two charter schools had faced criticism last year because their proficiency rates in math and English language arts have historically been lower than the districtwide average on state assessments. Read more
Purchase of used vehicle may lead to restoration of Lockport ambulance service: In 2014, the City of Lockport privatized its ambulance service as part of a program of Fire Department layoffs blamed on a financial crunch. Now, Mayor Michelle Roman, who campaigned on a promise to look for grant funding to restore the ambulances, plans to appoint a committee to report on the issue. Roman also cast a tiebreaking vote at Wednesday's Common Council meeting in favor of buying a 1999 model ambulance from a fire company in Clarence. Read more
Auto show returning amid low inventories: The Buffalo Auto Show returns for a four-day run starting Feb. 3, after canceling in 2021. Dealers will be showcasing new vehicles at a time when inventories are low. Read more
WEATHER
Winter weather advisory in effect for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties: The National Weather Service is advising motorists to prepare for snow-covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times. Also, hazardous road conditions could affect the Friday morning commute. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Tired of all the time you spend on social media? It also might be making you sick: A University of Buffalo study of more than 250 undergraduate students suggests a link between frequent social media use and unwelcome changes in the body. Those who used social media most were found to have higher levels of a biological marker of chronic inflammation that can help predict a greater likelihood for aches, pains and serious illness. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Last year, the Bills had a goal of running it back – this year, it's not so simple: Despite the heartbreaking nature of the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs, General Manager Brandon Beane will need to take an objective look at his roster when deciding who to bring back. “We've got to first know our own roster before we start looking at other rosters,” Beane said. “We've got to be honest. It's hard when you lose a game like this to take (out) the emotion." Read more
Bills QB Josh Allen to forgo Pro Bowl: Bills quarterback Josh Allen told ESPN's Chris Mortenson that he would skip the NFL's annual showcase to "Rest and recover from the season." Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He picked up 763 yards on the ground, adding six rushing touchdowns. Read more
SABRES
Michael Houser the latest goalie tasked with solving Sabres' crisis in the crease: When called upon twice in as many seasons to solve the Sabres’ calamity in net, Houser has performed like an NHL goalie, delivering a .917 save percentage and 4-2 record. He'll be called upon again this weekend, as goalies Craig Anderson (injury), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (injury) Dustin Tokarski (Covid-19 protocol) and Aaron Dell (suspension) are all unavailable. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If our snow-clogged and frigid January has you feeling a bit winter-weary, here’s a timely reminder: It could be worse. Folks who lived in Western New York in 1977 surely recall the historic storm that pummeled the region 45 years ago this week. Click on this collection of audio airchecks as local broadcasters chronicle the Blizzard of '77, including a telephone chat with then-Buffalo Mayor Stanley Makowski. And check out our gallery of photos from the archives of The Buffalo News and the Buffalo History Museum – taken by photographers for the Buffalo Evening News and the Courier-Express.
• One more snow-related nugget, this one coming from WYRK’s Brett Alan, who suggests conquering some of the region’s sledding hills. His list includes several well-known destinations, including Chestnut Ridge Park and Shakespeare Hill near Delaware Park’s Hoyt Lake. But a few other venues might be new additions to your winter itinerary.
• In an era when many people get their daily news from social media, some schools are placing a greater emphasis on honing media skills to help students vet fact from fiction. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley visited Alden High School where students are exploring news literacy strategies with English and multimedia teacher Colin Dabkowski, a former staffer at The Buffalo News.
• Out-of-towners who visit Niagara Falls should make Buffalo “more than just a stop on the way to Niagara,” suggests thetravel.com. The website lauds Buffalo's “up-and-coming food scene,” scenic waterfront location and an array of “eclectic attractions that offer a glimpse into its historic past and revitalized future.”
Enjoy the weekend!
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.