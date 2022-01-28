Good Morning, Buffalo: Albright-Knox's 'sensational' transformation underway but will cost more and take longer

BILLS

Analysis: Last year, the Bills had a goal of running it back – this year, it's not so simple: Despite the heartbreaking nature of the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs, General Manager Brandon Beane will need to take an objective look at his roster when deciding who to bring back. “We've got to first know our own roster before we start looking at other rosters,” Beane said. “We've got to be honest. It's hard when you lose a game like this to take (out) the emotion." Read more