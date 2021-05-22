Good Morning, Buffalo: Albany's next front in police reform: Repealing 'qualified immunity'

Lockport fired officer in Hodge case four days after judge barred charges: The City of Lockport has fired Officer Marissa Bonito, one of four officers present at the June 16, 2019, call that ended with the death of 39-year-old Troy A. Hodge, who was armed with a knife and high on cocaine, according to a state report which concluded no criminal charges were warranted. City officials say Bonito was in Brazil when the police chief sought to interview her about departmental charges. Read more

India Walton challenges Byron Brown to mayoral debate: Walton, a vocal critic of various city policies, has qualified for the June 22 Democratic primary along with Lacandice Durham. In a Friday letter to Brown, Walton challenged him to a debate on a "public stage." She did not, however, offer details such as when, where or a sponsor for the event. Read more