Good Morning, Buffalo: Albany's next front in police reform: Repealing 'qualified immunity'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
May 22, 2021
‘Qualified immunity’ doctrine has made it difficult to sue police officers
Now that recreational marijuana has been legalized, police disciplinary records have been made public and New York's bail laws are less onerous, police reform advocates hope state lawmakers deliver on another initiative: repealing the qualified immunity doctrine that makes it difficult to sue police officers, or any government official.
A bill in the State Senate, with an identical companion in the Assembly, would repeal the doctrine that lets police and government officials avoid civil liability for civil rights violations if they were not breaking established laws.
The bill also contains a mechanism that would allow people to keep their lawsuits in state court, rather than the federal courts, which would continue to observe qualified immunity. But time is running out for passage in this year's legislative session.
– Matthew Spina
Dig In, Buffalo: Our baking series comes to a close, with Blue Eyed Baker's iconic French macarons. “I started making these when I lived in Los Angeles. Macarons were everywhere, and I became obsessed with eating them,” said Alex. “So, then I became obsessed with making them.” Watch the episode and get the recipe >>
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Alan Pergament: After Covid battle, 103.3 FM's Ted Shredd advocates for vaccinations: “This shouldn't be a Republican or Democrat thing or whatever. This is your life ... If you've got the opportunity to get a vaccination, get it,” said the morning radio personality, who was hospitalized with Covid-19 and on oxygen and close to being put on a ventilator. Read more
Case of Amherst podiatrist charged with taking vaccine home to wife headed for dismissal: Dr. Roy R. DeFrancis was arraigned on Friday morning in Hamburg Town Court on a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Town Justice Carl W. Morgan, with consent from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, adjourned the case in contemplation of dismissal. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
State AG backs proposal to raise standard for police use of force: A new proposal in Albany that carries the backing of Attorney General Letitia James would make it easier to successfully prosecute police officers accused of using excessive force. The Police Accountability Act is meant to combat the "extraordinary wide latitude" police have under current state law, James said. Read more
Why Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's failed presidential run left her more energized – and wanting to run again: Two years after a Democratic presidential bid that gained no traction, New York's junior senator finds herself primed to witness the passage of at least one and maybe several of the measures she's been pushing for the better part of a decade. That would make 2021 the greatest year of accomplishment in Gillibrand's 12-year Senate career, but for Gillibrand, that's not enough. Read more
Lockport fired officer in Hodge case four days after judge barred charges: The City of Lockport has fired Officer Marissa Bonito, one of four officers present at the June 16, 2019, call that ended with the death of 39-year-old Troy A. Hodge, who was armed with a knife and high on cocaine, according to a state report which concluded no criminal charges were warranted. City officials say Bonito was in Brazil when the police chief sought to interview her about departmental charges. Read more
India Walton challenges Byron Brown to mayoral debate: Walton, a vocal critic of various city policies, has qualified for the June 22 Democratic primary along with Lacandice Durham. In a Friday letter to Brown, Walton challenged him to a debate on a "public stage." She did not, however, offer details such as when, where or a sponsor for the event. Read more
Buffalo to take lead in repairing AM&A vault to reopen Washington Street: The City of Buffalo isn't waiting for an ownership battle over AM&A's to play out in court. Instead, the city is moving forward to start repairs on the vault under the former department store in an effort to reopen Washington Street. Read more
Vietnam veteran asks court to stop Hamburg wedding venue's fireworks that trigger his PTSD
Three-time Purple Heart recipient Bill Woods and his wife have been trying for more than a decade to stop a neighboring Hamburg banquet hall – the Avanti Mansion – from allowing fireworks at wedding celebrations.
Woods says the fireworks send his mind back to a war zone he had thought he moved on from decades ago. The explosions, he said, trigger post-traumatic stress in him.
Woods and his spouse, Denise, have now enlisted the help of Buffalo attorney Terrence Connors, who filed a lawsuit on their behalf.
On Friday, Connors and attorney Rodger Doyle, who represents the banquet hall and its owners Laurie and David Clark, met in court to discuss the situation.
The attorneys are now scheduled to resume talks with State Supreme Court Justice Diane Y. Devlin on Tuesday morning.
– Lou Michel
WEATHER
Don Paul: An unsettled weather weekend: “The heat will be easing off on Saturday, with more cloud cover, a lake breeze of 12-20 mph, moderate (not high) humidity, and a chance for some afternoon sparse-coverage showers and thunderstorms,” writes Paul, who said the afternoon high will likely range from 77-80. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Andrew Galarneau's hot list of places, lighter fare for dining al fresco: From blue-collar clams at Old Man River to sophisticated crab and oyster ceviche with caviar at Graylynn, you should be able to find something you like while enjoying summertime weather, Galarneau notes. Here's a personal collection of some of the places and plates he can't wait to revisit. Read more
From scratch ice cream to plant-based priority, Buffalo dabbles in sweet, creamy trends: Ben Tsujimoto offers a look at the area’s dynamic ice cream offerings. As he notes, “The days when customers could assume ice cream shops were simply scooping Perry's are of the past.” Read more
NEW BUFFALO
$63 million UBMD complex, 'linchpin' for Amherst Central Park plans, ready to begin: A medical and surgery center that is a launching point for the vast planned Amherst Central Park redevelopment could open by fall 2022. The UBMD medical center received a key final approval Thursday night, and work could begin as soon as this summer. The project would displace several youth sports leagues that must find new homes. Read more
$3.5 million in tax breaks OK'd for conversion of 'zombie' Amherst hotel to apartments: A $21.3 million plan to convert an abandoned, unfinished hotel on Sweet Home Road into student apartments will receive an estimated $3.5 million in tax breaks after the Amherst Industrial Development Agency board of directors approved the incentives Friday morning. Read more
Free shuttle service to transport tourists between Niagara Falls and Lockport: A free Niagara Falls tourism shuttle will now travel to the Erie Canal in Lockport. Officials gathered Friday at the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport to announce the expanded route for the Discover Niagara Shuttle, a free service that has run between downtown Niagara Falls and Youngstown during the tourist season since 2016. Read more
BILLS
Setting the floor and ceiling for 2021 draft picks: This year’s rookies come in with an advantage over the 2020 class in that the Bills were able to conduct a rookie minicamp this season. Jay Skurski provides his floor and ceiling for all eight Bills picks. Read more
SABRES
Sabres will prioritize goaltending in offseason whether Linus Ullmark stays or goes: Ullmark, a goalie whom the organization is familiar with, will be the Sabres’ priority and his decision will determine GM Kevyn Adams’ offseason approach. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Outdoor sports take a fun turn in the summer with miniature golf, go-karts and batting cages. Here's a look at seven spots to bring your kids – and bring out your inner kid.
• Speaking of the summer, in a reopening world, News Music and Arts Critic Jeff Miers notes, “You’ll be able to fill your schedule with some proper celebratory summer activity, whether that means immersing yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh in a transformed parking lot space on Transit Road, or heading out to Darien Lake to indulge in the full-blown circus vibe that is a Dead & Company show.” Take a look at Miers’ don’t-miss summer shows and events.
• Those ointments, syringes, dressings or latex gloves you may have lying around? “They're not exactly things that can be thrown in a donation bin, but they're necessities (often expensive ones) that are in great demand,” writes Samantha Christmann. In the Discount Diva column, Christmann provides some advice about who accepts donations of unused medical supplies and equipment.
