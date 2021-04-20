Good Morning, Buffalo: Airport nears completion of $80 million expansion, state-of-the-art updates

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 20, 2021
Sneak peek: Airport nears completion of $80 million expansion, state-of-the-art updates
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority recently afforded The Buffalo News a sneak peek of the $80 million expansion project at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, scheduled for completion in late June. The project adds updated amenities such as new baggage carousels, expanded "meet and greet" areas and better facilities for connecting with ground transportation.
But airport planners are most proud of new ways to accommodate the 5 million air travelers who use the airport terminal each year during normal, "non-pandemic" times. No longer will both departing and arriving passengers mix in an upper level "chokepoint" near the elevators.
Now, passengers on arriving flights will curve around the central terminal and descend into the baggage retrieval via new and separate passageways in the east and west concourses. Visitors waiting to pick up friends and family will wait in spacious areas with soft seating and even laptop tables.
Airport planners say the new features and traffic patterns will assist their efforts in marketing the facility to new domestic and international carriers.
– Robert J. McCarthy
COVID-19 COVERAGE
No appointment necessary: Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are becoming the norm: With demand for vaccinations seemingly slipping as the number of eligible local residents who have received at least one shot approaches 50%, local officials have started to allow people who have not signed up for an appointment to receive shots. It’s a stark change from just a month ago when desperate vaccine seekers were pleading for help from friends and strangers to help them find a shot, or driving hours after securing a coveted appointment. Read more
Movie theater capacity to increase to 33%; museums, zoos to increase to 50%: Some restrictions on capacity will be lifted, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said social distancing, the wearing of masks, temperature screenings and all other health and safety protocols remain in place. Read more
Frustrations growing with Health Department approach to schools and the pandemic: After a year of heeding the advice of health officials over how to handle Covid-19 in schools, some parents and school officials are starting to question that advice. In some cases, they are fighting it. Read more
Vaccinations will help drive economic recovery, M&T CEO says: M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones believes the economy is ready to take a step forward, and he says Covid-19 vaccinations are key to making it happen. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Business groups oppose mandates that seek to prevent spread of disease: A coalition of business groups, from restaurants to manufacturers, is pushing back against a bid by state lawmakers to permanently put in place strict new workplace protections to reduce the spread of airborne diseases. Read more
McGuire Development seeks ECIDA tax breaks for adaptive reuse of Black Rock factory: The developer plans to renovate a vacant former tool factory on Grote Street into new market-rate and affordable apartments. Read more
NFTA sues city over 2020 flood in subway: A broken water main flooded Metro Rail’s Delavan-Canisius College Station and caused extensive damage more than a year ago. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is now seeking damages in court. Read more
WEATHER
Wintry weather on its way: Wet, heavy snow is expected late tonight and Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Western New York beginning at midnight. Read more
Don Paul: Climate and the Southern border crisis: “To be unaware of the increasing risk of such catastrophes tied to warming oceans and a warmer atmosphere is also to be unaware that these elements are only going to worsen with time,” writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Kenmore East grad proves chef career success on ‘Chopped’: When Kristen Harlach went off to Boston in search of her culinary career, she told the people back home in Kenmore that they should catch her later, on the Food Network. This month her wish came true as the executive chef pitted her cooking skills against others before television cameras in an episode of "Chopped: Martha Rules." Now that Harlach has conquered the food world, maybe she'll come home and open a sandwich truck with her dad. Read more
At Mariachi de Oro, sharing a Mexican family’s cooking in Medina: The Rosarios are from Oaxaca, and one of the culinary traditions they’ve channeled in Medina is a diversity of moles, the complex simmer sauces of Mexico. Read more
BILLS
Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can take it to the house: Travis Etienne scored 16 touchdowns of 40-plus yards the past four years for Clemson University. That home run ability makes him a first-round draft prospect and arguably the most polarizing prospect for Bills fans in the 2021 NFL draft. Read more
SABRES
Sabres notebook: Bruins hit town with 4-0 mark since trade for Taylor Hall: "Here come Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar back to Buffalo. And here come the Boston Bruins, rejuvenated in the wake of last week's trade and back in the thick of the East Division race," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Dustin Tokarski has given a boost to Sabres' play in the crease: Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926). And, with Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton both pending free agents, the Sabres' goaltending picture is up in the air for next year. Tokarski can again give the Sabres insurance at the NHL level and an experienced hand in Rochester. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• If you’ve been downtown lately, you may have noticed new additions to the streetscape. Several Fixit Bike Repair Stations have been installed on Main Street and have tools that help cyclists change a flat, adjust brakes and perform other tasks. Buffalo Rising notes that Buffalo has been taking steps to become more bike-friendly.
• Consider it further proof of the popularity of our selfie culture. Selfie WRLD franchisees Kelly Burke and Jennifer Lynch discuss plans to open New York's first location of the exploding chain, which began last June and now boasts roughly 20 in number. The Boulevard Mall destination will appeal to high school and college students, but also families looking for an alternative approach to portraits.
• If cities were presented with cakes on their birthdays, Buffalo’s would be glowing with 189 candles. It was on this day in 1832 that the State Legislature approved the act that incorporated Buffalo as a city. A copy of the document is posted on buffalohistory.org.
• What does Niagara Falls have in common with Lake Tahoe, Fort Myers Beach in Florida and the Mississippi coastline? Fishingbooker.com has ranked these destinations among the nation’s best spring fishing spots. The blog says Niagara Falls is a “must-visit location for keen fly and Bass anglers.”
