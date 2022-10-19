Good Morning, Buffalo: AG's report on Buffalo mass shooting sheds new light on how gunman's video, ideology spread

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 19, 2022

AG's report on Buffalo mass shooting sheds new light on how gunman's video, ideology spread

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending sweeping changes to U.S. internet law in the wake of the deadly May 14 attack at a Buffalo supermarket, saying in a report published Tuesday that several online platforms had “enabled horrific mass shootings and hate-based violence.”

The report, which concludes a five-month investigation initiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul, also reveals new details about the online spread of photos and videos from the attack and the inner workings of the fringe message board 4chan, which experts have described as a breeding ground for far-right extremists.

The state cannot bring criminal or civil charges against these platforms because current law shields them from liability, the report concluded. Still, its findings intensify governmental scrutiny of social media platforms, which have faced growing bipartisan criticism over their moderation policies, recommendation algorithms and cultural influence.

– Caitlin Dewey

Q&A: Margaret Sullivan’s ‘optimism and trepidation’ for journalism: The former Buffalo News executive editor, who retired from the Washington Post in August and is teaching at Duke University, has authored a memoir, “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life.” She recently spoke with News reporter Tim O'Shei. Read more

With wheatpaste and photographs, artist Max Collins gives glimpse into Humboldt demise: Collins has created 17 works about the destruction of Humboldt Parkway and the construction of the Kensington Expressway using archival photos. "The imagery shows a moat that now exists in the neighborhood, and then shows the beauty that once was," said Collins. "I'm trying to give context to what the loss was." Read more

City of Buffalo is sued over Common Council boundaries: The battle over Buffalo's reapportioned Council districts is headed to court as a political action group, a coalition of block clubs and a voter from each of the nine districts collectively filed a lawsuit Tuesday in an attempt to nullify the 2022 redistricting map. Read more

Man admits raping three ‘random’ women as a 17-year-old: A 22-year-old man on Tuesday admitted he raped three women at gunpoint and knifepoint five years ago in Buffalo. A judge committed to sentencing Daquawn D. Mike, who had been charged with 15 felonies and faced up to life in prison, to 20 years in prison and 20 years of postrelease supervision. Read more

DA seeking victims of Williamsville jewelry scammer to give statements to parole board: In 2015, Paul J. Blarr was sentenced to 23 to 69 years in prison after he admitted to scamming dozens of customers over two decades by selling them fake diamonds. He will be up for parole in three months. Read more

Sierra and Homesense stores are coming to Amherst: Amherst will soon be the first place in New York State to have five of TJX Cos.' store brands: Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra. TJX stores are off-price sellers with merchandise regularly priced 20% to 60% below retail. Read more

COLUMNS

Alan Pergament: Ch. 2’s Liz Lewin lands job in Detroit; PSE scores five state Emmys: The Buffalo native, who left WGRZ-TV several weeks ago, is becoming the weekend anchor and reporter on Fox 2 in Detroit, which is just outside the Top 10 TV markets in the nation. Read more

BILLS

Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen shows why he's the new measuring stick for quarterback play: "This win, at this time in the season, in Kansas City, said a lot about this Bills team and the superhero-style quarterback who leads it," Jim Kubiak writes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Eric Comrie's 'unreal' performance backs Sabres in road win: Comrie, making his second Sabres start in his hometown, delivered a career-high 46 saves in a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. He wasn't alone in helping Buffalo improve to 2-1, though. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Autumn is the perfect time to get lost. In a corn maze, that is. News contributor Nancy J. Parisi writes that Western New York has an array of mazes at farmlands and at extra-urban seasonal businesses. Here’s a look at six area corn mazes.

• As we ponder fall activities, fans of local mysteries, folklore and paranormal tales can slip on comfortable footwear and embark on walking tours in several historic parts of Western New York. The News’ Toni Ruberto shares this roundup of seasonal tours and walks.

• The design of Bennett High School has “royal roots,” WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. The architect who designed the school on Main Street was inspired by the East Wing of Buckingham Palace.

• What do Shark Girl in downtown Buffalo and the Jell-O Museum in Le Roy have in common? They’re both recognized by thetravel.com as “quirky roadside attractions” in New York State that are worth visiting.

