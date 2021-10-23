Good Morning, Buffalo: Agency raided by FBI awarded $20 million in grants to Brown campaign donors

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 23, 2021
Buffalo agency raided by FBI awarded $20 million in grants to Brown campaign donors
A Buffalo City Hall agency that was raided two years ago by federal agents has given $20 million in funds over the past eight years to contributors to Mayor Byron W. Brown’s campaign.
It has also sold property or awarded exclusive development rights to campaign contributors without public bidding, though the Brown administration says campaign cash has nothing to do with getting city contracts.
The Buffalo News analyzed eight years of spending by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, at whose offices the FBI executed a search warrant in 2019. The agency doles out millions of dollars in anti-poverty money and economic development funds the city receives from the federal government each year.
– Charlie Specht and Dan Herbeck
ELECTION 2021
Brown and Walton continue to state their cases, with a little help from their friends: The News' Deidre Williams rounds up Friday's developments in the Buffalo mayoral race, with Democratic primary winner India Walton receiving the backing of another member of the Senate and her first from the Buffalo Common Council. A new debate, which isn't open to the public, is slated for St. Joe's Collegiate Institute on Wednesday. Read more
Kim Beaty alleges departing sheriff gets benefit from Sheriff's Office contract: Beaty, the Democratic candidate for Erie County sheriff, alleged in a candidate forum Friday that a contract for telephone and commissary services at the Correctional Facility and Holding Center gives incumbent Timothy B. Howard a personal benefit. A spokesman for the departing sheriff denied the accusation. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Bankruptcy judge halts sex abuse suits against Buffalo Diocese parishes, schools: Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of U.S. Bankruptcy Court agreed with the Buffalo Diocese's request to extend an injunction prohibiting litigation by 36 plaintiffs against parishes and schools until next August, Jay Tokasz reports. Bucki also ruled that the plaintiffs were free to continue litigating against individuals who may have abused. Read more
'Who could do such a thing?' Family seeks answers in killing of 17-year-old Buffalo girl: Wednesday night, Lorinia Robinson, a student at Charter School for Applied Technologies, was sitting in the front seat of a van that was headed east on Lisbon Avenue when someone opened fire from the sidewalk. A bullet struck her and she died, Maki Becker reports. Read more
Termini: Bills stadium can work successfully in downtown Buffalo: To Rocco Termini, putting a new Buffalo Bills stadium in the suburbs again would be a major missed opportunity. Termini, one of Buffalo's most prominent developers, is pushing hard for a new stadium to be built in downtown Buffalo along the north side of South Park Avenue, rather than in Orchard Park, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: The problems I have with winter outlooks: Most models are leaning toward a more robust La Niña, in which its climatology can be given greater weight in a seasonal outlook, Paul writes. A stronger La Niña has been correlated with less snowy winters in our region, in the past, but there are other variables that could alter the landscape. Read more
GUSTO
Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts: The News' Pop Music Critic applauds the choices of Victor Olofsson and Arttu Ruotsalainen, but Jacob Bryson's selection "gives [him] hives." And while defenseman Robert Hagg is unlikely to score many goals, Miers appreciates his '90s folk tune. Read more
Well-crafted character study 'Photograph 51' is kept real by Jewish Repertory Theatre: News contributor Melinda Miller gives a glowing review of the new production at JRT, which illuminates the life and personality of scientist Rosalind Franklin through playwright Anne Ziegler. It's on stage through Nov. 14. Read more
BILLS
Defenses showing Josh Allen & Co. more respect than ever: Allen has been blitzed at a drastically reduced rate this year. Opponents have sent five or more pass rushers at him on just 12.9% of his dropbacks. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Sabres' effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent: "The scoreboard wasn't kind to the Sabres in their first loss of the season. There was too much David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, too much Charlie Coyle and too much of old friend Linus Ullmark as the Boston Bruins scuttled the Sabres 4-1," writes Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A decorated pumpkin patch, a spooky hunter's moon and the majesty of a hibiscus leaf up-close are among the recent #EveryDayAPhoto shots in the ongoing series by The News' staff photographers. Nature has been front and center.
• The Town of Tonawanda salaried workers will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth as official holidays under the provisions of a new contract awaiting final approval by the Town Board, the first for the union representing 140 town workers since 2011, The News' Stephen T. Watson reports.
• Is it possible to utter "Go Bills" too many times? Considering the deluge of Buffalo football fans who trekked to Nashville, there was actually some "Go Bills" fatigue. The News' Eric DuVall touches on that and a landmark decision in Canada involving poorly plowed snow in Off Main Street.
• The Chippewa District's revamped streetscape was unveiled to the public Friday, and WIVB mentions the repaved street, replaced sidewalk, and new lights and benches.