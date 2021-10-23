Good Morning, Buffalo: Agency raided by FBI awarded $20 million in grants to Brown campaign donors

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bankruptcy judge halts sex abuse suits against Buffalo Diocese parishes, schools: Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of U.S. Bankruptcy Court agreed with the Buffalo Diocese's request to extend an injunction prohibiting litigation by 36 plaintiffs against parishes and schools until next August, Jay Tokasz reports. Bucki also ruled that the plaintiffs were free to continue litigating against individuals who may have abused. Read more

'Who could do such a thing?' Family seeks answers in killing of 17-year-old Buffalo girl: Wednesday night, Lorinia Robinson, a student at Charter School for Applied Technologies, was sitting in the front seat of a van that was headed east on Lisbon Avenue when someone opened fire from the sidewalk. A bullet struck her and she died, Maki Becker reports. Read more