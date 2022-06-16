Good Morning, Buffalo: AG Garland says death penalty a possibility for Tops shooter, but decision will come later

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 16, 2022

AG Merrick Garland says death penalty a possibility for Tops shooter, but that decision will come later

Federal charges filed Wednesday against the man accused in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue lay out how he reportedly methodically planned and executed the mass shooting with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible.

Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, already indicted by an Erie County court, is now facing 26 federal charges, including 10 hate crime counts resulting in death for each of the 10 people killed – a crime that could be eligible for the death penalty.

The charges were announced as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland came to Buffalo on Wednesday to meet with families of the victims of the Tops massacre and the survivors of the attack and to explain the path forward at the federal level.

"This is a death penalty eligible crime," Garland told reporters.

However, he stressed that decision has not yet been made. The Justice Department has a series of procedures it must follow, which would begin with a federal grand jury indicting Gendron on the same charges named in the criminal complaint.

Southern Junction's smoked & fried cauliflower packs a punch of flavor and crunch. From market food to a Southern Junction staple, the classic Indian Gobi Manchurian (deep-fried cauliflower and spicy sauce) gets a Ryan Fernandez twist: It's coated in his house barbecue rub, then smoked. Get the full recipe >>

Zeldin targets Hochul: ‘She tries to be whoever her political consultants tell her to be’: Rep. Lee Zeldin of Nassau County is leading in some polls gauging Republican sentiments for the June 28 gubernatorial primary. On Wednesday in Buffalo, Zeldin acted as though he were the front-runner, taking on incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul while ignoring his GOP rivals. Read more

Tuition hike, staff cuts and program reforms mark ECC proposed budget: The financial pressure keeps building at SUNY Erie Community College. Its proposed budget includes a 3% tuition increase and forecasts that enrollment will keep dropping. It also warns of “a large number” of job cuts if more faculty and administrators don’t take a retirement incentive. The plan also stressed the need to make reforms recommended by a consultant, including phasing out less-popular programs of study and reducing duplicate operations and redundant staffing at three separate campuses. Read more

Wallenda sculpture to commemorate 10-year anniversary of his Niagara Falls walk: Nik Wallenda’s 2012 walk from the American side of Horseshoe Falls to the Canadian side on a 2-inch-wide cable will be immortalized by a bronze sculpture that is expected to stand above Old Falls Street at Prospect Street next year. Read more

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing youth football coach: Nearly three years after he killed Norzell “Nore” Aldridge in a double shooting, Jason L. Washington Jr. learned his fate. An Erie County judge on Wednesday gave Washington 25 years, but did not impose the maximum sentence available. Read more

Erie County inmate declared brain dead taken off life support: Christine Riordan had her brain-dead son removed from life support Tuesday, as she awaited answers on why his heart stopped while he was detained in the Erie County Holding Center. She welcomed a full inquiry into the death of Sean Riordan, 30. Read more

Ex-McKinley principal Crystal Barton dies at 70, is remembered for her leadership: The longtime principal, whose name became synonymous with McKinley High School, died of cancer on Tuesday. She was 70. Read more

Don Paul: A short steamy spell, maybe some severe storms, then cooler: While it will grow increasingly uncomfortable in Western New York today, we will not be reaching the extreme levels experienced over much of the Midwest, Paul says. Read more

5 Buffalo bars that serve flavorful craft mocktails: As bars seek to offer beverage choices that appeal to more people, nonalcoholic drink options are becoming increasingly popular. Here are five Buffalo restaurants that have curated zero-proof options that are as flavorful as any craft cocktail. Read more

Rod Watson: As Fox stokes racial animus, NFL takes the money: As long as Fox News carries shows like the hateful "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the National Football League and its Buffalo Bills cannot absolve themselves as long as they take money from Fox Sports, Watson writes, adding that the racial climate created by Fox helps set the table for massacres like the one that occurred at a Tops market. Read more

Alan Pergament: Jan. 6 hearing a ratings hit in WNY; WUTV’s owner reportedly made decision not to carry it: The combined rating for the Jan. 6 hearing was more than twice the rating of the highest-rated entertainment program during the May sweeps. Read more

Erik Brady: Dome or open-air stadium? The argument that never ends: Perhaps French critic and novelist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr said it best nearly 175 years ago: “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Read more

Elmwood Crossing drops boutique hotel in favor of more apartments: Developers have made another change in their plans for the conversion of the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into Elmwood Crossing, dropping a proposed 75-room boutique hotel on four floors of one of the towers because the hospitality market has been so battered by the pandemic. Read more

Minicamp Observations: Kaiir Elam shows ball skills as Bills close shop for spring: It’s a sign of the star-studded nature of the Buffalo Bills’ roster that first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam has flown under the radar during four weeks of spring practices. The 23rd overall pick in the draft made the defensive play of the day with an uncontested pickoff down the left sideline during 11-on-11 work. Read more

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver wants presence felt in year four: Oliver isn’t necessarily looking for specific numbers when it comes to stats, and he’s fine spreading the sacks. He just wants to continue last season’s upward trajectory. Read more

Mike Harrington: From a 48-point season to the Cup final in five years, Avalanche show it can be done: "The Colorado Avalanche hosted Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night, and they're a prime example of how rebuilds don't have to take forever. Or at least, in terms we're all too familiar with, 11 years going on 12," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

Stanley Cup notebook: Gary Bettman offers best wishes to Kim Pegula: As part of his annual remarks prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman offered his best wishes to Sabres and Bills co-owner Kim Pegula after she suffered an unexpected medical issue last week. "Thankfully, she has made progress over the last few days, and has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side," Bettman said in words that almost directly mirrored a statement issued Tuesday morning by the teams. Read more

• If toasty temperatures have inspired you to ponder waterfront venues, check out Only In Your State’s list of eight picturesque lakes in Western New York. Chautauqua, Findley and Darien lakes are among the highlighted venues.

• “You could call this the monument that never was,” WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports. He’s referring to a marker near Delaware Avenue and Delaware Road in the Town of Tonawanda. It was supposed to showcase a larger-than-life statue of Philip Sheridan, a Civil War general. But plans for a full-scale monument were scrapped after some criticized the project's cost.

• Renowned American author and Lockport native Joyce Carol Oates turns 84 today. Jeff Klein of the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project notes that Oates grew up on a small farm on Transit Road and attended a one-room schoolhouse on Tonawanda Creek.

• There seems to be a summer camp that’s tailored to the interests of nearly every child. Horseback riding. Weird science. Sailing. Art. Photography. You name it. Buffalo Rising contributor Liberty Darr shares this list of local summer camps that embrace many themes.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

