Good Morning, Buffalo: After Tops shooting, some Black pastors preach forgiveness for killer

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 21, 2022

After Tops shooting, some Black pastors preach forgiveness for killer

The attack at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, which shut down the supermarket for two months after the killings, highlighted a dearth of options for neighborhood residents to get groceries and fresh produce.

But residents have plenty of houses of worship from which to choose – at least 15 within a six-block radius of Tops.

Most of the congregations are small and operate on limited resources. They all face similar challenges in trying to help a community heal from an unspeakable act of violence.

"What has been birthed out of this horrible, awful situation is the people of God coming together from a lot of different places and sharing his love," said the Rev. Mark Hamilton, pastor of Faithful Stones Church on East Utica Street, just around the corner from Tops.

– Jay Tokasz and Mike Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

$67 million medical complex that forced move of Amherst youth teams remains divisive: To critics of a medical complex now under construction near Amherst's Northtown Center, the $67 million project represents a subsidized giveaway of valuable parkland that doesn't help residents and needlessly displaces young Amherst athletes. But when supporters look at the building, they see the new recreational and community-focused spaces the town is adding thanks to money generated from the development. Read more

Compared with other parts of state and country, WNY Covid-19 numbers look good: Western New York's seven-day average of cases for every 100,000 people was lower than any other region in the state, except for the Finger Lakes. While the state average is 23 cases per 100,000 people, this region stands at 16. Read more

Sean Kirst: After Rushdie stabbing, close witness seeks hope in deep roots of Chautauqua: Bestor Cram, at 76, has built an international reputation as a filmmaker. He is also named for a pivotal figure in the history of the Chautauqua Institution, and Cram was close to the stage when Salman Rushdie was stabbed by an assailant. Deeply shaken, Cram has turned for hope both to the ideals he learned as a child – and to the idea that Chautauqua is not a place, but a living exercise in tolerance you carry in the world. Read more

WEATHER

Stormy Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms this morning will be followed by mainly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with more thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. A high around 80 is forecast. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: New clean energy law will bolster New York's efforts: The Inflation Reduction Act, the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history, provides a support structure for New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The will to actually do something about global warming is a rare commodity, but it is becoming refreshingly less so in Washington and in statehouses across America. Read more

ELECTION 2022

NY-23 Primary: 'Born wanting to be in politics,' Langworthy promises stable GOP leadership: The ultimate Republican political insider – state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy – is running for Congress now. And to hear supporters tell it, it's both a surprise and a natural next step for someone "born wanting to be in politics." Read more

NY-23 Primary: Despite racist and outlandish remarks, Paladino seeks top of his political game: At 75, the veteran Buffalo real estate developer is favored by many political observers in the seven-county district after years of grabbing headlines and rallying conservative voters. His campaign has emphasized his devotion to Donald Trump. Read more

Analysis: What next for New York's GOP? “One way or another, leadership of the state GOP will become an issue by Wednesday morning,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. “Though a general election and Democrat Max Della Pia stand in the way, the victorious Republican will be viewed as the favorite in November. And the immediate future of the party will begin to take shape.” Read more

BILLS

Bills hitting on all cylinders: Complete coverage of preseason victory over Denver Broncos: The Buffalo Bills won their 10th consecutive preseason game with a 42-15 victory against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. From a dominant performance by Josh Allen and the Bills' starters, to backup quarterback Case Keenum's rebound, to the battles being waged for Bills roster spots, The Buffalo News' Bills reporters have all your postgame coverage here.

SABRES

Watch now: Sabres draftees Isak Rosen and Linus Sjodin score as Sweden takes bronze: Sweden got goals from Buffalo Sabres draftees Isak Rosen and Linus Sjodin on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Czechia that gave the Swedes a victory in the bronze medal game of the World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade, the Taste of Diversity and the Asian Food & Culture Festival converged on the same weekend in the City of Buffalo. While the Italian Festival and Irish Festival are important traditions that have long been part of Buffalo's fabric, this trio of ethnic festivals recognizes a newer wave of Buffalonians, Ben Tsujimoto reports.

• "Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals, it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer," writes Andrea Diedrich for Step Out Buffalo, sharing 10 ways to enjoy the outdoors before summer ends.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 1.

