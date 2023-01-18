Good Morning, Buffalo: After the groundskeepers union was broken, a business owned by family of Forest Lawn insider got the contract

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 18, 2023

After the groundskeepers union was broken, a business owned by family of Forest Lawn insider got the contract

Forest Lawn has proved to be a profitable place to work for Craig Wolcott, the current acting president with Joe Dispenza on administrative leave. It's also been profitable for his family.

Wolcott and businesses owned by two sons together made over $1 million at the nonprofit cemetery, with some of the work coming after Dispenza and Wolcott conspired to get rid of the groundskeepers union in a September 2021 decertification vote, according to the ousted members of Teamsters Local 449.

Forest Lawn Trustees, in a statement, said Western New York Cemetery Services, the company founded by Wolcott and now in the name of a son and daughter-in-law, has brought efficiency and cost savings to Forest Lawn cemeteries, and there was nothing improper about the union's removal. Members who lost their jobs tell a different story.

– Mark Sommer

PLAYACTION

PlayAction podcast: Bengals present Bills with completely different challenge: The Cincinnati Bengals visit Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready, examining the key matchup between the Bengals' superb wideouts and the Bills' secondary, plus they take a look at how the Bills' offensive and defensive coordinators are game-planning for a team they faced less than three weeks ago. Listen now

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Planning council urges parkway for Scajaquada corridor: ‘Clear that the expressway was outdated’: Under a plan unveiled Tuesday by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, the Scajaquada Expressway would become a realigned, at-grade two-lane parkway. Read more

Transit police beef up subway patrols in new ‘Ride Nice’ program: A special new detail of four transit officers called the Transit School Resource Unit now roams the Metro Rail system, as well as key bus stops when school lets out each day, calming the effect of approximately 10,000 students flooding into public transit. Read more

Rejecting union's assessment, Buffalo fire commissioner says department was well-equipped during blizzard: Buffalo's fire commissioner told lawmakers the city was well-equipped and adequately staffed to fight fires during the Christmas weekend blizzard, essentially rejecting the firefighters union's description of the equipment as so old and broken-down that it hampered their efforts. Read more

Cricket to replace golf at former Oakwood course in Amherst: The town’s plan is a way to bring the property at Tonawanda Creek and New roads back to life and provide much-needed space for the growing number of cricket players in the region. Read more

Nietzsche’s, longtime hub of Buffalo live music scene, is for sale: Joe Rubino opened the club in 1982 and quickly established the reputation of the Allen Street club as one of the few places in town where patrons could enjoy live music seven nights a week. Read more

Sister Mary Johnice thwarts thieves on roof: ‘Every day I’ve been praying for these two thugs’: The director of the Response to Love Center says she wants to meet the two vandals who climbed a ladder in an apparent effort to steal gutters and downspouts from the East Side facility. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Burmese family brings dim sum from West Side Bazaar to Southtowns: 007 Chinese Food was one of 11 small businesses closed by the fire at the West Side Bazaar. It held a grand opening on Tuesday at its new location in Hamburg. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Lazarus Industies, Frontier Group bring back Swan Street Railroad project in Larkinville: A contractor and the developers of the Seneca Street Lofts and 500 Seneca projects are planning a $17 million to $20 million venture that would bring 62 apartments, commercial space and two warehouses to a vacant site west of Larkinville. Read more

Benderson proposal for Squire Shop project in Snyder faces pushback from neighbors: “We don’t want any of the issues we already have to be exacerbated by the Benderson building," said one of the neighborhood leaders regarding the proposed development on Main Street east of Harlem. Read more

POLITICS

PolitiFact: Comparison between NY and California spending misses context: In New York, Democratic politicians often claim their policies are more progressive than anywhere else. In turn, their Republican rivals criticize them as too expensive. But does New York spend almost as much public money than California, a state with about twice as many residents? Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Longtime CEO at behavioral health provider Horizon retiring in June: Anne Constantino, who has headed Horizon Corporations since 1994, will be succeeded by Erin DiGirolamo who currently serves as chief operating officer of the nonprofit organization. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills to use Week 17 prep as 'outline' against the Bengals: Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spent plenty of time preparing for a test in Week 17. Now, he can go back to those notes. The Bills will face the Bengals again Sunday, just about three weeks after the two teams met in Cincinnati. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin unhappy about his penalty, performance in OT loss: “I left my team behind,” said Dahlin. “Ten minutes in the box when we’re trying to win, it didn’t feel good. I don’t want to be in that situation. I feel like I let the team down there, and it’s not going to happen again.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A conservatory to be enjoyed all year, a deck and gazebo and a collection of salvaged furnishings highlight the home of Paul and Elaine Janak in Boston, N.Y. Check out the photos and their story in our latest Home of the Week.

• When organizers launched a “Cards for Damar” campaign to collect get well messages for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, they were expecting to receive perhaps a thousand cards. WKBW’s Jeff Russo says the effort spawned about five times that amount. The cards, notes and posters wish Hamlin a speedy recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football" on Jan. 2. They’ll be delivered this week to One Bills Drive.

• It’s being billed as “the most Buffalo-centric film since ‘Buffalo 66.’ ” And it’s based on a timely premise: Three generations of Buffalo Bills’ diehard fans gather under one roof on a Super Bowl Sunday to watch their team compete. Buffalo Rising shares more about ongoing efforts to produce a flick titled “Unbillievable The Movie.” The film has its own Facebook page.

• The Buffalo industrialist whose invention of the windshield wiper spawned an empire that continues to help charitable causes was born on this day in 1886. WGRZ profiled John R. Oishei several years ago, recounting how an accident he had in a rainstorm on Delaware Avenue inspired him to create the first wiper blades.

