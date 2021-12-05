Good Morning, Buffalo: After lessons of primary loss, Bryon Brown focused on 'every single neighborhood'

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

David Robinson: Workers are rushing to retire, and that's a big reason why it's so hard to hire: The portion of the population locally that is of prime age for early retirement – people between the ages of 55 and 65 – is about 10% bigger here than it is nationwide. Economists don’t expect the newly retired to change their minds and start looking for jobs again anytime soon. And that means that the worker shortage may go on for a while. Read more