Good Morning, Buffalo: After lessons of primary loss, Bryon Brown focused on 'every single neighborhood'

Dec. 5, 2021
After securing historic fifth term, Brown looks back, ahead
A month after his convincing re-election to an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Buffalo, Byron W. Brown believes his victory represents a rebuke to the socialist views of his opponent and a vote of confidence in his leadership.
And as he looks ahead, Brown does not hesitate to claim the voters of Buffalo have handed him a "mandate."
"As a write-in candidate, we consider it a landslide victory and a clear mandate for the future," he said. "It ... showed that people really wanted me to continue as mayor – no doubt about it."
In his first extended interview since he defeated India B. Walton on Nov. 3 by a vote of 38,338 to 25,773, Brown told The Buffalo News he learned from his loss to Walton in the June Democratic primary that the pandemic has caused certain Buffalo neighborhoods to feel even more alienated, and that progress in combating the city's worrisome poverty levels can be addressed only with new and enhanced efforts from all levels of government.
'It can literally happen to anyone': Family urges vaccine after mother, 36, lost to Covid: Lisa Marie Thomas of Niagara Falls tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept. 2 – one day before she was to be vaccinated. As Thomas’ four children grieve this Christmas, her sister, Jamee Knowles, hopes that the tragedy that has struck her family will convince more people to get a Covid-19 vaccination. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
David Robinson: Workers are rushing to retire, and that's a big reason why it's so hard to hire: The portion of the population locally that is of prime age for early retirement – people between the ages of 55 and 65 – is about 10% bigger here than it is nationwide. Economists don’t expect the newly retired to change their minds and start looking for jobs again anytime soon. And that means that the worker shortage may go on for a while. Read more
Sean Kirst: In Seneca Falls, a desperate leap and real-life angel tie in to 'It's a Wonderful Life': Anyone who's ever watched "It's a Wonderful Life," the classic yuletide film, knows how the fictional Harry Bailey, a main character in the make-believe Bedford Falls, ends up in Buffalo. But Elizabeth "Lill" Kress of West Falls has a deeper understanding when she sees that movie: Her great-uncle gave his life during a rescue at a bridge in Seneca Falls more than a century ago, in a tale often linked to the story in the film, heroism that made directly possible the lives of Kress and many others today. Read more
Candidate wants to roll the dice on opening a ballot that could defeat him: Republican Christopher P. Voccio has a Niagara County Legislature seat in his grasp, but is strongly interested in going to court to open a disputed ballot whose contents are the only thing that could defeat him. Voccio can't lose the 6th District election, which is now officially tied, unless the sealed ballot is for his opponent, Democrat William Kennedy II. Read more
Tailgaters can expect winds of 55 mph for Bills vs. Patriots: Today will be mainly dry with a high in the low to mid-40s, according to WGRZ, but Monday's forecast bears watching for fans planning to attend the Bills game against the New England Patriots. A strong cold front is scheduled to blow into the Buffalo metro region during the day Monday, with gusts of more than 55 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said. Read more
Bills Mailbag: With Patriots game looming, how nervous should 'Mafia' members be?: The biggest game of the season is here. The Patriots. Monday Night Football. We'll learn a whole lot about who this Bills team is very soon. Read more
Heath Farwell talks special teams: How has Tyler Bass become such a weapon in the kicking game? How do you choose between the Bills' speedy returners? Special teams coach Heath Farwell answered those questions and others in a chat with The News. Read more
Observations: Sabres cap road trip with another difficult defensive performance: The Sabres (8-13-3) have lost eight of their last nine games and have allowed five or more goals in eight of their last 11. They were outscored, 13-6, during this two-game road trip and have 20 goals against in the last three games. Read more
• About 600 participants dipped into the frigid waters of Lake Erie on Saturday for the 15th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge at Woodlawn Beach. The event raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Western Region. News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon captured the chilly scenes.
• In Lewiston, elves were falling from the sky Saturday morning. Yes, you read that correctly. It was part of a creative holiday celebration at Academy Park, WGRZ reports.
• When it comes to dining, Western New York has plenty of standbys we’ve grown to love. But perhaps you’re looking to try something new. Step Out Buffalo details 20 of the newest restaurants to open in the region.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Oct. 15.
