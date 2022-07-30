Good Morning, Buffalo: After layoffs, SUNY ECC president looks ahead to 'student-centric' agenda

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

July 30, 2022

After layoffs, SUNY ECC president looks ahead to 'student-centric' agenda

Five months into his tenure as president of SUNY-Erie Community College, David Balkin already is making his mark on the struggling school.

He has made two rounds of layoffs totaling 150 positions to “right-size” the college’s staff after years of declining enrollment.

He discontinued several low-performing programs at ECC’s South Campus and is working to “reduce the footprint” of a three-campus college with duplicate programs at each.

And he has been outspokenly transparent about wasteful spending by previous administrations that will take years to recover.

Inevitably, he has ruffled a few feathers in the process.

With perhaps the most difficult work behind him, Balkin is turning to an “exciting” next goal – making ECC a model for the future of community college.

– Janet Gramza

Festival vendors are back at it – but challenges remain: When Covid-19 canceled popular festivals like Canal Fest and the Italian Festival, Buffalo felt it. If consumers thought it was tough going without their festival cuisine, the vendors who make their living selling it had a much harder time. Now they're back, but they've got a lot of lost time to make up for – and there are new challenges. Read more

WNY health officials dealing with monkeypox threat and a messaging challenge: With low numbers of positive cases locally, fears about how the outbreak will affect members of the LGBTQ+ community and knowledge that a pandemic-weary public may be resistant to any warnings about health issues, local health experts and officials are walking a fine line between informing and alarming the community. Read more

Kaleida, unions in ‘full-court press’ mode to reach contract: A second monthlong contract extension between Kaleida Health and the unions will expire Sunday, and the two sides decided not to extend the contract a third time. But starting Monday, Kaleida and the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East will meet five days a week in Buffalo, at the point of negotiations where bargaining will start early and end late as they swap counter proposals on economic items such as wages. Read more

Buffalo Naval Park to receive $7.5M from Schumer-led Senate to restore USS The Sullivans: A Senate appropriations bill, which must still be approved by Congress later this year, has earmarked $7.5 million to repairing and restoring The Sullivans, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Friday. Read more

Sculptures from Albright-Knox adorn Graycliff estate: The recently restored Graycliff estate in Derby has something else in which to enjoy Frank Lloyd Wright's summer home that he built in 1926, thanks to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery: outdoor and indoor sculptures designed by artist Sarah Braman. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: After Saturday, heat builds, and may turn excessive: The Saturday high will be close to 80, with a mostly sunny sky and comfortable humidity, writes Don Paul. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Moog Inc. stays healthy in face of outside challenges: Moog Inc. says its business is healthy and strong, despite challenges posed by supply chain disruptions, inflation and Covid-19-related shutdowns overseas. Read more

New Kaleida Health CEO builds out his executive team: Kaleida Health announced several key leadership appointments, filling several holes in the executive suite just weeks after Don Boyd became CEO. Read more

POLITICS

Local Republican leaders bristle at Paladino's 'disturbing' and 'threatening' calls: An increasingly nasty GOP primary contest for the 23rd Congressional District is developing between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino. Leaders of Republican committees in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca say Paladino has placed "threatening" and "disturbing" phone calls complaining that they did not choose him. Read more

BILLS

Matt Haack's strong start shows Bills' punter competition promises to go deep into summer: Matt Haack has shown he’s not simply going to roll over and give up his job to rookie Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” drafted in the sixth round out of San Diego State. In fact, through the first two punting sessions, Haack has arguably had a slight edge in the competition. Read more

Camp observations: Bills' backup O-linemen get trial by fire vs. defensive stars: The quality of depth on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line will be a factor to watch when the team begins its preseason schedule in two weeks. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• If you like your double yellow lines on roadways even and symmetrical, then by all means avoid Forest Avenue. The new lines seem to have been painted by someone who has never met a straight line. Happily, they're not permanent. This week’s Off Main Street column – a look at the lighter side of the news – has the details.

• Buffalo wing king Drew Cerza, founder of the annual Buffalo Wing Festival recently recounted to NEXSTAR's Michael Bartiromo his inspiration for the yearly celebration. It turns out, it was a similar festival in the 2001 live-action/animated film "Osmosis Jones" – and a column by The Buffalo News' Donn Esmonde lamenting the lack of an actual festival – that spurred him into action.

•The Buffalo Irish Festival returns to the Outer Harbor this week after a two-year hiatus. WGRZ's Heather Ly reports that the event will be held at the Lakeside Lawn on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Robert Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara, was recently honored with the Order national du Merite by the French government for his work at the old fort. The Niagara Gazette's Robert Creenan has the story.

