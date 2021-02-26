Good Morning, Buffalo: After first week, plenty of shots available at Delavan-Grider vaccine clinic

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 26, 2021

After first week, plenty of shots available at Delavan-Grider vaccine clinic

When you hear the word “plentiful,” it is unlikely that Covid-19 vaccinations spring to mind.

But when it comes to the new vaccination clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, it is accurate to say that the supply of vaccines is plentiful.

On Thursday afternoon, the state Health Department website showed more than 800 appointments available every day from March 13 to March 23 for the Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

There were no shots available for the first eight days of the clinic, which opens Wednesday. That means 8,000 people are signed up for the clinic, targeted for residents of 10 Buffalo and Cheektowaga ZIP codes deemed underserved in the vaccine effort.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz explained earlier this week that the goal of the pop-up clinic is to improve vaccine access to non-white neighborhoods. He said the percentage of individuals of color who have received the vaccine in the county is far below their population percentage.