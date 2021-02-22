Good Morning, Buffalo: After experimental Covid-19 treatment, 80-year-old woman thankful to be home

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 22, 2021

How a Cheektowaga woman got off a ventilator and beat Covid-19

On Dec. 31, Judith Smentkiewicz was on a ventilator at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and according to her family, doctors told them her chances of survival were about 20%.

But now, the 80-year-old woman is back at her home in Cheektowaga, no longer suffering from Covid-19. She and her family say she beat Covid-19 with the help of prayer and Ivermectin, a drug that has not yet been approved by the United States government as a Covid-19 treatment.

“I feel that God kept me around for a reason. He had a plan for me,” Smentkiewicz said. “I believe that part of that plan is to get people to take a closer look at Ivermectin.”

– Dan Herbeck

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE