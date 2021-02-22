Good Morning, Buffalo: After experimental Covid-19 treatment, 80-year-old woman thankful to be home

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 22, 2021
How a Cheektowaga woman got off a ventilator and beat Covid-19
On Dec. 31, Judith Smentkiewicz was on a ventilator at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and according to her family, doctors told them her chances of survival were about 20%.
But now, the 80-year-old woman is back at her home in Cheektowaga, no longer suffering from Covid-19. She and her family say she beat Covid-19 with the help of prayer and Ivermectin, a drug that has not yet been approved by the United States government as a Covid-19 treatment.
“I feel that God kept me around for a reason. He had a plan for me,” Smentkiewicz said. “I believe that part of that plan is to get people to take a closer look at Ivermectin.”
– Dan Herbeck
Pandemic Lessons: Can we get excited about theme park fun? A bit of news that would be routine in any other year made headlines last week: Six Flags Darien Lake is reopening on May 21. The announcement came two days after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said indoor family entertainment centers can reopen March 26, and amusement parks like Darien Lake can open as early as April. In this installment of “Pandemic Lessons,” reporter Tim O’Shei explores the safety of summer fun. Read more
High schools: 'If high-risk sports can reopen, then music can': School music departments have been struggling this year to keep their chorus and band programs going. That's because singers and those playing wind instruments have to be 12 feet from one another. That can cause some problems, from trying to hear each other to finding room to rehearse. Read more
Appointments for East Side vaccination site open Wednesday: The Delavan-Grider Community Center is one of six new vaccination centers around New York opened by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reach traditionally underserved neighborhoods with higher infection rates and more hesitancy about getting the vaccine. Read more
Covid-19 claims half of an 'inseparable' couple: Paul L. Bohanna adored his family and was a great example of a father and a husband, said his daughter Shyla Kelcy. Three weeks was the longest he and his wife Gladys had been apart in 34 years of marriage. “You never saw one without the other,” Kelcy said. Bohanna, 69, died Feb. 4 in Queen Creek, Ariz., due to Covid-19. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
Stavatti Aerospace founder seeks to prove critics wrong despite no track record: Christopher Robin Beskar wants to spend $26 million to make Niagara County his company's base of operations. Beskar says he wants to bring aircraft production back to Western New York, and he's already gotten local taxpayer help to do it – despite there being no evidence that he has produced a single airplane of his own creation. Read more
Police use BolaWrap on mental health call: For the first time ever, Buffalo police subdued their subject with a BolaWrap, a nonlethal, lasso-type device that essentially tackles someone without using a gun or Taser. However, controversy over the use of BolaWrap and the Buffalo Police Department's responses to mental health calls continues. Read more
Local frustration at NRG's process to sell 'eyesore' Huntley site: As NRG Energy revives its attempt to sell the former Huntley power plant in the Town of Tonawanda, the developer whose offer was tentatively accepted – then turned down – last year said he still wants to buy the waterfront property. Mike Ullian, managing partner of Warrenbrook Development, said he doesn't know why NRG embraced Warrenbrook's proposal only to reject it later, but local officials say it is part of a troubling lack of transparency. Read more
A wet, wintry day: WGRZ says to expect scattered rain and snow showers today with a high in the mid-30s and winds between 10 and 20 mph. The potential for a wintry mix could make travel tricky. Read more
At Taste of Nepal, a trip to Kathmandu begins in Niagara Falls: “Broadly speaking, the menu is Indian-adjacent, like Nepal,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “There’s tandoori meats and seafood, biryani, made-to-order flatbreads, curries, dosas, chaat, samosas and butter chicken.” Read more
Clean Bills of health: Buffalo ranked fifth in fewest starters lost to injury: The Buffalo Bills continued their impressive string of good health under head coach Sean McDermott in the 2020 NFL season. The Bills lost the fifth fewest games by starters to injury last season, according to a Buffalo News study. Read more
Still stuck at no goals, Jeff Skinner may take a seat as Sabres meet Isles: The Jeff Skinner crisis got more juicy Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres took line rushes early in their practice in Prudential Center. Suddenly, there was Casey Mittelstadt skating at left wing with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan. In Skinner's spot. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Jake McCabe's injury could be season-ending: The Sabres are bracing for bad news on Jake McCabe. The veteran defenseman returned home Sunday for an MRI on his injured right knee, and the expectation is that the injury could be season-ending. Read more
• In this photo gallery, News Chief Photographer Derek Gee takes us inside the Statler Hotel to see renovations being made by new owner Douglas Development. Douglas Jemal acquired the property after the death of then-owner Mark Croce, who had begun a partial restoration of his own after purchasing the property from bankruptcy in 2011.
• You may be aware that Samuel Clemens, known to readers by his pen name, Mark Twain, spent time in Buffalo as a newspaperman. Erik Brady remembers the man who played Twain on stage for 63 years, Hal Holbrook, who died Jan. 23.
• Buffalo-born singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco was featured on “CBS This Morning,” performing one of her new songs, “Simultaneously,” in the show’s “Saturday Sessions.” WIVB shared more about DiFranco’s background and ties to Buffalo.
• If winter’s gloom has your life feeling stale, perhaps it’s time to try something new. Step Out Buffalo shares some recently opened restaurants and cafes worth giving a shot.
