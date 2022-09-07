Good Morning, Buffalo: After Bills stadium deal, will KeyBank Center upgrades become next priority?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 7, 2022

After Bills stadium deal, will KeyBank Center upgrades become next priority?

The Buffalo Bills are on track to get a new stadium in Orchard Park.

So, now that the framework of a football stadium deal is in place, what happens next at the other major professional sporting venue in Western New York?

KeyBank Center, which opened in 1996 as Marine Midland Arena, replacing the more than five-decade-old Memorial Auditorium, is considered outdated by industry standards and in need of a facelift.

On the long list of improvements that could be undertaken: widening and opening up the narrow concourses, replacing the old seats, upgrading technology, digital screens and audio, reimagining concessions and retail offerings and improving the look and feel around the building and its exterior.

Related: Renovations made to NHL arenas built in early-to-late 1990s: Here is what the 17 other NHL teams that built their arenas between 1993 and 1999 have done or are planning in renovations. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Panel calls for expanding farmworkers' overtime eligibility in New York State: Farmers in New York State face having to pay their workers overtime after they put in 40 hours of work a week – instead of the current 60-hour threshold – under a plan recommended Tuesday that would be phased in over a decade. Read more

Mother of Tops shooting survivor records campaign ad for Hochul: An ad featuring the mother of a Tops Markets worker who was wounded in the May 14 massacre is one of two commercials released this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign. The ad, named "Kid," focuses on the story of Zaire Goodman, who was shot and badly injured in the attack by a self-proclaimed white supremacist, as relayed by his mother, Zeneta Everhart. She has been outspoken in calling for tougher gun-control measures in the wake of the shooting rampage that killed 10 people, all of them Black, and wounded three others. Read more

ECC Trustees approve spending $5.2M to fix ‘disastrous’ software system: The system has been a failure that cost SUNY Erie Community College over $12 million in the last five years, ECC President David Balkin said. He discovered the losses upon inheriting the problem when he came aboard early this year. Read more

Coffee to go, again: Lancaster lawn littered with Tim Hortons cups: The notorious case of the Lake View litterbug ended with his capture by police and his fulfillment of the conditions set by a Hamburg judge, including an apology and community service. The saga of whoever's throwing Tim Hortons coffee cups onto a lawn in Lancaster, however, is just getting started. It remains a mystery to homeowner Scott Horvatits, who is taking the high road and for now just wants the culprit to toss the cups into the garbage can he put on his front lawn with a passive-aggressive message stuck to it. Read more

Tonawanda man gets 2 to 6 years for 2019 crash into building that killed 94-year-old: A man acquitted of murder but convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the 2019 crash that killed Lida Alminate was sentenced Tuesday. Alminate's grandson, speaking for the family at the sentencing, said his grandmother was a "beautiful angel of a woman." Read more

Buffalo man gets 14-year sentence for distributing drugs that caused two deaths: Nino Buggs pleaded guilty in July to distributing two opioids, butyryl fentanyl and U-47700, and admitted to causing the deaths of two people. Read more

Buffalo’s DPW commissioner leaves City Hall to take transportation planning post: Michael J. Finn, the former commissioner of Buffalo's Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, has taken over as executive director of the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council. Finn becomes the latest official to leave Mayor Byron Brown’s cabinet and senior staff. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Buffalo Beer Geeks host first Beer Week with 12 days of events: The local Facebook group of craft beer enthusiasts planned the event in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The group drew inspiration from the former Buffalo Beer Week. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction: Matthew Stafford poses big test for Bills' 4-man pass rush: Getting pressure with just four pass rushers is by far the preferred path to success against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. Read more

PlayAction podcast: What to watch for from Bills in Week 1: As Von Miller returns to Los Angeles, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald take a look at what impact he has on his Buffalo Bills teammates, plus thoughts on how the team can use him in tandem with Ed Oliver in pass-rushing situation. Listen now

SABRES

Opener will mark first of Sabres' 15 'Theme Nights' in KeyBank Center: The Buffalo Sabres have finalized a 15-game schedule of Theme Nights for the 2022-23 season in KeyBank Center, beginning with the regular season and home opener on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Some Buffalo neighborhoods “are at a crossroads over speed bumps,” WKBW’s Michael Schwartz reports. The issue has become quite divisive on one street in Elmwood Village.

• Providing at-home memory care to people who have Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia is an overwhelming job, Deborah Jeanne Sergeant reports in this feature for In Good Health. She talks with a Buffalo woman who provides care to her two elderly parents.

• It’s not too early to begin planning fall foliage adventures, and Only in Your State’s Lea Monroe says one way to enjoy nature’s art show is to hop aboard a “timeless form of transportation.” This link showcases several train excursions in Western New York, including Arcade & Attica Railroad and the Medina Railroad Museum.

• There’s plenty to see in New York beyond the Big Apple,” writes Travel & Leisure’s Wendy O’Dea. This feature highlights 20 of her favorite upstate venues, including Ellicottville and Watkins Glen. Buffalo also makes the list as a city that “continues to evolve as a tourism destination.”

