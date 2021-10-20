Good Morning, Buffalo: After being trapped in Afghanistan, an Amherst family finally makes it home

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 20, 2021
After being trapped in Afghanistan, an Amherst family finally makes it home
It was supposed to be a final family trip to Afghanistan.
But that all changed when Kabul fell to the Taliban.
Two months later, after a harrowing ordeal, the Basir family and Annie McCune, an Orchard Park woman who helped them, shared their story of how they escaped from Afghanistan.
"We were so scared and we were so worried," Rabia Basir said.
– Maki Becker
ELECTION 2021: THE RACE FOR BUFFALO MAYOR
Ocasio-Cortez to stump Buffalo for Walton; Hochul remains on sidelines: New York City and the Capitol in Albany usually dominate the state's political agenda. But not this year. The Buffalo mayoral race continues to generate statewide headlines with news that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will campaign for Democratic primary winner India Walton on Saturday in Buffalo. Ocasio-Cortez, like Walton a democratic socialist, will appear at a Walton campaign rally at 11 a.m. – just before polls open for early voting. Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, said Tuesday she will continue her neutral position in the race between Walton and incumbent Byron Brown. Read more
India Walton backs down from threat against lucrative property tax break: Walton is softening her opposition to one of Buffalo's core development programs, saying she may no longer insist that the city drop out of the 485-a property tax break that developers covet but critics say is too generous. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
70 years later, thanks to DNA, a missing Korean War soldier from Buffalo is identified: Army Cpl. Robert C. Agard Jr. was 19 when he died in the Korean War. Seven decades later, the fate of his life and his remains are now certain. Read more
Where’s the sun? Sun Country Airlines announces flights from Buffalo to Minneapolis: The Buffalo flights, with one-way fares as low as $69, will start June 9 and will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. Read more
How the sale of one derelict Allentown home offers hope for saving others: City officials and preservationists say the successful solution could set a new precedent for dealing with other negligent owners and neglected properties, particularly in the city's historic districts. Read more
Cheektowaga Town Board candidates go back to the basics: Three candidates were endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties to challenge two incumbents and one past member for three seats on the Cheektowaga Town Board. One GOP and Conservative candidate has stopped campaigning, but for the rest, the issues are basic: taxes and water and sewer system challenges. Read more
Buffalo Without Borders returns this month: The dinner series showcases local immigrant-owned restaurants and cuisines by bringing festive evenings of food, cultural activities and treats from locally owned businesses to diners’ homes. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Weekly totals of new Covid-19 infections decline for first time since July: The Erie County Health Department received reports of 1,818 new cases of Covid-19 among county residents, 32 fewer than the 1,850 cases reported for the week ending Oct. 9. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Bills' D must solve pressure problem on Ryan Tannehill: "The Buffalo Bills’ defense is going to have to find some way to get more heat on quarterback Ryan Tannehill if it meets the Tennessee Titans again this season," writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Jim Kubiak: How Bills used unique RPO concepts; how Titans made Josh Allen uncomfortable: "The Tennessee Titans entered Monday night’s game against the Bills with one goal – to disrupt Josh Allen. Despite the fact that the Bills had a chance to win in the final moments, the plan worked," said Jim Kubiak. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Okposo, Girgensons inspiring undefeated Sabres: With each shift, shot on goal, drive to the net and forecheck, Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons are showing media members across North America that tanking isn’t on the mind of any player in the Sabres’ dressing room. Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres punch up in weight class and party on in latest knockout: "They play hard for each other. They want to come to the rink and see their buddies and they want to go hard and practice," coach Don Granato said of his team. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Many pet owners who have tried to schedule care for their furry companions know firsthand about the staffing shortage that is impacting some veterinary clinics. WKBW’s Ali Touhey says a higher demand for services coupled with a shortage of veterinarians and support staffers have been causing problems in Western New York and many other regions across the country.
• When a Kenmore attorney transformed an empty, dilapidated former store on Main Street into the Courtyard Mall more than 40 years ago, some saw the project as a harbinger of hope for downtown Buffalo. This installment of [BN] Chronicles shines a spotlight on a shopping mecca that showed early promise before closing its doors by the mid-'80s.
• Few things are more annoying to motorists than returning to a parked vehicle only to find a ticket decorating the windshield. WYRK shares nearly a dozen “stupid mistakes” that can earn you a parking ticket in Buffalo. They include parking too close to a crosswalk and too far from the curb.
• Buffalo is receiving national kudos for “green” living. A review of the 100 largest cities in America ranks Buffalo as the 13th “greenest” city in the nation. The personal finance site Wallethub compared regions based on 28 factors. Buffalo gleaned high scores in categories that include short commute times, bicycle-friendly amenities and community gardens.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.