Good Morning, Buffalo: After being trapped in Afghanistan, an Amherst family finally makes it home

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 20, 2021

After being trapped in Afghanistan, an Amherst family finally makes it home

It was supposed to be a final family trip to Afghanistan.

But that all changed when Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Two months later, after a harrowing ordeal, the Basir family and Annie McCune, an Orchard Park woman who helped them, shared their story of how they escaped from Afghanistan.

"We were so scared and we were so worried," Rabia Basir said.

– Maki Becker

ELECTION 2021: THE RACE FOR BUFFALO MAYOR